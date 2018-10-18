In Stressful Vancouver, Are You Feelin’ Groovy or Moovy?

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special sponsored content section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by us or by our select partners. The Tyee does not and cannot vouch for or endorse products advertised on The Tyee. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

I invited ideas to make Vancouver (and its urban region) slower, and people were quick to respond. One even wrote new lyrics for a Simon and Garfunkel classic (which we’ll get to below). Others posted great comments after the piece I published earlier this week explaining why Vancouver might want to join a global “Slow City” movement.

I proposed that a lot of what makes Vancouver feel too fast is the stress of barely affording housing, running from gig to gig, and seeing neighbourhoods transformed in ways that seem out of control for inhabitants.

How do we rejigger that giant hamster wheel? Start by helping write a ManifestSlow tonight at the event I’ll be hosting tonight at Capilano University entitled: “Make Vancouver the Slowest City!”

Panelists who will lend their ideas to our ManifestSlow include:

Melody Ma, tech worker and neighbourhood advocate Mitchell Reardon, Happy City researcher Meeru Dhalwala, co-founder of Vij’s restaurant, author and development expert

After I plugged the event in these pages, I received in the mail the delightful book Hail to the Snail written by former teacher Sandra Bruneau and illustrated by Sakshi Mangal. Officially for kids, its wisdom is directly applicable to how we design our cities, economies, lives.

As the accompanying note from Tellwell Publishing in Victoria, B.C. put it: “Do you yearn for a life that is slower — one that allows you to do your own thing — to work and play at your own pace? Snails have so much to teach us! They work hard and are active in their communities, but on their own time. We can all take a page from the snail’s playbook: just enjoy who we are and what we do. We can find new peace in our own spaces.”

I also received new lyrics to be sung aloud to the tune of “Feelin’ Groovy,” crafted by Scot Hein, who happens to be a brilliant urban planner and contributor to The Tyee’s pages. Here, as promised:

Slow down, you move too fast You got to make land assets last Just tearin’ down those rental homes Can't find a place and ready to moovy;

Hello west coast, more chai flowin’ I cannot watch your towers growin’ Ain’t the zonin’ a crime for thee? Loot-in’ doo-doo, ready to moovy;

Got no deeds, no mortgages to bear We’re trampled and tired and really don’t care Stop the market demands on me Strife in housing, ready to moovy.

Sensing the mood will be loose and creative for tonight’s event? Fast on the uptake, you are. Hope to see you tonight. Details here.

And if you need a reminder about the tune to “The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin’ Groovy),” just click here and give it a listen.

