The Tyee’s Top 2023 Lingo, S Through X

Will journalism survive? Be a part of keeping it alive.

Thanks for reading The Tyee today. If you’ll allow me, let me tell you a bit about what it’s like to run a journalism organization these days.

Sustaining and growing an independent newsroom in 2023 means fighting back against a wave of pressures in our industry. The advertising model that has traditionally supported journalism has been disrupted by social media and search platforms. And now, Canadian news is completely blocked on Facebook and Instagram in response to the Online News Act.

Decades of consolidation of ownership of newspapers means that many communities in Canada only have one news source, if that, and those newsrooms keep on getting gutted or shut down by their corporate owners.

What’s left to fill that vacuum is fluffy entertainment or dubious misinformation put out by shadowy figures. So the online world is more noisy than ever, but less and less of it is informed by fact-based reporting being put out by professional, credible journalists.

That’s the tide The Tyee has been swimming against for the past 20 years. Our non-profit newsroom only exists because thousands of readers support our work through our Tyee Builders program – a voluntary support program that funds our editorial budget and makes sure that we can pay experienced journalists to do reporting in the public interest and distribute it for free to anyone who wants to read it.

Together with our Tyee Builders, we’re fighting back against the forces that are conspiring against journalism

We’re aiming to bring on 500 new recurring supporters by Dec. 31 so we can sustain and grow our operations in 2024. Please join us today and sign up for a monthly or annual contribution at a level that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Will you help journalism thrive in 2024? Help us hit our goal of 500 new supporters by Dec 31.

Thanks for reading The Tyee today. If you’ll allow me, let me tell you a bit about what it’s like to run a journalism organization these days.

Sustaining and growing an independent newsroom in 2023 means fighting back against a wave of pressures in our industry. The advertising model that has traditionally supported journalism has been disrupted by social media and search platforms. And now, Canadian news is completely blocked on Facebook and Instagram in response to the Online News Act.

Decades of consolidation of ownership of newspapers means that many communities in Canada only have one news source, if that, and those newsrooms keep on getting gutted or shut down by their corporate owners.

What’s left to fill that vacuum is fluffy entertainment or dubious misinformation put out by shadowy figures. So the online world is more noisy than ever, but less and less of it is informed by fact-based reporting being put out by professional, credible journalists.

That’s the tide The Tyee has been swimming against for the past 20 years. Our non-profit newsroom only exists because thousands of readers support our work through our Tyee Builders program – a voluntary support program that funds our editorial budget and makes sure that we can pay experienced journalists to do reporting in the public interest and distribute it for free to anyone who wants to read it.

Together with our Tyee Builders, we’re fighting back against the forces that are conspiring against journalism

We’re aiming to bring on 500 new recurring supporters by Dec. 31 so we can sustain and grow our operations in 2024. Please join us today and sign up for a monthly or annual contribution at a level that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Politics
Media

The Tyee’s Top 2023 Lingo, S Through X

From a re-coining of ‘Smithee’ to the worst rebranding in recent memory.

Steve Burgess TodayThe Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

Danielle Smith attends a party in a dark blue blazer. She smiles and finger-waves at someone off-camera.
Today, something that seems ‘Smithee’ will usually feature a jaw-dropping proposal or assertion, possibly involving pension plans, medical care, the starting date of the Second World War or the nature of objective reality. Photo via Alberta government.

Welcome to The Tyee’s third and final instalment of this year's (bogus) buzzwords. If you missed them, read A through D and G through R.

Santos units: Degrees of bullshit, named for fabulist supremo George Santos. “That Mike Johnson press scrum about the Jan. 6 videos rated a solid 10 to 12 Santos units.”

Slack: Some sort of social media thing apparently, as opposed to the style of pantaloons you matched with a polo shirt back in the day. (Old people: see earlier definition of “drip.” Perhaps it is time to accept that our day is past and our conversations sound to modern ears like readings from a 16th-century almanac. By the way, do young folks ever ask why we talk about hanging up the phone?)

Smithee: There's an old Hollywood tradition that film directors who repudiate movies they've worked on and wish to have their names removed from the credits will instead use the phrase “directed by Alan Smithee.” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has now provided us an alternate definition for “Smithee,” thanks to her alternate vision of the world.

Today, something that seems “Smithee” will usually feature a jaw-dropping proposal or assertion, possibly involving pension plans, medical care, environmental regulation, constitutional law, common sense, the starting date of the Second World War or the nature of objective reality, e.g., “That ivermectin tweet seemed pretty Smithee to me.”

Smoke: In 2023, Canada's No. 1 export.

Spare: Previously a score achieved by aiming a bowling ball at certain stationary targets (see also “kingpin”); now a bestselling book.

Speakered: Another example of how Canadian and American usages can differ. In Canada, being “speakered” means suffering the consequences of insufficient background checks and unfortunate invitations to dudes who — oopsies! — turn out to be former Nazis.

In the United States, “speakered” can refer either to the process of demonstrating pathetic, laughable political dysfunction over an extended period of clowning, not once but twice in the same calendar year, or to the fatal effects of futile pandering to conspiratorial extremists and would-be dictators. This latter sense of “speakered” might also be called “McCarthyism,” were that word not already spoken for. Sorry, Kevin, you don't even get that sad little legacy. Buh-bye.

Surrey cops: Refers to any convoluted mess with competing interests and complications that seems likely to drag on till we are all dead and gone, e.g., “Forget it, Jake, it's Surrey cops.”

Swiftflation: Time's Person of the Year is probably Forbes’ person of the year too. Taylor Swift is such a force she has created her own economy. And the soaring price of groceries is nothing compared to Swiftflation.

According to a recent CBC report, Quality Inn & Suites Downtown Vancouver is asking $1,858.13 per night during Swift's BC Place run next December. It calls to mind Taylor's namesake, Jonathan Swift, who famously proposed poor Irish children might make a delicious meal when roasted, baked or boiled. Swifties who are truly serious about coming to Vancouver to see their idol might consider putting the kids on Craigslist. Be sure to plump them up a little first.

Tay: Travis Kelce's nickname for Taylor Swift. OMG, that is so adorbs, I am dead. Go ahead, Quality Inn & Suites, take my firstborn.

Union: Some may suggest this is an old word, no longer in common usage. Instead, thanks to film actors and writers, autoworkers, grocery staff and many other labour organizations, "union" is a solid candidate for word of the year. In 2023, unions had “rizz.”

X: A fantastic new brand name that nobody uses without quickly adding what they are actually referring to — Twitter. Elon Musk bought a social media channel so ubiquitous it had become part of the English language, and decided to change the name.

They call Musk a genius. He's a genius like George Santos is George Washington. If Musk were to buy Coke, he'd rebrand it WD-40.

Happy holidays, readers. Our comment threads will be closed until Jan. 2 to give our moderators a much-deserved break. See you in 2024! [Tyee]

Read more: Politics, Media

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Do You Read Your Books?

Take this week's poll