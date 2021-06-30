Please Advise! Vancouver Is Burnt to an Actual Crisp

[Editor’s note: Steve Burgess is an accredited spin doctor with a PhD in Centrifugal Rhetoric from the University of SASE, situated on the lovely campus of PO Box 7650, Cayman Islands. In this space he dispenses PR advice to politicians, the rich and famous, the troubled and well-heeled, the wealthy and gullible.]

Dear Dr. Steve,

As a certified doctor, what do you suggest for this hot weather?

Signed,

Sweltering

Dear Swell,

How about a pet? Maybe a howler monkey. Wouldn’t that be great? Or a macaw, or a capybara. Capybaras are the best — these days everyone needs a pet as chill as a capybara. Poison dart frogs are also cool, but they have their downside. The point is, based on the past week or so it seems the Vancouver region could soon be home to many new species, and we should start adjusting to that reality. Dr. Steve expects our Stanley Park coyote problems will disappear once the jaguars take over. Have you ever heard of the Goliath bird-eating spider? Well, you’ll know it when you see it. Try to keep it away from your pet macaw.

Meanwhile, Dr. Steve owes an apology to his late grandmother. Decades ago, she bequeathed to him a precious legacy: a floor fan, dating perhaps to the 1970s. Two of the blades are broken and duct-taped, but Granny’s fan bravely whirls on, the only defender standing between Dr. Steve and the fate of the Wicked Witch.

No air conditioning chez Dr. Steve, of course. Traditionally one did not get an AC unit in Vancouver — it was like having a bread maker. Most of the time it just took up space and mocked you. Its usefulness was primarily as a reminder to avoid impulse purchases.

But perhaps that was the old Vancouver. Certainly Dr. Steve now wishes he had more impulse-buying friends to visit. Dr. Steve also wishes he had a minion with a spray bottle, constantly walking backwards in front of him, misting. But those cost even more than AC, and sometimes they demand bathroom breaks. As it is, when Dr. Steve demands a splash of cold water and a cucumber sandwich, he has only himself to command.

This is a heat wave that has made earlier iterations seem like cozy electric blankets. All over town, folks are exchanging the trusty old mercury gauge for a meat thermometer. Remember that ice bucket challenge thing? That was for a good cause, right? Great! Dr. Steve is keen to raise awareness of whatever the hell that was about. Just hurry up with the damned bucket.

Our current weather carries disturbing implications. But the debate about climate change and individual weather events is fraught. If one ascribes every summer storm or heat wave to climate change, one can hardly complain when Sen. Chuck L. Ostrich from the great state of Oblivious proclaims that a winter cold snap disproves global warming. (Speaking of right-wing belief systems, Dr. Steve has recently noticed that things are sticking to him — coins, keys, vinyl chair coverings, underwear. It’s vaccine magnetism. Has to be.)

Still, all-time Canadian heat records like the ones set and re-set this week would seem to tell a story. The town of Lytton not only broke the record for Canada; it broke the record for Las Vegas. While Vancouver will be welcoming howler monkeys, Lytton will probably be getting Céline Dion. And as soon as the new records are set, they drop like a Fudgesicle oozing off the stick. Each new temperature high lasts about as long as the European Super League.

Meanwhile, Dr. Steve recommends that you try not to think about experiencing this level of heat combined with a thick pall of wildfire smoke. That prospect will only make you sweat more profusely.

Dr. Steve realizes the heat is no joke. There’s an ambulance and firetruck on his block right now for a heat-related incident. Dozens of deaths have been reported around the Lower Mainland. Those of us for whom the heat is a mere inconvenience are the lucky ones. Dr. Steve hopes that you, his readers, will all take care of yourselves. After all, Dr. Steve’s fan is everything to him.

Sorry, that should be “fans,” of course. Dr. Steve is a bit flustered this week.