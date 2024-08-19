Are you part of The Tyee’s critical 1%?

Opinion
Rights + Justice

Please Advise! Who Are These Mickey Mouse Lawyers?

Welcome, says Dr. Steve, to the magic kingdom of Disney escape clauses.

Steve Burgess TodayThe Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

A castle in Disney World, with tourists in the foreground.
Disney promises the happiest place on Earth. Just don’t try to sue when someone dies. Photo via Shutterstock.

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Recently, the family of a woman who suffered a fatal allergic reaction after eating in a Disney theme park restaurant filed suit against the company. Disney's lawyers responded with a novel argument — they insisted the victim's husband could not sue because he had earlier subscribed to the Disney+ streaming service. Terms of the subscription included an agreement to settle all disputes via arbitration.

Do you think this will set an important precedent, Dr. Steve?

Signed,

MM

Dear MM,

Disney World — a land of wonder, possibility and iron-clad legal immunity. Attacked by a heat-crazed Goofy wielding a shattered snow globe? It happens, kid. Pirates of the Caribbean stole your wallet? Well, what part of piracy didn't you understand? Read the fine print, people. If you ever wore a set of Mickey Mouse ears, the Disney corporation may now have the right to harvest your internal organs.

Kanokporn Tangsuan was a 42-year-old New York doctor whose family chose the Raglan Road restaurant at Disney Springs last October because it advertised itself as allergen-free.

Despite assurances, Tangsuan suffered a fatal allergic reaction shortly after dining. But this tragedy, according to Disney, is fully covered by the Disney+ user agreement her husband signed up for some years earlier. Apparently when you agree to stream Daredevil, not all the risks are onscreen.

Being a Disney princess, it seems, is not just about tiaras and frilly pink dresses — it's about absolute power. Little girls want role models who not only sing songs with cute animals and talking teapots, but also crush vexatious litigants and stick them with court costs. Allergic to fairy dust? Tough. You shouldn't have posed for that picture with Tinker Bell. All legal claims and entitlements are thereby null and void. Your contract defaults from horse-drawn carriage to pumpkin.

It's a rather expansive view of user agreements, and other companies are sure to be inspired by Disney's legal strategy. Did you ever remove a “Do not remove” tag from a mattress? The Sealy Posturepedic company owns your ass. Did you ever click “Accept cookies” on a website? The contents of your computer are now the property of Sesame Street. And you wouldn't like the Cookie Monster when he's hungry.

Corporations can be legal targets, too — there are definitely frivolous lawsuits. Dr. Steve is particularly fond of the 2023 legal action against Kraft Heinz Co., alleging that purchasers of Velveeta macaroni and cheese had been cruelly misled. The package says it is ready in 3 1/2 minutes, but Florida litigant Amanda Ramirez cried foul. That time span, she pointed out, does not account for the time it takes to open the lid, pour in the water and mix in the cheese sauce. Ramirez requested a modest $5 million to redress this egregious act of consumer fraud. After all, what value can one place on the 60 to 90 seconds of gnawing hunger that can leave one too weak to prise open the microwave door? She lost, but then so did Cleopatra. Sometimes just waging the battle can bring immortality.

The Disney case is a great deal more serious — a woman died. And Dr. Steve can't help but notice the claim against Disney is for only $50,000. Mickey probably spends more than that every morning on truffle crepes and gold-flecked French toast.

On the other hand, the PR Disney will get from this is priceless. If they can crush a grieving widower with a hallucinatory legal argument, what will they do to you? If you should break your arm while on Disney property, would you sue? After seeing this attack play out, hell no. You'd just be grateful they didn't take you out behind the Sleeping Beauty Castle and finish you off.

There is in all this a reflection of our changing consumer model. The old way: Buy the product, take it home. Transaction complete. The new consumer model: Attach yourself to the host organism like a remora on a tiger shark and feed off the stream, bonding yourself ever more tightly to your benefactor, which in turn agrees not to eat you. Agreement subject to change without warning. That fine print can eat you alive.

This case has yet to go to court. In the meantime let this be a lesson to us all: read before you sign. Dr. Steve thanks you for reading this column.*

*(By reading, you agree to provide the author with transportation to and from the airport without cost, given 30 minutes' notice. Dr. Steve reserves the right to provide your name and personal information when applying for a credit card. Column consumption constitutes contractual agreement to act as guarantor of author's payday loans. All terms excluded shall be deemed included. No backsies.) [Tyee]

