Here's what we're up against....

Global tech giants blocking Canadian news on their platforms. Political candidates purposely eroding trust in journalists. AI slop enabling a flourishing of misinformation online, with no accountability. Billionaire newspaper owners blatantly interfering with the editorial choices of their newsrooms.

To be a news publisher these days, committed to the slow, methodical work of talking to real people, verifying facts, is incredibly challenging. Not only are there bad actors that intentionally try to stymy good quality reporting, the business environment for journalism has been fundamentally disrupted, meaning that many of the institutions we used to rely on for high-quality journalism are struggling.

Against many odds, though, The Tyee is making it work, with the help of our readers. We've chosen a path that seems improbable -- we don't have a paywall, and we're very selective with our advertising partners that we work with. And we've been growing our team of professional journalists and increased our freelance budget. The only reason we can do this is because a small percentage of our readers chip in to our editorial budget through our Tyee Builders program.

This amazing group of readers means that The Tyee has persisted and published essential public-interest journalism for the past 21 years, and we have a good shot at being around for a long time in the future. But we can only maintain and grow our operations if readers continue to show up.

In this time of uncertainty, and with a federal election coming up, we need good journalism now more than ever. If you appreciate what you read on The Tyee and would like to help our independent, non-profit do more, please consider joining Tyee Builders today. You choose the amount, the frequency, and you can cancel at any time.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Opinion
Politics

Please Advise! How about That New Pope?

He’s an American who gave heck to JD Vance. Is this Leo a lion?

Steve Burgess TodayThe Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

A 69-year-old man with medium-light skin and glasses holds his hands together in front of his lips, his eyes closed. He is wearing white and red papal robes and a white skullcap.
Pope Leo XIV after being chosen as the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday. Photo by Alessandra Tarantino, the Associated Press.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

There is a new pope — Robert Prevost, a Chicago-born cardinal who has been based in Peru and will be known as Pope Leo XIV.

What will be the effects of the world's first American pope?

Signed,

Papa

Dear Pops,

The white smoke appeared from the Sistine Chapel chimney Thursday evening and the world waited, either for the revelation of a new pope or the apologies of a Vatican maintenance man who was just trying to burn some grass clippings from the lawn. Some no doubt grumbled that if Pete Hegseth were in charge, we'd already know the answer.

Then came word the new pope was American. A shudder of horror must surely have run through St. Peter's Square. Was this a new pope who would instantly announce huge tariffs against Buddhism? Would the new pope rename St. Peter's the “Square of America”? Would the new pope say, “I think the good parts of the Catholic Church are from me, and the bad parts are Joe Biden?”

Happily, the American in question was not someone who had posted AI images of himself in a pope outfit or wants to replace the popemobile with a Cybertruck. He is Robert Prevost, born in Chicago but with a diocese in the Peruvian city of Chiclayo.

A Chicago-born pope presents issues. How will the Vatican respond to deep-dish pizza in the commissary? That is considered blasphemy, even in New York. Will the cardinals be renamed the Cubs? Will red hats be replaced by White Sox?

Donald Trump immediately said having an American pope was great. Maybe he hadn't heard that the guy comes from Barack Obama's hometown. And perhaps Trump hadn't heard that the new pope has criticized his immigration policies, or that when alleged pope slayer JD Vance offered his opinion that God demands a hierarchy of love, Bishop Prevost took to social media, posting, “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others.”

Perhaps Trump was unaware that Prevost has been based in Peru for decades, or that Vatican observers suggest he gained the papacy by essentially winning the Latin American primary, sweeping the support of the large bloc of Spanish-speaking cardinals. Once Trump figures it out, expect massive tariffs on communion wafers.

Many Vatican observers say this new pontiff is remarkably young. He is 69. They do say the cassock takes off 10 years but still — how many gigs have 69-year-old rookies? Even Gordie Howe didn't stay in the league that long. Nevertheless, the new pontiff will probably need to keep his elbows up. The first American pope could well prove a strong contrast to the current crop of American Republican leaders. Unlike the heads running that other religion, he wears a white hat. [Tyee]

