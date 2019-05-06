Contest: Five Books to Prepare for Crazy, Changin’ Times

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Everyone has a different response to the challenges and joys of living in the modern world. Current events can prompt people to organize or take particular pleasures in the little things like growing food, evaluating how we talk and connect about issues that matter to us, or learning the benefits and threats inherent in the drivers of change like technology.

No matter what your responses, priorities or coping mechanisms, New Society Publishers has a book printed on 100 per cent post-consumer recycled paper with vegetable-based inks to deepen your knowledge and enhance your capacity to adapt to evolving landscapes.

Enter your email below to win a set of five books, all printed in North America. Each set includes:

Grocery Story: The Promise of Food Co-ops in the Age of Grocery Giant, by Jon Steinman

Grocery Story makes a compelling case for how food co-ops, as alternatives to corporate grocery giants, are spurring the creation of delicious local food economies and stronger communities, while changing the global food system for the better.

DIY Mushroom Cultivation: Growing Mushrooms at Home for Food, Medicine, and Soil, by Willoughby Arevalo

DIY Mushroom Cultivation is a full-colour, illustrated guide to growing mushrooms at home. It offers a concise background on mushrooms, proven step-by-step instructions, and a simple method that will make your home or garden the perfect place for a fruitful mushroom cultivation practice.

I’m Right and You’re an Idiot – 2nd Edition: The Toxic State of Public Discourse and How to Clean it Up, by James Hoggan

This fully updated second edition grapples with the desperate state of current public discourse. Through interviews and wisdom from outstanding thinkers, it shows that deliberately polluted conversations can discourage people from taking action on critical issues and demonstrates how we can become more powerful communicators.

i-Minds – 2nd Edition: How and Why Constant Connectivity Is Rewiring Our Brains and What to Do About It, by Mari Swingle

Engaging and scientifically rigorous, this fully updated edition of i-Minds explores screen-based technology’s assimilation into our lives, pondering them as both godsend and plague, demonstrating how constant connectivity is changing our brains and exploring positive steps to take to embrace new technologies

Democratic Rules of Order – 10th Edition: Easy-to-Use Rules for Meetings of Any Size, by Peg Francis and Fred Francis

With over 20,000 copies sold, Democratic Rules of Order – 10th edition is the alternative to other unwieldy guides. Honed through thousands of meetings, it offers a complete set of easy-to-use, plain-language rules for governing democratic meetings of any size and complexity.

Who are New Society Publishers?

New Society Publishers are an activist, solutions-oriented publisher focused on bringing you tools for a world of change. We are leaders in sustainable publishing. We care deeply not only about what we publish, but also about how we do business. A certified B Corporation, we print only on 100 per cent post-consumer recycled paper, have been carbon neutral since 2005 and print only in North America, never offshore.

New Society Publishers have published over 300 books, available as both print and ebooks, on topics ranging from practical skills like urban farming; homesteading; small-scale farming; gardening; and natural building to progressive thinking on parenting; alternative economies; natural health; community building; alternative energy and more.

