Please Advise! What Can I Expect for 2024?

Now 2023 is in the books. What does 2024 hold?

After being beta-tested in almost every other time zone, 2024 was officially launched in B.C., and 2023 lives on only on the cheques of the forgetful. The new year is here, with all its promise and peril. And we’re talking perils aplenty.

Consider Rudy Giuliani. The toadying Trump lawyer needs money, deeply in debt after losing a defamation case and declaring bankruptcy. And how do famous people make money in the third decade of the 21st century? That's right — get ready for Rudy’s OnlyFans account. Be afraid. Be very afraid.

Meanwhile the United States enters an election year and the primary season is about to begin. The Republican party is seeking the nastiest lawyer it can find for its acrimonious divorce from reality. The party’s likely winner has been clear from the start, and it barely shares any letters with Nikki Haley. Haley must be perplexed at how she can suffer politically for refusing to say the American Civil War was about slavery, even as Donald Trump cruises merrily along while essentially leading singalongs of "Tomorrow Belongs to Me." Trump talks about immigrants poisoning bloodlines, echoing the rhetoric of a certain famous dictator, but Republicans say he’s actually doing Charlie Chaplin.

Will Trump ultimately reclaim the presidency and move the White House to Mar-a-Berchtesgaden?

Here Dr. Steve will attempt to master a foreign language: optimism. It’s awkward, rather like driving a forklift for the first time. But Dr. Steve believes that, if nominated as expected, and regardless of whether he is eventually spending campaign funds to buy ramen noodles from the prison commissary, Donald Trump will be soundly and thoroughly defeated come November.

And, if he is not by then interred on one of his golf courses to earn a tax break, he will suffer defeat again in 2028. Like Susan Lucci in reverse, initial success will be succeeded by repetitive defeat. As long as he's alive, though, the soi-disant Republicans will remain the Trump party.

The United Kingdom is also looking at an election in 2024, one in which the Labour Party is favoured to oust the longtime ruling Conservatives. This may inspire pleasant anticipation in some, but Dr. Steve suggests you temper your joy. The throw-the-bums-out impulse that may doom the U.K. Tories could later boost their Canadian counterparts into government. It tends to be an equal-opportunity albatross.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should be able to escape a 2024 federal vote. But one wonders whether NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will begin to ponder just how much Trudeau wants to avoid a 2024 election. Singh could potentially come up with demands that would make Shohei Ohtani blush. Never mind the national dental plan — watch for new street-corner dispensers offering free broccoli and Ozempic. It will be a great leap forward.

Will government fatigue also drag down Premier David Eby? Unlike Trudeau, the B.C. leader will face voters this year for sure. But as yet there is no sign the BC NDP is in political danger. Should Eby's government fail to make some sort of major mistake — say, putting the Stanley Park train under the management of BC Ferries, or appointing Mark Messier as deputy premier — the odds will be in Eby’s favour.

And Dr. Steve urges you to bet now. The year 2024 is when the obnoxious wave of sports betting ads will expand into politics. Instead of Aaron Paul or Wayne Gretzky, it'll be somebody like Andrew Scheer, or maybe George Santos in a Lauren Boebert outfit, saying “CampaignBet 99 — for a bettor tomorrow!” Every election is a gamble. Why should sleazy fixers be the only ones who get paid?

Then there are the Vancouver Canucks, who will go three rounds deep in the Stanley Cup playoffs before falling to the Avalanche in the conference finals. Go ahead and put money on that prediction if you like.

Not Dr. Steve though. He’s smart enough not to trust idiots like Dr. Steve.