Just Added: Tyee Renter Event to Feature UN Special Rapporteur on Housing

The Tyee’s Feb. 22 “Home for Good” event on rental housing solutions will now feature a special video address by Leilani Farha, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Housing.

Farha was previously interviewed by The Tyee when she was in Vancouver to study the financialization of housing for a report to the UN Human Rights Council.

“I think rental accommodations can provide the type of security that people need,” Farha said last September. “But what good is shifting perceptions if there’s no rental available?...

“There would have to be a concerted effort on the part of governments [to convince] an entire sector that’s making a huge amount of money [on] home ownership that maybe profit margins should be lower or the profit you can make off a rental is still good.”

The UN Human Rights Council appointed Farha as the third UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Housing in June 2014. A lawyer by training, Farha has worked the past 20 years internationally and domestically for the implementation of the right to adequate housing for marginalized groups.

She was formerly the executive director of the Centre for Equality Rights in Accommodation. In addition to her rapporteur position, she is the executive director of Canada Without Poverty.

