Please Advise! Will Manafort and Cohen Behind Bars End the Trump Insanity?

Dear Dr. Steve,

I am contemplating a career in the U.S. Secret Service. My question: If Secret Service agents are asked to double as prison guards, do they get extra pay?

Signed, Applicant

Dear App,

An excellent question, and just one of many practical and constitutional issues rarely before considered in American history. The Trump administration has offered a bounty of fresh, exciting discussion topics for political scientists, such as if it’s an Oval Office, can it still be a cell block?

Yes, if Johnny Cash were still alive he’d be scheduling a concert at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. At this point Donald Trump can hear the train a comin’, It’s rollin’ round the bend. Will the White House soon be repurposed as the Big House?

Tuesday was one of those days when nobody could finish a sentence at CNN because shit kept happening. News was breaking faster than $2 toys at a day care.

You couldn’t keep all the convicted cronies straight without a program. Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted on eight counts of financial skullduggery, while his lawyer Michael Cohen was in court copping a plea to other charges and identifying Trump as his co-conspirator.

In this case, “co-conspirator” should be interpreted in the same sense that a golfer and a golf club are co-conspirators. Yet Trump has not been charged with any crime. If this creates a legal precedent, it offers hope that your car might take the rap for doing 180 km/h through a school zone while you get off as an unindicted co-conspirator.

Yet on Tuesday night Trump stood before one of his zombie crowds as they chanted “Drain the swamp!” You know how these shows are — people want to hear the classics. It's like yelling “Freebird!” at a Skynyrd concert.

And let’s give credit where it’s due — it must be admitted that the swamp is slowly being drained. On Tuesday the pumps were really sucking. There are now five members of Trump’s team who have been charged or convicted of felonies. Before we’re through Ronald McDonald will be testifying that Trump’s cheeseburgers were fraudulently obtained. Considering Trump’s recent statement that Aretha Franklin “worked for me on numerous occasions,” the Queen of Soul, may she rest in peace, would probably be expecting a subpoena if she were still with us.

The number of questions Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to answer on Wednesday was wide-ranging and impressive. There was so much to talk about no one even got a chance to ask if F-35s are actually invisible.

Still, you must remember the new law of American political physics: Nothing matters. This week’s events offer a severe test, but the rule may still hold true. It’s important to note one thing that did not happen this week: the Rapturing of the entire Republican House and Senate. As long as they remain in this earthly realm Trump is perfectly safe from immediate political consequences. Washington is a unique ecosystem — while the rest of the planet has evolved, the U.S. Congress is still stuck in the Cambrian epoch, known to scientists as the “Age of Invertebrates.” Their soft, boneless bodies allow them to squeeze through tiny fissures of rationalization into small, fetid cubbyholes of denial.

Remember too that for all his vast galaxy of lies, his veritable Milky Way of mendacity, Trump once told a profound truth. During the 2016 campaign he said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”

This has since proven to be the truest thing Trump ever said. The only way Trump could lose his core support is by saying that Barack Obama is his personal hero, Meryl Streep is a great actress, and Ted Nugent might not be the best example of the Master Race.

And remember too that the American electorate, even outside the GOP base, is a strange beast. Trump’s stubbornly respectable approval ratings and solid poll numbers make it clear that, for a great many Americans, a treasonous, dimwit Mafia don leading a party of gutless kleptocratic stooges still represents an attractive electoral option. The fact that Democrats are legitimately debating what their fall campaign question should be — and that it will probably not be “ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME?” — provides more proof that the dictates of common sense are not the most reliable guide to electoral outcomes.

In contrast to Election Day, there is no question what the verdict of history will be. The Trump administration will go down as a dark, frightening eruption of the American id with a legacy of damage and destruction that cannot yet be foretold.

If only we could skip ahead to the verdict of history. In the meantime, the verdicts of Manafort and Cohen are the best we have.