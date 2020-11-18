CONTEST: Win Tickets to Fourth Mini-Fringe Festival

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

The Fringe Festival is back with the fourth edition of its staggered 2020 festival. Playing at Performance Works at Granville Island, this mini-Fringe runs from Nov. 26 to Dec. 6.

The festival is abiding by public health guidelines for events. For more information click here.

The Tyee is a proud sponsor of the Fringe Festival, and we are pleased to offer two lucky readers a chance to win a pair of show tickets!

Tickets can be used for the following shows:

Hi, my name is Jai

Learn the secret power of changing your name in this funny and poignant show, directed by Raugi Yu.

(Nov. 27-29, Dec. 2, 5, 6)

Schmope

Brilliant performance artist/improviser/tragicomedian Tasha Diamant uses her naked body and miraculous self to create offerings pushing back against an oppressive culture.

(Nov. 26-29, Dec. 3, 5)

Trudeaumania

A fast and furious musical trip through the life of former PM Pierre Trudeau.

(Nov. 28-29)

One Man Pride and Prejudice

Charles Ross, (One Man Star Wars, One Man Lord of the Rings, One Man Batman) tackles the greatest romantic comedy: the intrigue, dancing and proposals are given the one man once-over.

(Dec. 3-6)

Beirut

Love, detention and disease in an apocalyptic future.

(Dec. 4, 6)

For a chance to win a pair of tickets, just enter your name, email address and phone number into the form below. One entry per person. The form will close at midnight PST on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The winners will be notified by email and asked a skill-testing question before they can redeem the tickets.

About the Vancouver Fringe Festival

The Vancouver Fringe Festival is a celebration of every kind of theatre imaginable. Historically, over 11 days in September, over 90 different theatre artists and companies come together to share their creativity on stage. Audiences are as varied as the performances with theatrical offerings for all tastes and ages.

The uniqueness of the Fringe comes from the "everyone is welcome" selection technique — the Mainstage shows are literally drawn out of a hat, giving all artists a chance to participate. There is also a category for artists who find their own venue, Bring Your Own Venue. The Fringe welcomes their performances as well, some of them in surprising locations like inside bathrooms or in the back of a car.

Every night of the festival, Fringe artists, audiences, volunteers and everyone involved are welcome to take in live music and share their experiences at the Fringe Bar. With nearly 500 volunteers supporting 700 performances in 11 days, the Fringe is the largest theatre festival in British Columbia.

The Fringe has been severely affected by the pandemic and lost thousands of dollars. Our festival has been significantly shifted due to the pandemic and despite COVID-19, we are providing opportunities to artists because we believe in our mission. More details can be found on our website.

Read more: Media