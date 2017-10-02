Win Tickets to The Oil Patch Conundrum at The Vancouver Writers Fest

This article is part of a Tyee Presents initiative. Tyee Presents is the special section within The Tyee where we highlight contests, events and other initiatives that are either put on by The Tyee or by our select partners. We choose our partners carefully and consciously, to fit with The Tyee’s reputation as B.C.’s Home for News, Culture and Solutions. Learn more about Tyee Presents here.

Enter to win a pair of tickets to this special event in Vancouver.

Chris Turner has travelled the globe in search of hope for a sustainable future, and exposed former Prime Minister Harper’s war on science. An authoritative voice on the global cleantech boom, Turner now turns his focus to the Alberta oil sands, and the people there who’ve seen the boom and the bust, and now face its uncertain future. The result is not a diatribe against exploiting the second largest proven reserve of oil, but rather an exploration of how deeply it affects individual lives around the world, from the families of Fort McMurray to the financiers in London or Saudi Arabia. With no easy answer in hand, Turner forces us to ask the question: In order to both fuel the world, and to save it, what do we do about the Oil Patch?

Want a chance to win free tickets to The Oil Patch Conundrum?

We are happy to oblige — register to win one of two pairs of tickets below.



What: The Oil Patch Conundrum: Chris Turner in Conversation with Ian Gill.

When: Tuesday, October 17, 6:00 pm-7:15 pm

Where: Studio 1398, 1398 Cartwright Street, Vancouver, 3rd Floor

For a chance to win a pair of tickets, just enter your name and email address into the form below. One entry per person. The form will close at midnight Pacific Time on Monday, October 9. The winners will be notified by email and asked a skill-testing question before they can redeem the tickets.

Don't want to leave it up to chance? Click here to buy tickets now.

<a href="https://thetyee.wufoo.eu/forms/q1e45v9b1tueqeg/"></a>

The Vancouver Writers Fest, one of North America’s premiere literary events, was founded in 1988 by Artistic Director Alma Lee. The Festival attracts writers from around the world to Vancouver’s Granville Island each October for a series of animated public readings, forums and discussions. Internationally renowned and new and emerging writers mingle with adult and school-aged readers in intimate, informal and interactive events.

Read more: Energy