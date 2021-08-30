DanceHouse Unveils Its Return to the Stage

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Return to the Stage What: 2021-2022 performance season

Who: presented by DanceHouse

When: Oct. 22, 2021 to May 2022

Where: various locations in Vancouver and online Get tickets here.



Following an unprecedented 18 months, DanceHouse is thrilled to return to in-person performances with a 2021-22 season full of local icons, Canadian treasures and international gems.

The Digidance series also continues, bringing dance lovers a choice to experience the finest international dance in the comfort of home or to return to the theatre to enjoy a live performance.

The in-theatre season showcases an array of audience favourites and exciting new works, with the return of Crystal Pite’s Kidd Pivot and the acclaimed Revisor; Montreal’s Rubberband with the athletic and kinetic Ever So Slightly; Toronto’s Red Sky Performance, a recent virtual hit as part of the Digidance streaming series, with Trace; Australia’s circus/dance hybrid company Circa with its definitely-not-for-children Sacre; Norway’s Winter Guests with an exploration of love and lies, Story, Story, Die; and the Los Angeles contemporary dance company Bodytraffic with a mixed repertoire program from its impressive body of work.

“After a long, challenging stretch without live performance, we know our audience is ready to experience works that will dazzle minds, move hearts, and set imaginations racing with untold possibilities,” says Jim Smith, artistic and executive director of DanceHouse. “In our return to the stage, and with the presentation of DanceHouse’s 2021-22 season, we are confident we will achieve just that.

“We are thrilled to present a dynamic, eclectic season of some of the finest local, national and international dance companies touring today. In the months ahead, our audience will experience Indigenous innovation in movement-based storytelling, gravity-defying acrobatics, unparalleled athleticism, breathtaking artistry and so much more.”

The season begins Oct. 22 and 23 at the Vancouver Playhouse, with Rubberband. The Montreal-based company is famed for its athleticism and breathtaking physicality, and Ever So Slightly showcases the extraordinary physical grace and strength of the dancers, with a hip-hop inspired meditation on the momentum of change.

Next, Toronto’s Red Sky Performance makes its DanceHouse in-person debut with Trace Nov. 24 to 27 at SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts. Inspired by Anishinaabe sky and star stories, Trace offers a glimpse into our origin as well as our future evolution.

In the new year, Australia’s circus-inspired company Circa brings Sacre to the Vancouver Playhouse Jan. 11 to 15. Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring is the soundtrack to an acrobatic performance that confronts humanity’s inter-connectivity, our inherent sexual desire and our relationship with divinity with dark humour and pulsating tension.

Feb. 25 and 26, Norway’s Winter Guests visit the Vancouver Playhouse with Story, Story, Die. In this exploration of love and lies, a voice asks questions as seven exceptional dancers move from one world to another. As the scenes follow, a striking narrative gradually emerges.

Vancouver-based critical favourite Kidd Pivot revisits Revisor at the Vancouver Playhouse March 30 to April 2. Collaborators Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young (of Betroffenheit) have created a true hybrid of contemporary theatre and dance, with eight Kidd Pivot dancers embodying the recorded dialogue of some of Canada’s finest actors, exploring conflict, comedy and corruption.

The season ends with Los Angeles-based company Bodytraffic, presenting a mixed program from its repertoire May 5 and 6. Named “the company of the future” and called “one of the most talked-about companies — not just in L.A., but nationwide” by the Los Angeles Times, Bodytraffic is internationally recognized for its high-calibre work and palpable love of dance.

With the uncertainty around events and our return to normal, tickets will be offered on a show-by-show basis for the 2021-22 DanceHouse season.

Subscribers will receive first access to purchase tickets for all performances, with the non-subscribers able to buy tickets on Sept. 9, subject to provincial health orders. Current provincial health orders will allow all previous subscribers to attend if they feel comfortable doing so.

Tickets and further information on the 2021-22 DanceHouse season can be found on their website here.

