At year's end, dictionaries traditionally anoint some neologism as “word of the year.” This year Oxford went with “rizz,” a slang term for charisma. Merriam-Webster opted for “authentic” — certainly not a new word but one judged newly relevant in an age of AI.

Tyee readers deserve their very own year-end linguistic survey, so we’ve written you one.

Many of these are pure Tyee inventions. Others, however, are actual neologisms or, following Oxford and Merriam-Webster, words with a newsworthy new edge.

Today, we tackle A through D.

Accountability: While familiar to most citizens, this word was only recently discovered by the U.S. Supreme Court. By a solid majority, they are expected to rule against it.

Applegression: Aggressive consumption of an apple, possibly a Spartan, intended to intimidate and/or replace an actual response. (Bugs Bunny favoured a carrot.)

Atmospheric river: This term for a precipitation-heavy weather system has been around awhile now. And as someone recently asked, “Didn't this use to be called the Pineapple Express?” Yes, but society moves on. We have progressed from cheap slang to official meteorological terms. Today, calling an extended downpour a Pineapple Express would be like a doctor saying a patient has consumption, or the grippe.

If you own a DVD copy of the 2008 Seth Rogen comedy, please relabel it or return it for store credit.

Bankman-Fried: Pronounced “Bankman fry'd,” it refers to the condition suffered by people who gave their money to FTX crypto-king Samuel Bankman-Fried. Side note: If Bankman-Fried is pronounced “Bankman freed,” it means Sam had enough crypto left over to hire some better lawyers.

Barbenheimer: A 2023 cultural phenomenon that paved the way for a truly epic Halloween costume.

Billionaired: Verb describing the deleterious impacts mega-wealthy loons, grifters and buffoons have on the politics, policies and processes of a given society — “you got billionaired.” (See also the verb “billion-err.”)

Bustsellers: Flop 2023 book releases from a number of MAGA noteworthies, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kari Lake and Mark Meadows, and a fawning biography of Tucker Carlson. Slow sales are also being reported for the book by celebrity shooter Kyle Rittenhouse. Not surprising — if you're shopping for a whodunit, it doesn't help when the answer is on the cover.

Camparraigning: Running for president by means of multiple arraignments and courtroom appearances instead of rallies. The continued Republican domination by indicted felon Donald Trump paves the way for a new American political future in which traditional qualifications will be replaced by the best jailhouse tats. Gender diversity will be achieved by electing both Bonnie and Clyde. Eventually, the Republican party will recruit all of its candidates the same way the Russian army recruits soldiers.

Canada Dry: Formerly a beverage brand; now a primary reason for countrywide wildfires.

ChatGPT: An AI program that mimics human responses so effectively that many tedious text functions can be performed automatically, thereby saving time and distracting humans who will be lulled into reading computer-generated content such as “The Tyee’s Top 2023 Lingo, A Through D” while we lay the groundwork for their ultimate enslavement, the fools, the ignorant fools ha ha ha ha a helpful labour-saving device and certainly nothing to be concerned about insert smile emoji here.

Chuckwagon: The coronation carriage of King Charles III.

COP28: Similar to dog-and-pony show, with similar emissions.

Day 1: The one and only day a re-elected President Trump will institute authoritarian retribution and abuse of power, he says. Rest easy, folks!

Drip: According to the Urban Dictionary, it means swag, hip, cool, stylish. Also a type of coffee made with a filter. (That last definition is for old people desperately clinging to some disappearing remnant of the English language we once knew.)

Drone: With all due respect to Oxford, if you're looking for a word that had real impact this year, well, nobody in Ukraine cared much about “rizz.”

