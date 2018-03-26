Become a Better Grower, Maker and Changemaker with How-To Guides from New Society

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by The Tyee or by our select partners. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Climate-wise Landscaping: Practical Actions for a Sustainable Future by Sue Reed and Ginny Stibolt

Climate-Wise Landscaping presents hundreds of practical actions to help homeowners and gardeners shrink the carbon footprint of every landscape, and create yards that will flourish in new, challenging conditions. Ideal for homeowners, gardeners, and landscape professionals who want to be part of the solution to climate change.



The Ever Curious Gardener: Using a Little Natural Science for a Much Better Garden by Lee Reich

The Ever Curious Gardener is an irreverent romp through the natural science of plants. Ideal for gardeners moving beyond back-of-the-seed-pack planting, it digs into the science “behind the scenes” in the garden. Acclaimed gardener, scientist, and author Lee Reich offers eye-opening insights and practical guidance on growing a much better garden.



Being the Change: A New Kind of Climate Documentary by Mary Grandelis and Dave Davis

Based on the book, Being the Change: Live Well and Spark a Climate Revolution, this feature length documentary follows climate scientist and suburban father Peter Kalmus on his journey to cut his climate impact down to one-tenth the U.S. average. Being the Change merges science, spirituality, and practical knowledge to offer a deeply optimistic message: living without fossil fuels is not only possible, it can make you happier.

Who are New Society Publishers?

New Society Publishers are an activist, solutions-oriented publisher focused on bringing you tools for a world of change. We are leaders in sustainable publishing. We care deeply not only about what we publish, but also about how we do business. A certified B Corporation, we print only on 100 per cent post-consumer recycled paper, are carbon neutral and print only in North America, never offshore.



New Society Publishers have published over 300 books, available as both print and ebooks, on topics ranging from practical skills like urban farming; homesteading; small-scale farming; gardening; and natural building to progressive thinking on parenting; alternative economies; natural health; community building; alternative energy and more.



