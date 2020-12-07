Pandemic Response Dominates the BC Throne Speech

The British Columbia legislature opened today with a short throne speech focused almost entirely on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We open the 42nd parliament at a difficult moment, when the successes we collectively achieved in flattening the COVID-19 infections curve in the spring stand in contrast with the toll extracted by the wave we confront now,” Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin read from the speech prepared in Premier John Horgan’s office.

As of Friday, there had been 492 deaths in the province from the virus.

“We did not choose the challenge of COVID-19, but we are meeting it,” Austin said, highlighting the work of health-care providers, workers keeping stores stocked with food and people working in schools. “Most of all, ordinary British Columbians have made extraordinary efforts and sacrifices to keep their communities safe.”

The seven-page speech detailed what the government has done about the pandemic since March and promised to build on the measures already in place. “Some programs will be extended or expanded, and new ones launched.”

In the short term the government will introduce a recovery benefit that will give families up to $1,000 depending on their income. The payments were an NDP campaign promise in the recent election and Horgan has said he would like them issued by the holiday, though he declined to promise the deadline could be met.

The government also intends to “reward eligible businesses for hiring,” provide training for people to fill in-demand jobs, rebate companies for the PST on capital investments and “give renters a bit more financial breathing room.”

It promised to increase spending on transportation infrastructure, expand child care and early learning, and be guided by core principles including climate action and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

“These actions do not restrict economic activity,” Austin said. “They are the tools government can use to foster it. In short, healthy people are necessary for a healthy economic recovery.”

This morning the legislative assembly elected Raj Chouhan, an MLA since 2005, as Speaker. He’s the first East Asian Speaker in B.C.’s history.