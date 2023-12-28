The Tyee’s Top 2023 Lingo, S Through X

Welcome to The Tyee’s third and final instalment of this year's (bogus) buzzwords. If you missed them, read A through D and G through R.

Santos units: Degrees of bullshit, named for fabulist supremo George Santos. “That Mike Johnson press scrum about the Jan. 6 videos rated a solid 10 to 12 Santos units.”

Slack: Some sort of social media thing apparently, as opposed to the style of pantaloons you matched with a polo shirt back in the day. (Old people: see earlier definition of “drip.” Perhaps it is time to accept that our day is past and our conversations sound to modern ears like readings from a 16th-century almanac. By the way, do young folks ever ask why we talk about hanging up the phone?)

Smithee: There's an old Hollywood tradition that film directors who repudiate movies they've worked on and wish to have their names removed from the credits will instead use the phrase “directed by Alan Smithee.” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has now provided us an alternate definition for “Smithee,” thanks to her alternate vision of the world.

Today, something that seems “Smithee” will usually feature a jaw-dropping proposal or assertion, possibly involving pension plans, medical care, environmental regulation, constitutional law, common sense, the starting date of the Second World War or the nature of objective reality, e.g., “That ivermectin tweet seemed pretty Smithee to me.”

Smoke: In 2023, Canada's No. 1 export.

Spare: Previously a score achieved by aiming a bowling ball at certain stationary targets (see also “kingpin”); now a bestselling book.

Speakered: Another example of how Canadian and American usages can differ. In Canada, being “speakered” means suffering the consequences of insufficient background checks and unfortunate invitations to dudes who — oopsies! — turn out to be former Nazis.

In the United States, “speakered” can refer either to the process of demonstrating pathetic, laughable political dysfunction over an extended period of clowning, not once but twice in the same calendar year, or to the fatal effects of futile pandering to conspiratorial extremists and would-be dictators. This latter sense of “speakered” might also be called “McCarthyism,” were that word not already spoken for. Sorry, Kevin, you don't even get that sad little legacy. Buh-bye.

The Tyee’s Top 2023 Lingo, A Through D read more

Surrey cops: Refers to any convoluted mess with competing interests and complications that seems likely to drag on till we are all dead and gone, e.g., “Forget it, Jake, it's Surrey cops.”

Swiftflation: Time's Person of the Year is probably Forbes’ person of the year too. Taylor Swift is such a force she has created her own economy. And the soaring price of groceries is nothing compared to Swiftflation.

According to a recent CBC report, Quality Inn & Suites Downtown Vancouver is asking $1,858.13 per night during Swift's BC Place run next December. It calls to mind Taylor's namesake, Jonathan Swift, who famously proposed poor Irish children might make a delicious meal when roasted, baked or boiled. Swifties who are truly serious about coming to Vancouver to see their idol might consider putting the kids on Craigslist. Be sure to plump them up a little first.

The Tyee’s Top 2023 Lingo, G Through R read more

Tay: Travis Kelce's nickname for Taylor Swift. OMG, that is so adorbs, I am dead. Go ahead, Quality Inn & Suites, take my firstborn.

Union: Some may suggest this is an old word, no longer in common usage. Instead, thanks to film actors and writers, autoworkers, grocery staff and many other labour organizations, "union" is a solid candidate for word of the year. In 2023, unions had “rizz.”

X: A fantastic new brand name that nobody uses without quickly adding what they are actually referring to — Twitter. Elon Musk bought a social media channel so ubiquitous it had become part of the English language, and decided to change the name.

They call Musk a genius. He's a genius like George Santos is George Washington. If Musk were to buy Coke, he'd rebrand it WD-40.

Happy holidays, readers. Our comment threads will be closed until Jan. 2 to give our moderators a much-deserved break. See you in 2024!