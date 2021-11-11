Andrew Nikiforuk Speaks on Surviving Climate Change

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism.

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics — our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Before you click away, we have something to ask you…

Do you value independent journalism that focuses on the issues that matter? Do you think Canada needs more in-depth, fact-based reporting? So do we. If you’d like to be part of the solution, we’d love it if you joined us in working on it.

The Tyee is an independent, paywall-free, reader-funded publication. While many other newsrooms are getting smaller or shutting down altogether, we’re bucking the trend and growing, while still keeping our articles free and open for everyone to read.

The reason why we’re able to grow and do more, and focus on quality reporting, is because our readers support us in doing that. Over 5,000 Tyee readers chip in to fund our newsroom on a monthly basis, and that supports our rockstar team of dedicated journalists.

Join a community of people who are helping to build a better journalism ecosystem. You pick the amount you’d like to contribute on a monthly basis, and you can cancel any time.

Help us make Canadian media better by joining Tyee Builders today.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
Get our free newsletter
Sign Up
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Andrew Nikiforuk Speaks on Surviving Climate Change

A lucky bunch will be there in person at UVic. And you can attend online for free.

David Beers Today | TheTyee.ca

David Beers is founding editor of The Tyee.
AndrewNikiforukProfile.jpg
Journalist and author Andrew Nikiforuk speaks Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. The Tyee contributing editor has written about the use and abuse of natural resources and wild landscapes in Canada for more than 30 years.

Andrew Nikiforuk shares a lot of words in written form in The Tyee. But hearing him speak his brilliant mind in person is a rare event. You’ll have that opportunity on Wednesday, Nov. 17, when Nikiforuk gives the prestigious Harvey S. Southam lecture by invitation of the department of writing at the University of Victoria. If you can’t be in the room, the address will be livestreamed.

The title of his talk is “Energy Dead-Ends: Green Lies, Climate Change and Chaotic Transitions.” If you’ve been reading Nikiforuk over the years, you may recognize some of those themes. This presentation, he said in a phone conversation, will not only knit together research and forecasts in new ways, but explore fresh territory.

“I’ll be driving towards six general thoughts for young people, including withdrawing from the technosphere, defending the natural world and building refuges,” he said.

As the UVic website for the event notes: “Nikiforuk’s work, which has appeared in the nation’s leading publications, has earned numerous awards, including a Governor General’s Award for Non-Fiction, the Rachel Carson Environment Book Award and seven National Magazine Awards.

“His books on climate change (Empire of the Beetle) and energy (Tar Sands, The Energy of Slaves and Slick Water) have encouraged public reflection and debate. Whether speaking or writing about disappearing wildlife, peak oil, pandemics or the destruction of the boreal forest, Nikiforuk has earned a reputation as an honest and provocative voice in Canadian journalism.”

As the same website noted, one of Nikiforuk’s favourite quotes is this by G.K. Chesterton: “I believe in getting into hot water: it keeps you clean.”

Last week, he immersed Tyee readers in a pair of scalding pieces that might prove a preview of his talk on Wednesday.

In the first one, he upbraids political and corporate leaders who try and convince us that endlessly growing consumption can continue because green technologies will allow us to maintain the same lifestyles while cutting greenhouse emissions. Nikiforuk dismantles the cases for some of the most hotly promoted green tech fixes.

Then, in the second piece, he proffers the only real defense, he says, against climate change and the unravelling of the planet’s many intertwined ecosystems: collectively consume less.

To be specific, return our economy to 1970s levels in terms of energy and other resources extracted from the planet.

In his talk Wednesday, Nikiforuk says, he will not only argue for transforming the economy to a smaller one we can live with.

“We are really facing two questions,” he says. “Can we manage an energy descent, or can we prepare to experience a chaotic collapse?

“The happiest people in the world are Filipinos: they use 20 times less energy than the average North American. We can all live with less energy spending — but the technosphere won’t tolerate that.

“We might not be able to stop what’s coming and if not, can we prepare our communities and families for the great unravelling?

“I’m neither a pessimist nor an optimist, but a realist. We must face our crisis of civilization the same bold way that James Baldwin addressed the issue of race in the 1960s.

“'People who shut their eyes to reality simply invite their own destruction,’ Baldwin wrote, 'and anyone who insists on remaining in a state of innocence long after that innocence is dead turns himself into a monster.’”

How to sign up to watch

Andrew Nikiforuk’s free public lecture, “Energy Dead-Ends: Green Lies, Climate Change and Chaotic Transitions,” runs 2 to 3:15 p.m. PST on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in room 124 of UVic’s engineering and computer science building, and via webinar.

Register here for the webinar.

Register here to attend in person.

In-person registration is limited, and attendees will be required to show provincial proof of vaccination before being admitted. All attendees and participants will be required to be masked when not at the lectern.

For more information, please consult the University’s Communicable Disease Plan and masking guidelines.

About the Southam Lecture

In giving the Southam Lecture this year at UVic, Nikiforuk joins a succession of previous journalists of national renown invited to share their knowledge with the university and local community as a visiting lecturer and/or a journalist-in-residence, thanks to the Harvey Stevenson Southam Lecture Fund in Journalism and Non-Fiction.

Well over a dozen lecturers have delivered a diverse range of courses to UVic students and talks to the general public, including the likes of photojournalist Farah Nosh, bestselling author Brian Payton, CBC broadcaster Jo-Ann Roberts and Ojibway journalist and author Richard Wagamese. [Tyee]

Read more: Media, Environment

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Do You Think Meaningful Climate Action Will Come from COP26?

Take this week's poll