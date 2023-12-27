The Tyee’s Top 2023 Lingo, G Through R

What words best sum up 2023?

While dictionary publishers have weighed in with their choices, we at The Tyee have our own special approach.

Our first instalment, on letters A through D, went up yesterday. (Wondering where E and F went? Well, we neglected to ask the AI for a full abecedarium, and you get what you pay for.)

Here is the second instalment of our three-part list:

Girl dinner: A legitimate 2023 thing. It's a peckish meal of appetizer-like morsels usually served on a board, like charcuterie. That this phrase is gendered shows we still have much work to do. Cheese and crackers and leftover olives for dinner should know no artificial boundaries.

Go f*** yourself: This year's cutting-edge marketing slogan, delivered to advertisers courtesy of champion self-screwer Elon Musk. (FYI, one way to take his advice would be to step in front of a self-driving Tesla.)

Greenbelt: Device for committing political suicide.

Grift: A perennial candidate for word of the year. Yet grifting is ever fresh, ever new. Like computer technology, the state-of-the-art grift is always evolving. Just as the smartphones of today would astound the computer engineers of 1965, bygone grifters would surely be agog at the shameless spectacle of George Santos and Donald Trump.

All the same, there is a powerful thread that connects past and present. NASA's Apollo 11 technicians would surely gaze with pride on the awesome power of 21st-century rockets, and the creator of the Original X-Ray Spex would no doubt bow in tribute to the marketers of NFTs. The grift abides.

Grimace Shake: Not a reference to the typical reaction one might have to the prospect of Prime Minister Pierre Poilievre — not yet, at least. For now, the Grimace Shake is a consumer product, available at American McDonald's locations. It's a purple milkshake, created for the alleged birthday of Grimace, the fast-food chain's lumpen, benign purple gremlin. It's not currently available in Canada. That fact is a testament to the strong and vigilant border security that our taxes support.

Grimace Shakes have become popular on social media largely via people implying that the beverage has fatally poisoned them. They are seen first drinking a Grimace Shake and subsequently sprawled on the ground amid a gory purple slurry.

In 2023, these are the ingredients of a huge marketing success. A development that would once have had McDonald's executives writing farewell notes and leaping from their penthouse C-suites is now cause for bonuses and promotions all around. Do not try to understand. We live in an age that will likely lead to bloody fist fights among the cultural anthropologists of the 26th century.

Hunter Biden's laptop: Updated version of “Hillary's emails.”

Looper gaps: New, wide-open spaces in Stanley Park created when dead trees were felled after being killed off by drab, voracious hordes of looper moths. Sometimes you must destroy urban nature in order to save it. Or, at least, to stave off litigation.

Mournapalooza: That awkward situation when you don't want to look cruel or disrespectful, but the deceased is Henry Kissinger.

Musk: To screw up royally, ideally in ways unavailable to other mortals, e.g. “Only Elon could Musk up Twitter so badly.”

NPC: Stands for “non-player character,” a gameplay character who is present but not controlled by any player. In popular culture, it's generally used to describe people who are basically inert and tend to just go along. The Tyee definition would also include people who don't vote. Don't be an NPC!

Poilievre: Not a word, and already pretty familiar, but still significant for dedicated students of the typo. There is solid reason to believe the Opposition leader is backed by Big Spell Check.

Rancid hate pumpkin: You know the guy we mean.

RSVP: The brief loss of bladder control that results from hearing the RSV vaccine costs 300 bucks.

Happy holidays, readers. Our comment threads will be closed until Jan. 2 to give our moderators a much-deserved break. See you in 2024!