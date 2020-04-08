The Bravery of Grocery Workers. And More Top Pandemic Links

We do this Monday through Friday, so check in daily. Please suggest your own links in the comments.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners Emerging Indigenous Reporter Jamin Mike Earns CAJ Award Nomination He crushed a fellowship in our newsroom. Now, he’s receiving national recognition for his Tyee work.

Given COVID-19 might have been worse here...

“Is B.C. doing well in its battle against COVID-19 due to luck?” muses The Tyee’s Chris Cheung. “Perhaps the province's large Asian communities played a part, many of whom lived through the terror of SARS and began practising distancing back in January.”

British Columbia Is Winning the Coronavirus Fight. Did It Get Lucky with Weather, Holidays and a Shrewd Chinese Community?

(South China Morning Post)

Last seen headed to Wuhan to report...

WHERE IS CHEN QIUSHI?

“The lockdown on Wuhan has finally lifted, but it was only a few months ago when citizen journalist, Chen Qiushi, jumped on to the last train into Wuhan to report on the coronavirus situation inside. Mysteriously, he disappeared early February and no one has heard of him since. Was he just placed on quarantine or is this something else?” Recommended by Tyee regular contributor and podcast lover Melody Ma.

Everyone's a Critic (Act 2)

(This American Life, podcast)

Should we tremble...

“Trudeau says we should wear masks in case you ‘breathe or speak moistly’ on someone. But can coronavirus be spread not just through droplets, but through air and infect people? Science Vs explores this question,” recommends Ma.

Coronavirus: Is It Airborne? (Science Vs from Gimlet, podcast)

In these risky times...

“What happens to essential services when the risk to service providers' lives becomes too great?” Asks Tyee reporter Katie Hyslop.

Grocery Workers Are Beginning to Die of Coronavirus

(Washington Post)

As domestic violence rises...

“With more families at home together, domestic abuse is up,” notes The Tyee’s Cheung. “Experts are saying this shouldn't be a surprise, considering that domestic violence increases whenever families spend more time together, such as during Christmas or summer vacation.”

A New Covid-19 Crisis: Domestic Abuse Rises Worldwide (The New York Times)

As pollution compounds coronavirus effects...

FOR SOME, DIRTY AIR IS THE SECOND ENEMY.

“Surprising no one, areas with poor air quality are harder hit by a respiratory illness pandemic,” shares The Tyee’s Katie Hyslop.

New Research Links Air Pollution to Higher Coronavirus Death Rates

(The New York Times)

As boredom intensifies...

“What will the next wave of iPhone films depict?” wonders Tyee outreach manager Emma Cooper. “If filmmakers are stuck inside, will we see a resurgence of kitchen sink realism? These films emerged particularly in the U.K. in the 1950-70s and investigated social issues: race, sexual orientation, working conditions and, importantly, housing.”

Will the Lockdown Trigger a New Wave of Kitchen Sink Cinema?

(The Guardian)

When Care Is a Matter of Life and Death read more

What if Alberta showed us...

“Long-time B.C. environmental change-makers Merran Smith and Dan Woynillowicz suggest ways hard-hit Alberta could transition to a more resilient future, setting an example for B.C. and beyond,” says Tyee founding editor David Beers.

Let’s Come out of COVID-19 with a New Economy

(National Observer)

Lianna Spence is perfecting...

“A gifted Tsimshian artist in Prince Rupert is raffling off a custom tattoo and lessons for charity,” relays The Tyee’s Beers.

With Her Own Work on Hold, BC Artist Raises Grocery Money for Elders During Pandemic

(APTN)

Take care, be a good citizen , and keep checking in on The Tyee’s own coverage. We’re posting new stories throughout the day.

And if you haven’t subscribed to The Tyee’s free daily email, it’s easy to do, and a great way to keep up with our increased coverage.