Will journalism survive? Be a part of keeping it alive.

Thanks for reading The Tyee today. If you’ll allow me, let me tell you a bit about what it’s like to run a journalism organization these days.

Sustaining and growing an independent newsroom in 2023 means fighting back against a wave of pressures in our industry. The advertising model that has traditionally supported journalism has been disrupted by social media and search platforms. And now, Canadian news is completely blocked on Facebook and Instagram in response to the Online News Act.

Decades of consolidation of ownership of newspapers means that many communities in Canada only have one news source, if that, and those newsrooms keep on getting gutted or shut down by their corporate owners.

What’s left to fill that vacuum is fluffy entertainment or dubious misinformation put out by shadowy figures. So the online world is more noisy than ever, but less and less of it is informed by fact-based reporting being put out by professional, credible journalists.

That’s the tide The Tyee has been swimming against for the past 20 years. Our non-profit newsroom only exists because thousands of readers support our work through our Tyee Builders program – a voluntary support program that funds our editorial budget and makes sure that we can pay experienced journalists to do reporting in the public interest and distribute it for free to anyone who wants to read it.

Together with our Tyee Builders, we’re fighting back against the forces that are conspiring against journalism

We’re aiming to bring on 500 new recurring supporters by Dec. 31 so we can sustain and grow our operations in 2024. Please join us today and sign up for a monthly or annual contribution at a level that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders

Will you help journalism thrive in 2024? Help us hit our goal of 500 new supporters by Dec 31.

Thanks for reading The Tyee today. If you’ll allow me, let me tell you a bit about what it’s like to run a journalism organization these days.

Sustaining and growing an independent newsroom in 2023 means fighting back against a wave of pressures in our industry. The advertising model that has traditionally supported journalism has been disrupted by social media and search platforms. And now, Canadian news is completely blocked on Facebook and Instagram in response to the Online News Act.

Decades of consolidation of ownership of newspapers means that many communities in Canada only have one news source, if that, and those newsrooms keep on getting gutted or shut down by their corporate owners.

What’s left to fill that vacuum is fluffy entertainment or dubious misinformation put out by shadowy figures. So the online world is more noisy than ever, but less and less of it is informed by fact-based reporting being put out by professional, credible journalists.

That’s the tide The Tyee has been swimming against for the past 20 years. Our non-profit newsroom only exists because thousands of readers support our work through our Tyee Builders program – a voluntary support program that funds our editorial budget and makes sure that we can pay experienced journalists to do reporting in the public interest and distribute it for free to anyone who wants to read it.

Together with our Tyee Builders, we’re fighting back against the forces that are conspiring against journalism

We’re aiming to bring on 500 new recurring supporters by Dec. 31 so we can sustain and grow our operations in 2024. Please join us today and sign up for a monthly or annual contribution at a level that works for you.

— Jeanette Ageson, Publisher

Click here to Join Tyee Builders
Marking 20 years
of bold journalism,
reader supported.
support us subscribe free
Opinion
Politics
Media

The Tyee’s Top 2023 Lingo, A Through D

Do you find yourself feeling billionaired? Perhaps you wrote a bustseller this year.

Steve Burgess 26 Dec 2023The Tyee

Steve Burgess writes about politics and culture for The Tyee. Read his previous articles.

Pierre Poilievre, a man with light skin tone and brown hair in a dark blue shirt and jacket, bites into an apple in an orchard.
Oxford’s word of the year was ‘rizz.’ In the running over at The Tyee, we have ‘applegression.’ Image via YouTube.

At year's end, dictionaries traditionally anoint some neologism as “word of the year.” This year Oxford went with “rizz,” a slang term for charisma. Merriam-Webster opted for “authentic” — certainly not a new word but one judged newly relevant in an age of AI.

Tyee readers deserve their very own year-end linguistic survey, so we’ve written you one.

Many of these are pure Tyee inventions. Others, however, are actual neologisms or, following Oxford and Merriam-Webster, words with a newsworthy new edge.

Today, we tackle A through D.

Accountability: While familiar to most citizens, this word was only recently discovered by the U.S. Supreme Court. By a solid majority, they are expected to rule against it.

Applegression: Aggressive consumption of an apple, possibly a Spartan, intended to intimidate and/or replace an actual response. (Bugs Bunny favoured a carrot.)

Atmospheric river: This term for a precipitation-heavy weather system has been around awhile now. And as someone recently asked, “Didn't this use to be called the Pineapple Express?” Yes, but society moves on. We have progressed from cheap slang to official meteorological terms. Today, calling an extended downpour a Pineapple Express would be like a doctor saying a patient has consumption, or the grippe.

If you own a DVD copy of the 2008 Seth Rogen comedy, please relabel it or return it for store credit.

Bankman-Fried: Pronounced “Bankman fry'd,” it refers to the condition suffered by people who gave their money to FTX crypto-king Samuel Bankman-Fried. Side note: If Bankman-Fried is pronounced “Bankman freed,” it means Sam had enough crypto left over to hire some better lawyers.

Barbenheimer: A 2023 cultural phenomenon that paved the way for a truly epic Halloween costume.

Billionaired: Verb describing the deleterious impacts mega-wealthy loons, grifters and buffoons have on the politics, policies and processes of a given society — “you got billionaired.” (See also the verb “billion-err.”)

Bustsellers: Flop 2023 book releases from a number of MAGA noteworthies, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kari Lake and Mark Meadows, and a fawning biography of Tucker Carlson. Slow sales are also being reported for the book by celebrity shooter Kyle Rittenhouse. Not surprising — if you're shopping for a whodunit, it doesn't help when the answer is on the cover.

Camparraigning: Running for president by means of multiple arraignments and courtroom appearances instead of rallies. The continued Republican domination by indicted felon Donald Trump paves the way for a new American political future in which traditional qualifications will be replaced by the best jailhouse tats. Gender diversity will be achieved by electing both Bonnie and Clyde. Eventually, the Republican party will recruit all of its candidates the same way the Russian army recruits soldiers.

Canada Dry: Formerly a beverage brand; now a primary reason for countrywide wildfires.

ChatGPT: An AI program that mimics human responses so effectively that many tedious text functions can be performed automatically, thereby saving time and distracting humans who will be lulled into reading computer-generated content such as “The Tyee’s Top 2023 Lingo, A Through D” while we lay the groundwork for their ultimate enslavement, the fools, the ignorant fools ha ha ha ha a helpful labour-saving device and certainly nothing to be concerned about insert smile emoji here.

Chuckwagon: The coronation carriage of King Charles III.

COP28: Similar to dog-and-pony show, with similar emissions.

Day 1: The one and only day a re-elected President Trump will institute authoritarian retribution and abuse of power, he says. Rest easy, folks!

Drip: According to the Urban Dictionary, it means swag, hip, cool, stylish. Also a type of coffee made with a filter. (That last definition is for old people desperately clinging to some disappearing remnant of the English language we once knew.)

Drone: With all due respect to Oxford, if you're looking for a word that had real impact this year, well, nobody in Ukraine cared much about “rizz.”

Happy holidays, readers. Our comment threads will be closed until Jan. 2 to give our moderators a much-deserved break. See you in 2024! [Tyee]

Read more: Politics, Media

  • Share:

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

How Do You Read Your Books?

Take this week's poll