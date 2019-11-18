Experience Europe Without the Jet Lag at the Cinematheque

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Beginning Nov. 22, The Cinematheque is giving you the opportunity to journey through 25 different European countries without every leaving the comfort of their cinema. This annual celebration of new cinema from the European Union includes award winners, domestic blockbusters, festival circuit faves, and official Oscar submissions. This year’s festival promises to be a dynamic and entertaining celebration of the diversity, creativity, and accomplishments of contemporary European filmmaking.

First stop is Finland with One Last Deal (Tuntematon mestari), a bittersweet tale of an aging art dealer from veteran Finnish director Klaus Härö. Take a sun-kissed road trip through provincial France with Something is Happening (Il se passe quelque chose) and discover one of the best-known Swedish songsters of the 1970s in A Moon of My Own (Ted – För kärlekens skull).

Visit Sigmund Freud in Austria, warring teenage twins in Ireland, an Egyptian DJ in Luxembourg, a dead queen in Portugal, limestone miners in Denmark, and Muslim immigrants in Belgium. Learn about the oldest generation of porters in northern Slovakia and the Greek village cultivating world-class tomatoes in the festival’s two documentaries. Films from Lithuania, Hungary, Poland, Latvia, The Netherlands, and Estonia transport us back to the Second World War and the oppressive Stalinist era.

The 22nd Annual European Union Film Festival takes place from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2, and is proudly presented by The Cinematheque with the Vancouver consulates and the Ottawa embassies of the member states of the European Union and the Delegation of the European Union to Canada. Learn more and get your tickets here.

