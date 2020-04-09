The Tyee Has a Nifty New COVID-19 Case Tracker for BC. And More Links

This will be the last regular instalment of Coronavirus Curated — but we’ll be back from time to time. More about that at the bottom.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners Emerging Indigenous Reporter Jamin Mike Earns CAJ Award Nomination He crushed a fellowship in our newsroom. Now, he’s receiving national recognition for his Tyee work.

New on our site...

BOOKMARK TYEE’S NEW CORONAVIRUS TRACKER FOR BC.

Toggle among five regularly updated snapshots of Total Cases, Daily New Cases, Ever Hospitalized Cases, Total Recovered, and Total Deaths in the five B.C. health regions and the province as a whole. A new feature on The Tyee’s home page created in partnership with Hakai Magazine, it’s also directly available here.

This map by Heritage Vancouver lets you...

Interactive Map Highlights Vancouver Neighbourhood Businesses Still Operating (News1130)

“Empathy and compassion are key to talking to family members who are unknowingly spreading COVID-19 misinformation,” says Tyee reporter Moira Wyton.

How to Help Your Family Navigate the Coronavirus 'Infodemic' on WhatsApp (Maclean’s)

Why wider infection often is...

Tyee senior editor Paul Willcocks quotes: "Each of the countries most heavily hit by the pandemic has reported similar stories of social, cultural or religious gatherings where large numbers spent numerous hours in close company." How social gatherings supercharged the spread of COVID-19.

The Cluster Effect: How Social Gatherings Were Rocket Fuel for Coronavirus

(The Guardian)

Newfoundland and Labrador...

“B.C. may be squashing the curve, but Newfoundland and Labrador are bracing to stay inside until November,” notes The Tyee’s Katie Hyslop, who happens to be from Newfoundland.

Be Prepared to Live Like this until November, Says Health Minister

(CBC)

This state told its citizens...

“It's mind blowing to think that the country that boasted of ‘bringing democracy’ to the Middle East in the first decade of this century, would, with no sense of irony or self-awareness, force its own citizens to choose between their health and their right to vote,” observes Tyee’s Hyslop.

Never Forget Wisconsin

(Slate Magazine)

Will Fox News have to...

CALL IT THE ‘BY WAY OF MILAN’ VIRUS?

The ‘Chinese’ virus in America... that actually came via Europe,” shares Tyee’s Hyslop.

Most New York Coronavirus Cases Came from Europe, Genomes Show

(New York Times)

Hungry for new culinary challenges?

“Sorry Trump, COVID-19 is staying for Easter, whether you like it or not,” consoles Tyee reporter Chris Cheung. “Acquaintances of all ages on my Facebook and Instagram feeds have been struck by an infectious urge to make sourdough or foamy Dalgona coffee. Um, OK. But the New York Times here supplies a bunch of recipes for you to try during quarantine, with the reminder that it's not about following the recipe to the millimetre or crafting something picture-worthy. Who cares if it's chicken and not fish that you have in your freezer? Pick a recipe as a starting point and get creative this long weekend.

Falling in Love During Coronavirus? Do as Jane Austen Did read more

Self-Quarantine Recipes

(NYT Cooking)

For the past three weeks The Tyee team has scanned the web and brought you the most informative and intriguing links. Now instead of doing that every weekday, we will publish a Coronavirus Curated once or twice a week, with links gathered by themes, such as ‘ways to help’ or ‘personal stories’ or ‘government programs you might find helpful.’

As always, thanks for visiting The Tyee and keep checking in. We are publishing throughout the day, doubling the number of stories we did before the pandemic.

And if you haven’t subscribed to The Tyee’s free daily email, it’s easy to do, and a great way to keep up with our increased coverage.