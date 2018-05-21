Win a Copy of ‘Breaching the Peace’

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by The Tyee or by our select partners. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

In 2010, the B.C. government announced its plan to build a third hydroelectric dam on the Peace River. Although Site C would cost $9 billion and would destroy land of great ecological value and significance to First Nations, then-premier Gordon Campbell and his successor, Christy Clark, insisted it was necessary to generate jobs and clean energy.

Starting in 2013, Sarah Cox travelled to the Peace Valley to talk to locals about what was really at stake. This powerful work of advocacy journalism reveals the dam’s true costs from the perspective of those trying to stop the wholesale destruction of their land and their way of life. In frank and moving prose, Cox weaves the personal stories of expropriated farmers such as Ken and Arlene Boon and First Nations leaders such as Roland Willson into a stunning exposé of Big Hydro and its power to erode our land, our rights and our ability to embrace (and afford) alternative clean energy sources.

This modern-day David-and-Goliath story stands as a much-needed cautionary tale during an era when concerns about global warming have helped justify a renaissance of environmentally irresponsible hydro megaprojects around the world.

This book is for anyone concerned about environmental destruction, climate change and social justice issues, and it is a must-read for students, policy makers and government leaders working in these areas.

This long-overdue and excellent book illustrates how money and politics can override concerns about sustainability and the very real spiritual and emotional values that bind us to place. Read this book to understand why Indigenous people and farmers are fighting together to protect their place on the planet. David Suzuki, award-winning scientist, environmentalist, and broadcaster

Sarah Cox has written a searing new book about the scandalous Site C Dam in British Columbia … [she] expertly provides the context to the Site C saga that allows readers to understand what has happened here. Few people, except those who stand to profit immensely, have ever been enthusiastic about this project. Michael Harris, iPolitics

For a chance to win one of 10 books, just enter your name and email address into the form below. One entry per person. The form will close at midnight Pacific Time on Monday, May 28. The winners will be notified by email and asked a skill-testing question before they will be sent the book. Contest winners will need to have a mailing address in North America in order to be eligible to win.

<a href="https://thetyee.wufoo.com/forms/r12qqbkv0gq3cmt/"> Fill out my Wufoo form! </a>











About UBC Press

UBC Press produces books integral to Canada’s cultural, political and social fabric and is widely touted as the country’s pre-eminent social science publisher. Established in 1971 and now offering 900 titles in print and 65 to 70 new works per year, the press publishes sophisticated and transformative works by authors whose thought and research pushes the boundaries of scholarly discourse and makes a vital contribution to the democratic exchange of ideas. These skillfully edited and beautifully produced books are for readers with an interest in subjects that include: Canadian history, political science, the environment, Indigenous history and current issues, legal trends, social policy, sexuality studies, education, natural resources, communications, labour studies, historical geography, health policy, food studies, immigration, multiculturalism and transnationalism. Located along the Pacific Rim, UBC Press’s editorial scope also encompasses works that document and explore Asian history and contemporary society.

Read more: Environment