How Dr. Steve Brought Down Elon Musk

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

I feel helpless in the face of uber-rich oligarchs like Elon Musk. What do you advise to exert my power as a citizen?

Signed,

Pension Pete

Dear Pete,

Desperate times require unorthodox methods. In order to deal with the very situation you describe, Dr. Steve recently engaged the services of a “villain hitter.”

Dr. Steve was in Hong Kong at the time. Strolling through the Causeway Bay district, he came upon a freeway overpass and a rather odd scene beneath. A number of women, most appearing to be senior citizens, had set up little encampments where they were conducting ceremonies of some sort. A nearby banner informed that these were “villain hitters.” A helpful attendant explained that, for a fee of 50 yuan (about $10), the women would practise their ancient art in order to drive a villain — specified by you — out of your life.

This seemed to Dr. Steve a very timely service. A couple of days later he returned to the spot, determined to strike a blow against the villainous Elon Musk.

Which villain hitter to choose? Dr. Steve must admit that he relied on stereotypes in making his choice — he opted for the most ancient-looking sibyl present. She seemed like someone who would have the right magical stuff.

Another customer was already purging an enemy, which gave Dr. Steve the opportunity to observe. First you select a tissue that carries the image of a man or a woman. You write the name and birth date of your chosen villain on the paper. (Dr. Steve had wisely used the intervening days to look up Musk's date of birth.) The villain hitter beats the tissue with a small hammer or a shoe. Numerous procedures follow, some involving fire.

Villain hitting seems to be a personal procedure, intended to deal with problematic people in one's life. So it was an open question just what form this supernatural action would take against Musk. How could a ceremony intended to cleanse a villain from one life work against a public person whose deleterious actions affect entire populations?

Other anti-Musk actions seem to be more sensible — boycotts of Tesla, public protests, legal action intended to halt the erosion of law and democratic government. But one must always be open to new methods too. When the enemy ignores the rules, sometimes it is necessary to do the same.

It was time. The inscribed paper was handed over to the old woman. Some chanting was done. The figurative Elon was beaten with a shoe, repeatedly. The tissue was placed inside a yellow cardboard tiger, which was singed with candle flame as the sorceress spoke soothing words. This was apparently intended to placate the tiger spirit and keep it from harming others. Next the woman picked up a larger sheaf of decorative paper. Having observed the previous customer, Dr. Steve knew he must now extend his hands over a stack of bricks, there to have his palms slapped repeatedly with the coloured paper. The papers were then put to the flame and waved about over head and shoulders while chanting continued. Finally the woman picked up two oblong stones and shook and cast them. Her exclamation seemed to suggest that the runes had signified success.

The ceremony was complete. Dr. Steve handed over a HK$50 bill. Here, unexpectedly, trouble ensued. The woman was upset. She began waving the bill around and speaking angrily. A nearby couple, recruited to translate, had difficulty — they spoke Mandarin while the old woman spoke Cantonese. As best they could explain, the woman seemed to be upset about not underpayment, but overpayment. Also, she wanted the Mandarin speakers to get lost.

Dr. Steve found a Cantonese-speaking man and dragged him over. He and the woman spoke at some length. It was evident something was bothering her — the bill was still being waved vigorously. But the translator simply smiled and said, “It's OK. Everything is fine.”

This was disturbing. Dr. Steve has been to the movies. He knows that pissing off an old sorceress has never once been a path to happiness. At best, it seemed possible that Elon Musk might escape the supernatural forces marshalled against him. What would the future portend?

Dr. Steve visited the villain hitter last Monday. At that point Musk was engaged in attempting to corrupt the Wisconsin election for a state Supreme Court judge, even offering million-dollar prizes to buy votes for the Republican candidate.

The next day, Wisconsin rejected Musk's vote-buying scheme, electing liberal Justice Susan Crawford. Meanwhile Tesla stock continued its precipitous decline, leading to an April 3 CNN headline: “Everything Is Blowing Up in Elon Musk's Face.”

Dr. Steve does not require financial reimbursement for his selfless action. Your gratitude will be sufficient.