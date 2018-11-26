Events, contests and other initiatives by The Tyee and select partners.

Love to Dissect Dance and the Arts? Come Chat about It

Free public discussion in Vancouver tackles arts criticism in the digital age.

By Tyee Staff Today

DanceHouseDiscussion.jpg
Cha-cha-chat about the arts this Tuesday evening in Vancouver! Photo: submitted.

Love dissecting art with a group of knowledgeable folks?

“Speaking of Dance Conversations,” co-presented by DanceHouse and SFU Woodward’s Cultural Programs, is a series of free public dialogues and roundtable conversations about the world of dance, contextualizing it within culture and society.

Noted writers, choreographers and creative thinkers present the events, which are a platform for everyone to share and develop their observation and interpretation of dance.

First in the lineup of our conversations is “Arts Criticism in the Digital Age,” featuring choreographer Crystal Pite, journalist and blogger Pia Lo, theatre critic Colin Thomas, and The Tyee’s very own culture critic, Dorothy Woodend.

Come join us this Tuesday evening!

What: Arts Criticism in the Digital Age, a Speaking of Dance Conversation
When: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 6 p.m.
Where: Djavad Mowafaghian World Art Centre, SFU Woodward’s — Goldcorp Centre for the Arts (149 W. Hastings)
Cost: Free. No ticket required, just show up!
