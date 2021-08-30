DanceHouse Unveils Its Return to the Stage

The article you just read was brought to you by a few thousand dedicated readers. Will you join them?

Thanks for coming by The Tyee and reading one of many original articles we’ll post today. Our team works hard to publish in-depth stories on topics that matter on a daily basis. Our motto is: No junk. Just good journalism

Just as we care about the quality of our reporting, we care about making our stories accessible to all who want to read them and provide a pleasant reading experience. No intrusive ads to distract you. No paywall locking you out of an article you want to read. No clickbait to trick you into reading a sensational article.

There’s a reason why our site is unique and why we don’t have to rely on those tactics – our Tyee Builders program. Tyee Builders are readers who chip in a bit of money each month (or one-time) to our editorial budget. This amazing program allows us to pay our writers fairly, keep our focus on quality over quantity of articles, and provide a pleasant reading experience for those who visit our site.

In the past year, we’ve been able to double our staff team and boost our reporting. We invest all of the revenue we receive into producing more and better journalism. We want to keep growing, but we need your support to do it.

Fewer than 1 in 100 of our average monthly readers are signed up to Tyee Builders. If we reach 1% of our readers signing up to be Tyee Builders, we could continue to grow and do even more.

If you appreciate what The Tyee publishes and want to help us do more, please sign up to be a Tyee Builder today. You pick the amount, and you can cancel any time.

Support our growing independent newsroom and join Tyee Builders today.
Fact-based reporting has never been more important. We need your help to publish it.

Since the start of the pandemic, news sites, including ours, have seen a surge in readership. More than ever before, people are seeking out trusted sources of information about where they live to keep them updated and explain the complex problems we are facing.

And we are happy to work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems. We’re also happy to make all of this crucial reporting open and accessible for everyone to read instead of locking it behind a paywall.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because we have the support of our readers. Over five thousand readers support The Tyee with a monthly contribution, which goes directly to our editorial budget.

We’ve been able to meet the moment and grow our team in this challenging year because more readers than ever before are stepping up to support our work.

Help grow our newsroom and bring more independent media to Canada. You choose the amount that works for you, and you can cancel at any time.

Join Tyee Builders and support made-in-Canada independent media. Click here to join now.
We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

DanceHouse Unveils Its Return to the Stage

Upcoming in-person performances feature both local and international talents.

DanceHouse Today | TheTyee.ca

DanceHouseTheatreTroop.jpg
DanceHouse returns to live performances with an exceptional 2021-22 in-theatre season. Photo of Revisor via Kidd Pivot.

Following an unprecedented 18 months, DanceHouse is thrilled to return to in-person performances with a 2021-22 season full of local icons, Canadian treasures and international gems.

The Digidance series also continues, bringing dance lovers a choice to experience the finest international dance in the comfort of home or to return to the theatre to enjoy a live performance.

The in-theatre season showcases an array of audience favourites and exciting new works, with the return of Crystal Pite’s Kidd Pivot and the acclaimed Revisor; Montreal’s Rubberband with the athletic and kinetic Ever So Slightly; Toronto’s Red Sky Performance, a recent virtual hit as part of the Digidance streaming series, with Trace; Australia’s circus/dance hybrid company Circa with its definitely-not-for-children Sacre; Norway’s Winter Guests with an exploration of love and lies, Story, Story, Die; and the Los Angeles contemporary dance company Bodytraffic with a mixed repertoire program from its impressive body of work.

“After a long, challenging stretch without live performance, we know our audience is ready to experience works that will dazzle minds, move hearts, and set imaginations racing with untold possibilities,” says Jim Smith, artistic and executive director of DanceHouse. “In our return to the stage, and with the presentation of DanceHouse’s 2021-22 season, we are confident we will achieve just that.

“We are thrilled to present a dynamic, eclectic season of some of the finest local, national and international dance companies touring today. In the months ahead, our audience will experience Indigenous innovation in movement-based storytelling, gravity-defying acrobatics, unparalleled athleticism, breathtaking artistry and so much more.”

The season begins Oct. 22 and 23 at the Vancouver Playhouse, with Rubberband. The Montreal-based company is famed for its athleticism and breathtaking physicality, and Ever So Slightly showcases the extraordinary physical grace and strength of the dancers, with a hip-hop inspired meditation on the momentum of change.

Next, Toronto’s Red Sky Performance makes its DanceHouse in-person debut with Trace Nov. 24 to 27 at SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts. Inspired by Anishinaabe sky and star stories, Trace offers a glimpse into our origin as well as our future evolution.

In the new year, Australia’s circus-inspired company Circa brings Sacre to the Vancouver Playhouse Jan. 11 to 15. Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring is the soundtrack to an acrobatic performance that confronts humanity’s inter-connectivity, our inherent sexual desire and our relationship with divinity with dark humour and pulsating tension.

Feb. 25 and 26, Norway’s Winter Guests visit the Vancouver Playhouse with Story, Story, Die. In this exploration of love and lies, a voice asks questions as seven exceptional dancers move from one world to another. As the scenes follow, a striking narrative gradually emerges.

Vancouver-based critical favourite Kidd Pivot revisits Revisor at the Vancouver Playhouse March 30 to April 2. Collaborators Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young (of Betroffenheit) have created a true hybrid of contemporary theatre and dance, with eight Kidd Pivot dancers embodying the recorded dialogue of some of Canada’s finest actors, exploring conflict, comedy and corruption.

The season ends with Los Angeles-based company Bodytraffic, presenting a mixed program from its repertoire May 5 and 6. Named “the company of the future” and called “one of the most talked-about companies — not just in L.A., but nationwide” by the Los Angeles Times, Bodytraffic is internationally recognized for its high-calibre work and palpable love of dance.

With the uncertainty around events and our return to normal, tickets will be offered on a show-by-show basis for the 2021-22 DanceHouse season.

Subscribers will receive first access to purchase tickets for all performances, with the non-subscribers able to buy tickets on Sept. 9, subject to provincial health orders. Current provincial health orders will allow all previous subscribers to attend if they feel comfortable doing so.

Tickets and further information on the 2021-22 DanceHouse season can be found on their website here. [Tyee]

Read more: Media

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Think Vaccine Passports Will Bridge the Gap in Immunization Rates?

Take this week's poll