Please Advise! See Any Ballots in Our Future?

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

Read the tea leaves for us. Do you see a federal election coming?

Signed,

Calendar Girl

Dear CG,

Summer prognostication problem #1: Iced tea. No leaves to examine. The geese do not take wing, the squirrels have yet to provision — omens can be hard to come by in the July torpor.

They are there to be seen, of course. Even in the heat of summer many sense the coming of an electoral fall. One seasonal sign: Although the leaves remain firmly affixed to the trees, Liberal MPs are dropping gently to the Earth, their rosy-red hue fading as they descend. This is predictive because such decisions suggest the word has gone out, commitments privately requested, and souls searched.

Cabinet star Catherine McKenna tops a list of retiring Liberal MPs who found their souls empty of further parliamentary ambition. That list now numbers 19. All over the nation, dismayed families are learning they must spend more time with what’s-their-names. Introductions may be required; suspicious relatives will request ID and proof of residence.

Polls are another weather-proof prognosticating tool. They show Justin Trudeau’s Liberals with a modest to solid lead at present. The government’s major scandals are now buried many headlines deep and further covered by piles of CERB cheque stubs and “I’m Vaccinated” stickers.

And the other party leaders? At present a decidedly mixed bunch. Erin O’Toole’s attempt to become Harper 2.0 currently sees him stuck at Scheer 1.5. But he is far from the most beleaguered of Canadian party bosses. After all, federal call or not there is definitely a vote coming this summer. Set for July 20, it is a vote of non-confidence on Annamie Paul’s leadership of the Green Party of Canada.

That’s why Jagmeet Singh may be more pumped for an election than Trudeau. At campaign time, the NDP must always be looking over its shoulder at the Greens. Right now, the NDP are not just looking — they’re posing for selfies as the Greens attempt to stage the first environmentally-friendly tire fire. If the election were called right away, Green campaign signs would have to be marked “Watch This Space.”

But of course, Trudeau will be most concerned about Conservative Leader O’Toole. That’s one thing he and O’Toole have in common. O’Toole has struggled to get traction and establish himself as a legitimate threat to expand the party’s one-third base of national support. So far, not so good.

Give O’Toole some credit for trying. Dr. Steve is pretty sure you won’t, but try. O’Toole has said some of the right things about LGBTQ+ rights and climate change in an attempt to drag his gnarly stump of a party forward. You can argue that he is not sincere, but this being politics it almost doesn’t matter. By attempting to convince his party to acknowledge climate change and equal rights, he is spending political capital to squelch the trolls.

Alas, those pesky trolls. They don’t squelch easily. The Conservative party convention said “no” to recognizing climate change, and a doughty band of Conservative MPs still fight to protect conversion therapy. O’Toole’s party is still home to a lot of folks whose favourite Bryan Adams song is retitled “Summer of ’59.”

Perhaps the recent demise of former U.S. defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld has caused O’Toole to ruminate. Among other timeless quotes Rumsfeld once said, “You go to war with the army you have, not the army you wish you had or might have at a later time.”

And what is the nature of O’Toole’s army? His attempt to fashion a kinder, gentler Conservative party is clearly part of his plan to present as an unthreatening technocrat, a man capable of keeping the machine running smoothly down the road without swerving every few kilometres to run over squirrels. But if the party is not behind him, what then? Does he give it up and go back to throwing out red meat to the slavering base? There’s plenty of raw steak to throw, if he chooses to go that route.

Perhaps for inspiration, O’Toole returns to the thoughts of Rumsfeld. His most infamous quote was: “... there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns — the ones we don’t know we don’t know.”

It sounded like gibberish. But give Rumsfeld cred... all right, never mind. Dr. Steve will not try that again. Still, Rumsfeld’s little ramble actually contained a lot of truth. To wit: There are things that we know — an election is coming. There are known unknowns — the specific date, yet to be announced. But there are also unknown unknowns. Every election campaign has them. Stumbles, fumbles, blackface scandals — unknown unknowns are always lurking.

O’Toole knows that. Just what will they be? He doesn’t know, nor do we. But he’s counting on it. You know that.