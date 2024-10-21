Please Advise! What Can We Learn from BC's Soggy Vote?

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

The B.C. election is a dead heat with the outcome still hanging in the balance. What is your take on the result?

Signed,

Evan

Dear Evan,

The most nervous man in B.C. right now must be Chip Wilson. What will happen if the communist David Eby retains power? Will Wilson's property become the Point Grey Road Collective Farm? Will the tennis court be planted with rutabagas? Will presumptuous peasants twirl about the skating rink? Who will pay for their skates?

Still, Wilson has to be pleased. His dire billboard warnings of socialist perils seem to have had their effect. John Rustad's BC Conservatives surged to a virtual deadlock with the NDP, which as of Sunday led by one seat and one per cent of the popular vote.

There is still a possibility of a thin Conservative majority, but the current standings are likely to keep Eby in the premier's chair through a deal with the Greens.

How was the turnout? Advance polls saw record numbers. But the final turnout was 57.4 per cent, up only about three per cent from last time. Considering the weather, it's fitting that the results were a wash. If politics really is like poker, Nature played the atmospheric river card. Polls could have offered voters a choice of stickers: “I Voted” versus “I Narrowly Escaped Drowning.” In hindsight it's a shame none of the parties promised dedicated boat lanes.

Individual races held some surprises. Conservative Jody Toor, whose claim to be a doctor was challenged by the Hospital Employees’ Union, won in Langley-Willowbrook. Dr. Steve is pleased about that — as a dubious doctor himself, he is glad to see that questionable credentials are no hindrance to popular success.

More shockingly, Brent Chapman won handily in Surrey South. This is the man who became a human Advent calendar of daily horrors, with past statements resurfacing in which he denied the reality of mass shootings, referred to Muslims as ticking time bombs and Palestinians as inbred, compared vaccine programs to the Holocaust, and more. None of it mattered. At least, we can hope none of it mattered. Maybe it worked. Maybe Chapman has shown us a new template for a winning political platform. At any rate, thanks to Chapman's victory we can expect that the B.C. legislature will soon resound with spirited debate about the current whereabouts of Princess Diana and chemtrails that turn frogs gay.

Meanwhile BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau's attempt to switch ridings to Victoria-Beacon Hill ended in failure as she finished well behind NDP incumbent Grace Lore. Furstenau, by general consensus, had an excellent leaders’ debate and was widely admired as a hard-working and effective party leader. Brent Chapman, by contrast, has functioned like a gum ball machine dispensing concentrated bat guano, yet he cruised to victory. It strongly suggests that in Canadian politics, the label on the bottle means a lot more than the contents.

Dr. Steve assumes it was Chapman to whom Eby was referring on election night when he said, “I want to say thank you to every candidate — almost every candidate. I'm gonna leave one off my thank-you list...” The premier was generally gracious in his remarks, acknowledging that the party had suffered a setback. “We have to do better,” he said.

Rustad, by contrast, was over the moon. He was so pumped up he actually smiled. As Montgomery Burns once said after cracking a campaign grin, “I'm going to be sore tomorrow.”

You can't blame the guy for gloating a little — he has indeed come a long way. “You know,” Rustad said, “from Day 1 when I was kicked out of my former party for daring to stand up for my riding, and for the values I believe we should fight for in this province...”

Those values, as you may recall, included the God-given right to deny climate change. Later, of course, he fought for the rights of children not to eat bugs. Well, rejoice, B.C. youth — it looks like you will still be eating whatever it is they put in hot dogs and chicken fingers. Big Bug has been defeated. The election was like a remake of Starship Troopers, starring Rustad's Roughnecks.

Full of beans as he was, Rustad was flinging threats. “We are going to make it as difficult as possible for the NDP to do any more destruction in this province,” he said.

He also promised that if Eby remains in office there will be another election soon. As promises go, Dr. Steve thinks people would probably rather eat bugs. Let's at least finish tabulating this vote, shall we?