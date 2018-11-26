Love to Dissect Dance and the Arts? Come Chat about It

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Love dissecting art with a group of knowledgeable folks?

“Speaking of Dance Conversations,” co-presented by DanceHouse and SFU Woodward’s Cultural Programs, is a series of free public dialogues and roundtable conversations about the world of dance, contextualizing it within culture and society.

Noted writers, choreographers and creative thinkers present the events, which are a platform for everyone to share and develop their observation and interpretation of dance.

First in the lineup of our conversations is “Arts Criticism in the Digital Age,” featuring choreographer Crystal Pite, journalist and blogger Pia Lo, theatre critic Colin Thomas, and The Tyee’s very own culture critic, Dorothy Woodend.

Come join us this Tuesday evening!

What: Arts Criticism in the Digital Age, a Speaking of Dance Conversation

When: Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 6 p.m.

Where: Djavad Mowafaghian World Art Centre, SFU Woodward’s — Goldcorp Centre for the Arts (149 W. Hastings)

Cost: Free. No ticket required, just show up!

