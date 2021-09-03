Join The Tyee’s Debate-a-Palooza, Live on Thursday

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

It feels like only yesterday that we hosted our first Debate-a-Palooza at an East Vancouver bar, which followed the 2019 leaders’ debate with conversations about what we heard (and didn’t hear) the leaders say. Well, it was just two years ago, but we are back at it again with another federal election event.

WHAT: Tyee's Debate-a-Palooza Livestream Federal Debate Event WHO: Olamide Olaniyan, Ginger Gosnell-Myers, Karen Ward and Robert Jago WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m. PMT, online event

Things will look a little different this year. We are going online and, this time, you can be part of the conversation.

The Tyee will be broadcasting the English-language leader's debate live on Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PDT on our Facebook page.

During the debate we’ll have a moderated discussion with our reporters and readers sharing facts, insights (and jokes) in the live comments section.

Climate change, Indigenous justice, housing, inequality and the pandemic — the issues are big and how government handles them truly matters.

It’s easy to look at the complexity of any one of these issues, feel overwhelmed and tune out. At The Tyee, we believe that straightforward reporting helps clarify issues, highlights solutions and cuts through paralysis and inaction. We hope you will join to watch the leader’s debate with us on Sept. 9 to hear about the issues live and be reminded of how many other folks are also thinking and taking action on these issues.

We can’t wait to have high-quality conversations about our collective direction over the next four years and the parties’ plans (or lack of them). We are excited to hear your thoughts and will be following a strict moderation policy to keep the conversations on topic. We want this to feel like we are in a bar with smart friends, respectfully making interesting points, rather than yelling rude stuff at the TV mounted on the wall.

There is always so much to unpack after the debate and we are fortunate to have a roster of special guests who will weigh in to help us all make sense of what we heard in a 30-minute livestream wrap-up conversation after the debate ends which will be broadcast on Facebook and YouTube.

FEATURING:

OLAMIDE OLANIYAN, host of the Debate-a-Palooza wrap-up panel, is an associate editor at The Tyee and creator of The Run, our award-winning pop-up federal election newsletter.

ROBERT JAGO is a Vancouver-based business person, and member of the Nooksack Indian Tribe and Kwantlen First Nation. He is a freelance writer with work in various places, including The Tyee.

GINGER GOSNELL-MYERS is from the Nisga’a and Kwakwak'awakw nations and is an Indigenous fellow with the SFU Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue. She was the City of Vancouver’s first Indigenous relations manager, and has worked with cities across Canada on urban Indigenous municipal policy and planning initiatives.

KAREN WARD consults for the City of Vancouver on drug policy, the overdose emergency and the Downtown Eastside, and would prefer that everyone stop dying so that she can focus on making GIFs and other art. Or anything, really.

Join these thinkers, Tyee reporters and Tyee readers for Debate-a-palooza.

