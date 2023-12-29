Please Advise! Is Taylor Swift Really the Person of the Year?

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Time magazine named Taylor Swift its 2023 Person of the Year. Do you have any alternate choices?

Signed,

Timely

Dear Timely,

Every year spools out skeins of thread, which are then woven together to create a tapestry all can gaze upon and say, “Ugh, it clashes with the curtains.” Let others celebrate positive role models. Dr. Steve prefers to identify some of the actors, human and otherwise, who helped make up the hideous throw rug that was 2023.

Clarence Thomas: Just as an earlier generation thrilled to the sight of Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper cruising the highways in Easy Rider, free from the arbitrary constraints of society and its laws, the disaffected youth of 2023 can look to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. He too rides roughshod over the strictures and rules that seek to hold him back. And just like those rebels of yore, Thomas heads out in a highway machine intended to flip the bird to authority — not a chopper this time but a luxury RV bought with a $267,000 loan from a wealthy pal that Thomas never repaid. Now the Man is trying to mess with Thomas, asking him to recuse himself from upcoming cases involving Donald Trump simply because his insurrectionist wife, Ginni Thomas, worked tirelessly to help the accused Florida felony farmer feed American democracy to the gators. Critics also want Thomas to answer for the numerous benefits received over the years from rich benefactors like Hitler memorabilia collector Harlan Crow. But Thomas doesn't play that accountability game. He’s a purveyor of justice, not a consumer. And professionals know — don’t get high on your own supply.

Doug Ford: Every year you say you're going to get your Christmas shopping done early, and it seems like you never do. So tip your cap to the Ontario premier, who apparently took care of everyone on his list with months to spare. To be fair, we can't say for sure who the secret Santa was, but lots of well-connected Ontario folks enjoyed lovely gifts this year. Alas, it's a holiday fact that many gifts end up being returned. Sometimes it’s the fit, sometimes the colour, sometimes a damning report from the Integrity Commissioner of Ontario. Take that Greenbelt back where you got it, Premier. Hope you kept the receipt.

ChatGPT: Oh brave new world, that has such neural networks in it. Artificial intelligence programs reached astonishing levels this year, leading to waves of near panic about sentient machines enslaving humanity and/or allowing sophomore slackers to submit bogus essays on Pliny the Elder. Dr. Steve is not among the worried. The parade of clown cars running up and down the halls of the U.S. Congress this year should not lead to concerns about humans losing control of their own affairs. HAL 9000 for Speaker of the House!

Sally the looper moth: With so many billions of moths at work in Stanley Park, it was difficult to choose just one. But Sally was an exemplary looper, and can stand in for billions of her industrious siblings. Working the northern end of the park near Prospect Point, she contributed to the particularly serious swath of destruction in that sector. Sally’s legacy has recently been revealed in all its enormity, evidenced by stacks of logs and denuded stretches of trail. Not content with eating the park itself, Sally and friends are apparently chewing up the park board too. Seems even city hall has gone loopy.

Rudy Giuliani: Sometimes at golf tournaments they hand out a Farthest Distance Travelled trophy to some duffer who came from out of town. This year the trophy must go to Rudy Giuliani. From Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2001 to the prize putz of 2023 — it’s a road not often travelled. His has been a descent worthy of Orpheus. The recent US$148-million defamation penalty for lies told about two Georgia poll workers is really just the final touch, the red nose that completes Rudy’s Build-a-Bozo. Remember when he was on The Masked Singer in a multicoloured chicken suit? Next time you see Giuliani on that show, he'll be the costume.

Pierre Poilievre: In 2024, Donald Trump could well be re-elected president of the United States. China-U.S. tensions may escalate further. Vladimir Putin may either be victorious in Ukraine or, if not, become a wounded and even more dangerous rogue actor. Climate change will continue with catastrophic effects for humanity. Inflation will eat your lunch, and housing will continue to be cruelly unaffordable for all but the most privileged. When you consider all that, you'll hardly have a spare moment to ponder the polls suggesting Pierre Poilievre will be Canada's next prime minister. Really, try thinking about traffic jams or chronic psoriasis instead. You'll feel better.

Christian and Bridget Ziegler: A special Couple of the Year award goes to the chairman of the Republican Party of Florida and his wife, the founder of the reactionary activist group Moms for Liberty. Together the godly couple have crusaded against the woke mind virus that has allowed Satan's minions to put rainbows on the walls of kindergarten classrooms. Alas, every Eden must have its snake. In this case the serpent was the Florida Center for Government Accountability. That organization published a Sarasota police search warrant containing allegations that Christian Ziegler had raped a woman, a woman with whom he and his wife had previously had a three-way sexual encounter. Ziegler, who has not been charged, didn't deny that last part. In fact, the affidavit said that Ziegler had told detectives the alleged rape was a consensual encounter, and he had recorded it.

To review: Good Christian Ziegler denies a rape allegation and his defence is that he recorded a sexual encounter with a woman, not his wife, with whom he and his wife had an earlier ménage à trois. Some folks at their local church might consider that immoral — or worse, French. Does Moms for Liberty want to replace Pride rainbows with Fifty Shades of Grey?

But as Clarence Thomas proves, you don't have to take your work home with you. You don’t have to love doughnuts to be a baker; and priests often officiate at weddings. So it’s really do as I say, not as I do.

Besides, adultery and threesomes and allegations of sexual assault notwithstanding, it’s not like the Zieglers were hanging around schoolyards handing out copies of Heather Has Two Mommies.

Now that would be disgraceful.

