Please Advise! Should the Doctor Buy W.A.C. Bennett’s Caddy?

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to 'Eyes of the Beast' Two Tyee readers will secure seats to the visceral production in Victoria that brings viewers into the lived experience of climate disaster.

Amanda Snyder of Kelowna Museums recently posted this notice on social media:

“We are looking for a new home for our 1968 Cadillac Fleetwood limo that was used by W.A.C. Bennett. We are looking to transfer/donate it to another public institution in B.C. For over 10 years, the Cadillac was used by former premier Bennett as he conducted official business across the province.... The premier didn’t like to fly and this was his main mode of transportation. It is in good condition overall.... We can no longer afford to store it. Please get in touch with me, or our Executive Director, Jillian, if you know of a good home, or you would like more information.”

Interested, Dr. Steve?

Signed,

Car Buff

Dear CB,

Dr. Steve is sorely tempted. What a figure he would cut in his black 1968 Cadillac Fleetwood limo, cruising down West Georgia — including all three lanes, the bike lane and part of the sidewalk — waving to the little people as they jump out of the way, parking atop lesser vehicles...

Alas, Dr. Steve lacks the political influence that such a vehicle requires. Not all of the accessories come standard — operating this leviathan would require some pull at city hall. Someone else will have to step up.

At the time the premier's limo was considered by some an extravagance and unnecessarily ostentatious. But at close to 5,500 pounds, it was large enough to crush any and all opposition as effectively as Bennett himself during his 20 years as premier. The car dates from the same year as the debut of the W.A.C. Bennett Dam in Hudson’s Hope. The dam was hailed as a huge new source of energy for the province, but really, when you factor in the Fleetwood's fuel requirements, it was basically a wash.

Recently the vehicle has been in storage, despite the fact that the Okanagan Heritage Museum is currently offering a Dinosaurs of B.C. exhibit. Seems like a missed opportunity — one often goes to a museum to see fearsome beasts of bygone days, and they don't come much more fearsome than the 1968 Fleetwood. Even the mighty T. Rex would give way, its little arms unable to reach the steering wheel.

Besides, in terms of fuel efficiency, the ’68 Fleetwood sucks up three T. Rexes to the mile. Who needs an asteroid? This thing could wipe out the dinosaurs single-handed. And there was room in the back seat for three triceratops and a beer cooler. An impressive exhibit for any institution.

But Dr. Steve understands. It is both expensive and time-consuming to source the Fiat 500s and vintage Volkswagen Beetles that are the 1968 Fleetwood's preferred diet. Plus, unsupervised children who wander too close are rarely seen again. Insurance costs must be murder.

So who might be in the market for W.A.C. Bennett's old beast? It's being offered to museums, but why not a return to its original usage? Surely the old monster still has some political gas in the tank for the right client.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, for instance. Removing bike lanes has perhaps proven more politically difficult than he had hoped. Cue the Wacky Caddy. It would take out bike lanes like a cow catcher on a diesel train. This thing would bulldoze Stanley Park Drive and leave it looking like the New Jersey Turnpike. It's not a car — it's a 2 1/2-ton instrument of policy. Look out, bike punks — the Bennett Beast is back, large and in charge. And there's a new driver in town.

Please Advise! Can a ‘Clown Car’ Win the Race for BC? read more

Another possible customer: Kevin Falcon. Right about now the idea of turning back the clock must seem pretty attractive to the BC United leader. Perhaps not all the way to 1968, but certainly back to the point where he made the fateful decision to drop the BC Liberal brand in favour of a new moniker. That relaunch is proceeding about as well as the Boeing Starliner. Falcon could certainly use a visual reminder of the through line that connects Bennett's old Social Credit party to Gordon Campbell's BC Liberals and thence to Falcon's BC United. Riding around in a metal behemoth dating from the era before socialists were even permitted on the grounds of the legislature could be just the symbolic coup he needs to leave the BC Conservatives as roadkill.

And Premier David Eby? Not an obvious move, perhaps, but consider this: if you could somehow electrify the ’68 Fleetwood, in one fell swoop it would justify the construction of the Site C dam. You might even have to build another one.

The Bennett Cadillac — it's as big as a whale, and about to set sail. Ready to become Capt. Fleetwood? Contact the museum for more information.