An Inquest Jury Wanted Urgent Fixes to CLBC. It Hasn’t Happened

Two months after a coroner’s inquest jury recommended immediate fixes to Community Living BC after the starvation death of Florence Girard in a government-funded home share, the government has yet to formally respond to the recommendations.

Some advocates have been calling for a radical overhaul of CLBC, the Crown corporation serving adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The union representing workers wants the Crown corporation disbanded and services delivered directly by government.

But the provincial government says it is taking time to consider what, if any, changes to make.

In late February Premier David Eby acknowledged problems at CLBC and said the focus is on fixing them. “Clearly there was a catastrophic and awful failure around Florence Girard, and there have been other challenges with relation to CLBC,” he said.

Girard, who had Down syndrome, was 54 years old and weighed just 50 pounds when she died.

Social Development and Poverty Reduction Minister Sheila Malcolmson “is engaged with ensuring that CLBC delivers the kind of care that people deserve and if we’re unable to ensure that CLBC can do that then we’ll have to look at changes in the model,” said Eby. “But right now the focus is on getting CLBC on track and ensuring people get the care they need.”

On top of the usual questions about whether CLBC needs more money, he said, “there’s also the questions of management, oversight and ensuring the job is done properly.”

Created as a Crown corporation in 2005, CLBC traces its origins to a grassroots movement that “wanted an organization outside of the ministry that could focus on choice and change and continued partnership, working together toward full citizenship for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in B.C.”

It has grown to provide supports to some 29,000 individuals, including funding 4,300 home shares like the one Girard lived in where agencies contract with caregivers to take people with disabilities into their home and look after them.

CLBC presents shared living as having many benefits that can enhance the quality of life for a person with a disability, but some providers say the job is often stressful and poorly supported.

The arrangement has been in the spotlight in recent years following Girard’s death, the criminal trial where caregiver Astrid Dahl was found guilty in BC Supreme Court of failing to provide the necessaries of life to Girard and in the recent coroner’s inquest that made 13 recommendations on preventing similar deaths in the future.

The recommendations include improving training and compensation for home share providers, cutting down on bureaucracy while increasing direct services, improving monitoring and growing the capacity for health-care planning for individuals.

One suggested that if family members “choose to keep their loved one in the home, they should be supported to the same level as a home share provider and must meet the same expectations.”

Of the 13 recommendations, five started with the word “immediately,” observed the president of the advocacy group Down syndrome BC, Tamara Taggart. And yet “nothing has been done,” she said.

When the Girard inquest ended, CLBC released a statement that listed changes it had already made and did not commit to implementing the jury’s recommendations.

It quoted CEO Ross Chilton saying “we will be reviewing the jury’s recommendations in detail, with an eye to what will help the people we support to live a good life, included as an important part of our communities.”

“Horrible story,” said Malcolmson, the minister responsible for CLBC. “That it happened seven years ago doesn’t take away any of the horror of how a vulnerable woman, lovely, lively, a real joy to a lot of people, that a life was lost because of a failure of care.”

There is no set timeline for responding to the recommendations, but everyone involved feels the urgency, she said.

“We’re considering all of the recommendations between me, CLBC and the health ministry,” she said, “and we’re doing that work carefully across government and also again with the voices of people with lived experience.”

Everything is on the table and a formal response is coming soon, Malcolmson said. “We don’t want to leave people in limbo here wondering what’s going to happen.”

She did express doubts about paying families to look after their loved ones, adding, “but absolutely we’re always looking for more ways we can support families and make sure we can keep families together when that’s what they want.”

The work to formally respond to the recommendations is well underway, she said. “I also know a lot of changes were made in the year following Florence’s death and the conviction of the caregiver who was so negligent.”

As the government considers what to do, some observers are saying the time is right to radically redesign CLBC and make it more accountable.

BCGEU president Paul Finch said reintegrating CLBC into the government is something the union’s membership wants and that has wider support.

“What we are hearing broadly is that the support groups and advocacy groups are across the board calling for dramatic governance change,” said Finch. “Whether or not they’re advocating bringing it back into government, we have a solution here that we think is aligned with that call for dramatic governance change.”

Bringing CLBC back into the government would save money on administration and result in better services, he said. “This service used to be in government,” he added.

“We’re saying there were better outcomes when it was in government than when it wasn’t in government.”

He stressed that the union is not advocating a model that moves people with disabilities who are living in the community back into institutions. “We want to very clearly state that the institution of CLBC has no connection to de-institutionalization,” he said. “No one that we are aware of is advocating for re-institutionalization.”

Asked about bringing CLBC back into the government, Malcolmson said many of the people receiving services don’t want that.

“I can reflect what I’m hearing from self-advocates, from people with developmental disabilities,” she said. “It is triggering for them, it scares them and it takes them back to the time that CLBC was formed in the first place and why the people with lived experience chose a model that was outside government and [wanted] the independent Crown nature.”

The CLBC board includes clients and family members and there are provincial councils and advisory committees that directly affect service delivery, said Malcolmson.

“The [self-advocates] are loud and effective advocates. They take those opportunities to steer the direction of CLBC and they are not in support of the position advanced by BCGEU.”

Selena Martin is a founder of the Home Share Family Caregiver Alliance of BC, a grassroots group of caregivers and families.

“The good thing about the inquest is people are talking,” Martin said.

She said she is “very concerned” that CLBC has been saying it has made improvements since Girard’s death and a 2021 Auditor General’s report on monitoring of home shares. “We really don’t see that,” she said. “In fact the services have declined.”

Monitoring has increased, she said, but having someone go into a home four times a year and tick boxes on a form isn’t the same as the connection people have when there are regular programs and services that connect them to a wider community.

“Since COVID the services have never gone back,” Martin said, adding that many aren’t getting enough hours of support from community inclusion workers or regular respite care. “The way we keep people safe is for them to have relationships in their daily lives.”

With the government funding CLBC to contract with agencies that then contract with home share providers there are too many layers of bureaucracy and not enough of the money gets to the vulnerable people who are supposed to be supported, she said.

Pay for home share providers has long failed to keep up with the rate of inflation, she added, and so far the NDP has failed to act on its 2024 campaign promise to raise those rates.

Malcolmson said rates for home share providers were increased in 2019 and 2023 and there will be more increases in the future. “It was a campaign commitment that we’re going to raise home share rates again and as minister it’s always something I’m encouraging and talking with the finance minister about.”

Martin said she agrees with the BCGEU that CLBC should be dismantled and returned to direct management by one of the ministries.

At the very least it needs a more active board that’s involved closely enough to see what’s going on, she said. “CLBC is a toxic environment.”

Others see the value of keeping CLBC at arm’s length from the government and argue that it can be fixed without dismantling it.

Neil Belanger, the CEO of the BC Aboriginal Network on Disability Society, said “I don’t think bringing it back into government is something we’d like to see.”

While improvements are needed, he said, services would likely be lost if CLBC were returned to government. “CLBC, like any organization, struggles at times,” said Belanger. “I think its a good organization.”

CLBC’s effectiveness is mainly a question of resources and it is true that disability services are inadequately funded in every jurisdiction across Canada, he said. With more resources and proper oversight the agency can hopefully learn and improve, he added. “It’s a vital service.”

In early March, when Finance Minister Brenda Bailey presented the province’s budget, it upped the planned budget for CLBC by $127 million a year bringing the agency’s annual allocation to $1.8 billion.

The advocacy group Inclusion BC observed “these allocations will primarily address the increasing number of people requiring Community Living BC funded services, which is very welcome.”

It was disappointed though that “there were no new targeted investments to explore innovative solutions to more meaningfully address the changing support needs of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.”

Taggart says she regularly hears stories of abuse, neglect and deaths of people receiving care through CLBC.

“Things have not improved since Florence died. I would argue that things are worse,” she said. “Florence died because nobody had eyes on her. That hasn’t changed.”

In the wake of the inquest it has felt like CLBC and the province have been more concerned with protecting themselves than the people they are supposed to be supporting, Taggart said.

There needs to be a change in leadership at CLBC and an audit to provide details of how the money that goes out through contracted agencies is spent, she said. “There’s no transparency and as far as I can tell there’s no accountability.”

The chair of the CLBC board is Shane Simpson, the former minister of social development and poverty reduction who oversaw CLBC from 2017 to 2020, a period Taggart and other critics note included Girard’s death.

Taggart, who has a son with Down syndrome, says funding for programs needs to be restored so that people are less isolated and have more eyes on them as part of their day-to-day activities.

The biggest barrier, she said, is many people think people like her son or Florence Girard have no value to society. “People with disabilities are not valued. We are so steeped in ableism and indifference.”

Nobody from CLBC was available for an interview.

A spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the organization is still waiting for an official request from the BC Coroners Service to respond to the recommendations from the inquest.

“CLBC is committed to taking concrete actions to address the jury’s recommendations and strengthen the delivery of home sharing services,” they said. “We’ve made substantial progress since 2018 and have committed to further collaboration with partners including self-advocates, families, service providers and system partners.”

Changes they said CLBC has made since 2018 include: requiring agencies to conduct home visits every three months; improving training, standards and policies for home share providers; requiring health care planning and at least annual doctor visits for people living in CLBC-funded home shares; introducing new monitoring systems and hiring more staff to monitor outcomes and concerns.

“Since 2018, laws have also changed to require that CLBC’s board of directors include family members and people with developmental disabilities,” the spokesperson said. “There are three self-advocates on CLBC’s board, who provide important input... The board sets CLBC’s strategic priorities, which helps guide CLBC staff in their work.”

The goal is to make sure CLBC and its service providers are helping the people they support in their communities, they said. “This work is ongoing, and we have made progress, but we know that this is still more to do.”