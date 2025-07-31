Please Advise! Are Justin and Katy a Thing?

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau was seen at a Montreal restaurant with pop star Katy Perry on Monday. The news was reported widely. Even the CBC ran a story.

Is this really a news story, Dr. Steve?

Signed,

Old School

Dear Old,

Come on now. It's not like there's anything else going on. And you have to appreciate the rigour of this coverage. According to the CBC story: “TMZ reported that an eyewitness saw the two drinking cocktails and sharing several dishes, including one with lobster.”

Don't say investigative reporting is dead. Dr. Steve can almost see the fedora-clad reporter barking into the pay phone. “That's right, sweetheart, lobster. L-O-B-S-T-E-R. Crustacean, native to the Atlantic. Hold for the entrees...”

Justin must be wondering why he was so reluctant to retire. Were he still PM, he'd have had to ask for a table in the no-protest section. Danielle Smith would already have complained that opting for lobster dumplings over beef tartare means Alberta has been snubbed again. The National Post would have a front-page editorial about our nation's leader cavorting with elite L.A. socialists in some sordid nest of Montreal separatists. The Tyee would be reminding readers that Katy Perry's last episode of thrill seeking involved a rocket ride paid for by billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Tyee can be relentless about that kind of stuff.

But now? Justin is perfectly free to indulge in that other Trudeau tradition, flipping the bird. Those who like to think of Justin like Napoleon on St. Helena, standing on the barren shore staring out at the empty horizon, must be appalled. Not for him the role of brooding exile. He doesn't seem to miss us.

And yet, it can be argued that even in retirement, the former prime minister is looking out for our well-being. In these difficult times for our nation, we look for traditional sources of solace. Canoeing on quiet lakes, the call of the loon, a Trudeau wooing a singing star. These are the reassuring rituals of Canadian nationhood. Dr. Steve is pretty sure Pierre Trudeau and Barbra Streisand were once featured on the back of the $10 bill. Trudeaus connecting with international singing sensations have long been an essential aspect of our national balance of trade. That's more important than ever these days. With an estimated net worth of around $400 million, Perry probably sprang for appetizers and an extra dessert. So even though he has left office, Justin is still doing his bit for the economy. Tariff this, asshole.

Trudeau is also showing that retired doesn't mean dead. Even the elderly can have active social lives. It's Freedom 53.

Perhaps Trudeau can even set an example. What if Pierre Poilievre loses his byelection Aug. 18? Will he too hit the international glamour scene? Poilievre at the dog races with Marjorie Taylor Greene? A cosy convoy for two with Tamara Lich? Snogging with Lauren Boebert at Manchurian Candidate: The Musical?

Unlikely. Poilievre is of course a married man, and Dr. Steve is certainly not suggesting that his relationship status might change. Former NDP leader Jagmeet Singh too is happily married and thus unavailable to the likes of Sheryl Crow or Shakira. But there are plenty of eligible celebrities out there who might want to taste a little bit of that sweet Canadian maple syrup. Paul Martin and Cher? Kim Campbell and Brad Pitt? Wouldn't Jean Chrétien and Sophia Loren be a cute couple?

Let's hope Katy Perry is not just using Justin for career reasons. “I Kissed a Liberal (and I Liked It),” “51st State of Ecstasy,” “Roll Up My Rim, Baby” — she could drop a whole theme album, then drop him for Emmanuel Macron.

Be careful, Justin. You may be our ex, but we still care.