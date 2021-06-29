BC Is Poised to Ease More Pandemic Restrictions

Falling case counts and high vaccine uptake are setting up British Columbia to enter the third stage of its pandemic reopening on Thursday, public health officials said Monday.

New modelling presented on Monday shows 76.8 per cent of eligible people over 12 have received their first dose of vaccine, and 25 per cent have had their second.

And a study examining blood samples for evidence of COVID-19 antibodies found at least 50 per cent of British Columbians have immune systems prepared to fight the virus.

“Immunization is preventing about seven out of 10 infections across the province,” Henry said. “It tells us these vaccines are working in every age group.”

B.C. also reported 145 new cases and five new deaths over the last three days, a 37-per-cent decrease from last weekend’s totals.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry attributed the decline to widespread vaccination in most of the province, and said it poised B.C. to move to the next stage of reopening later this week.

And even as contacts and activities increase, that protection means that it is “unlikely we will see widespread cases and clusters” of COVID-19 in the future, Henry said.

About 80 per cent of new cases in B.C. are more transmissible variants of concern, including about 12 per cent identified as the delta variant.

When asked whether the slowly increasing proportion of delta variants could derail the reopening, Henry said vaccinations protect against all strains of the virus.

“Despite the fact these more transmissible strains are causing infections... case numbers have come down regardless of what strain people are infected with,” said Henry.

Until the pandemic ends globally, new variants will emerge. What matters is that public health continues to monitor and respond to the introduction of new variants to B.C.

“Even with the newer strains that are more transmissible, we’re not getting these widespread explosive outbreaks,” she said.

Moving to Step 3 would see the indoor mask mandate lifted, recreational travel across Canada permitted and a return to normal for indoor and outdoor social gatherings.

It would also see businesses move away from specific COVID-19 operating plans, indoor and outdoor events resume without attendee limits and no group limits on dining or indoor fitness classes.

Henry urged travellers to only come to B.C. if they are vaccinated, and for all British Columbians to continue to take precautions like staying home when sick and getting their second doses as soon as possible.

While general vaccine uptake across B.C. is high and beginning to slow for first doses, communities in Interior and Northern Health continue to report the lowest vaccination rates, some even under 50 per cent of adults.

In response to a Tyee question, Henry said the province is working to deliver low-barrier vaccines in communities where long travel times or lack of primary health care make it difficult to get a shot.

She urged British Columbians to get their shots as soon as possible and encourage their friends and family to do the same.

“We need to continue to get our vaccines to make sure we’re best protected both for ourselves, for our families and for our communities.”