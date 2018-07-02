CONTEST: Win Tickets to an Incredible Evening at Indian Summer Festival

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by The Tyee or by our select partners. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Save the date – Indian Summer Festival is back! Boasting a program that examines 10 centuries of human imagination and storytelling, the festival will present a continent-spanning range of artists, from the inheritors of ancient oral storytelling traditions to genre-defying musicians, award-winning novelists, and provocative visual artists.

Just for Tyee readers, Indian Summer Festival is giving away a pair of tickets to one of the festival’s headline acts, Hariprasad Chaurasia. To enter for a chance to win tickets, click here to jump down to the contest form.

Hariprasad Chaurasia in concert at the Orpheum

Saturday, July 14, 2018, 8 p.m.

The Orpheum, 601 Smithe St., Vancouver, BC, V6B 3L4

This extremely rare concert presents a true icon of Indian music, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, who is acknowledged worldwide as the undisputed master of the North Indian bamboo flute or bansuri, breathing eight decades of life experience into the instrument that has been his inseparable companion.



He studied under such names as Pandit Bholanath and the legendary Annapurna Devi to become one of the most respected soloists in the world. He has worked with the legends of Indian classical music, as well as collaborations with the likes of George Harrison, Jean-Pierre Rampal, and Yehudi Menuhin. His album Making Music, with John McLaughlin, Jan Garbarek and Zakir Hussain, is described by critics as “one of the most inspiring ever-recorded albums of East-West fusion.”



Click here for more information.

<a href="https://thetyee.wufoo.com/forms/rr2py1v16uy6n8/"> Fill out my Wufoo form! </a>

About Indian Summer Festival



Indian Summer Festival returns for its 8th year, bringing global arts and culture to venues across the city from July 5 to 15, including PAUSE, a new fully outdoor programming hub in Vanier Park, featuring 10 days of free events!



People have always longed to know where we come from, why the world came to be and why things are the way they are. And so for millennia we have sat around fires, gathered under trees and in hillside amphitheatres, weaving stories that account for the unseen forces that shape our lives. Indian Summer Festival takes on this massive theme of ‘mythmaking,’ examining 10 centuries of human imagination and storytelling.



This ‘festival for a curious mind’ presents a continent-spanning range of artists, from the inheritors of ancient oral storytelling traditions to genre-defying musicians, award-winning novelists, and provocative visual, performance and culinary artists. The 2018 lineup includes chef Vikram Vij, powerhouse super group Rajasthan Josh, host of CBC’s ‘Reclaimed’ Jarrett Martineau, CanLit luminary Charlotte Gill, Emmy and Juno Award-nominated music producer Adham Shaikh, Canadian visual artist Sandeep Johal, and legendary master flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia.



For full event lineup, visit www.indiansummerfest.ca