The ‘Danielle Knows Best’ Show Rolls On

Our journalism is supported by readers like you. Click here to support The Tyee.
Our Journalism is supported by Tyee Builders like you, thank you !

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Support The Tyee

Join the 2% of readers supporting independent journalism that the 1% can’t buy

While there’s more stuff to look at on the internet than ever before, the most important stories of our time are drowned out. AI is flooding the internet with misinformation. Billionaires control and manipulate social media platforms, distracting us from the real issues that matter.

So, who’s holding the powerful accountable?

Independent nonprofit newsrooms like The Tyee. We work every day to publish original, fact-based journalism about these critical problems, open and accessible for everyone.

The only reason our team of fiercely independent journalists can do this work every day is because of our readers. Over 2% of Tyee readers support us with an average monthly contribution of $15, going directly to our editorial budget.

Many institutions Canadians once relied on for high-quality journalism are shrinking or disappearing. We’re not. We’re a nonprofit newsroom — no paywall, no billionaire owners, no clickbait. Just reader-funded journalism that serves the public interest.

In this time of uncertainty, we need good journalism now more than ever. Thanks to our Tyee Builders, we’ve grown our team, expanded our freelance budget, and cover more stories that need to be told.

We aim to grow our base of monthly supporters through 2025.

Join the 2% of readers supporting who refuse to be distracted, misled, or silenced — and get an ad-free reading experience with The Tyee.

— Jeanette Ageson, publisher

Click here to support The Tyee
Independent.
Fearless.
Reader funded.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Energy
Politics
Alberta

The ‘Danielle Knows Best’ Show Rolls On

Now the UCP government wants to tell oil companies what information they can release.

Susan Jane Wright 4 Dec 2024The Tyee

Susan Jane Wright was a lawyer and an executive in the energy sector before she became a writer. Follow her work at Susan on the Soapbox, where this piece first appeared.

The torso of a person wearing a black suit jacket with their arms clutching a brown envelope labelled 'Top Secret.'
Premier Danielle Smith’s efforts to fight Ottawa’s caps on emissions from the oil and gas sector will put companies in a tight spot. Photo via Shutterstock.

Alberta moved one step closer to becoming a banana republic last week.

Premier Danielle Smith announced she will use the Sovereignty Act to combat the federal government’s cap on emissions by putting forward a motion that will give her government more control over energy companies.

Smith is proposing sweeping legislation and regulations.

The changes will declare the greenhouse gas emissions data collected in Alberta by an energy company to be “proprietary information and data... owned exclusively by the Government of Alberta.” In other words, Smith’s government will give itself the power to seize the company’s data.

They will also prohibit companies from reporting or disclosing such data to anyone but her government. Smith will then release aggregate emissions data to the public and will report GHG data to the feds on behalf of the companies.

This puts global energy companies in a bind since they must disclose such data in accordance with international filing requirements. And they regularly disclose such data to investors.

All corporate disclosures must be consistent. If there are material misstatements or omissions between what Smith tells the public and the feds and what the companies tell their regulators and investors, the companies are open to litigation. At the very least, the companies should demand the government indemnify them from damages resulting from the government taking control of the disclosure process as it relates to GHG emissions from their facilities located in Alberta.

The changes will also restrict access to the company’s facilities. Only owners, employees, contractors and people specifically authorized by the government (let’s call them “insiders”) will be allowed on site.

I’m curious. What’s Smith going to do if it’s an insider, not an outsider, who, pursuant to federal law, tells the federal government the emissions cap has been breached? Tar and feather them?

And the government promises to ensure no provincial entity helps the feds implement or enforce the emissions cap. But how?

Why is Smith doing this?

Smith insists that the legislation imposing the emissions cap (even as amended to comply with the Supreme Court of Canada’s advice) still violates provincial jurisdiction. She’s taking a reference case to court to see if she’s right. And that’s fine.

The reference case should have been sufficient, but Smith went further. She’s bringing forward this draconian legislation under the Sovereignty Act.

To what purpose? Smith says she’s protecting the energy companies by seizing their GHG emissions data and reporting it on their behalf. These are multibillion-dollar companies; I’m fairly certain they can do this for themselves.

At what cost? How many civil servants will Smith need to add to gather an energy company’s GHG data, to analyze it and aggregate it and to feed it back to the public? To figure out what the disclosure should be before they feed it to the feds? To ensure the disclosure aligns with what the energy company is telling its international regulators and investors? To sign off on the disclosure in time to allow companies to meet their securities filing deadlines? Your guess is as good as mine.

How confident will energy companies and their investors be once Smith and Energy Minister Brian Jean and Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz and Smith aide Rob Anderson and God knows who else start telling them how to run this part of their business?

And how effective will any of this be in stopping the feds from implementing the cap on emissions?

“Companies should look at this and thank us for this, for being willing to protect them from federal government overreach,” Smith said. “We’re anticipating that this should be welcomed by the energy sector.”

Really, Danielle? I wouldn’t bank on it. [Tyee]

Read more: Energy, Politics, Alberta

  • Share:

Get The Tyee's Daily Catch, our free daily newsletter.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion and be patient with moderators. Comments are reviewed regularly but not in real time.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Keep comments under 250 words
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others or justify violence
  • Personally attack authors, contributors or members of the general public
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

Most Popular

Most Commented

Most Emailed

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Do You Have a Favourite Summer Movie?

Take this week's poll