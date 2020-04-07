Why COVID-19 Kills More Men. Today’s Top Pandemic Links

We scour the web for you Monday through Friday in the early afternoon, so check in daily. Please suggest your own links in the comments.

To put us in the mood...

"In these stay-at-home times, choirs have figured out how to make beautiful harmony nevertheless,” notes Tyee founding editor David Beers. “Here’s an example shared with UBC members as part of a message by the university president Santa Ono.”

“When You Believe”

And Tyee legislative bureau chief Andrew MacLeod sends this amusing performance by a digitally interconnected Vancouver chamber choir.

“Coronavirus Rhapsody”

As apocalypses go...

THIS NIGHTMARE IS KIND OF BORING.

“We don't eat the flesh of our fellow human beings or create Mad Max-style societies” observes Tyee reporter Katie Hyslop. “We buy out all the yeast, double-down on our overreliance on women and caregivers and maybe see possibilities beyond unfettered capitalism take root.”

This Is Not the Apocalypse You Were Looking For

(Wired)

So is loneliness driving you to think about...

“As single folks struggle with creeping loneliness, many are wondering if it is acceptable to form a 'closed circle' of people to ride out the pandemic with. Epidemiologists explain the risks,” shares Tyee outreach manager Emma Cooper.

You’re Single. You Live Alone. Are You Allowed to Have a Coronavirus Buddy?

(Vox)

Speaking of risky decisions...

Tyee senior editor Paul Willcocks is interested in why “COVID-19 is taking a greater toll on men. Is that because of biology, or their often bad choices?”

Coronavirus Hits Men Harder. Here's What Scientists Know about It

(The Guardian)

Latest instalment in...

“America prepares to sacrifice Canadian, Latin American residents in order to save itself,” concludes Hyslop. Update: 3M’s shipments to Canada look like they are back on.

Trump and 3M Reach Deal to Allow N95 Face Masks to Be Exported to Canada

(The Guardian)

Because racism infects...

NOW WE’RE SEEING ‘CORONAVIRUS HATE CRIMES.’

“As the virus rages on, so does the racism. At a Sam's Club in Texas, three members of an Asian American family, including a two-year-old and a six-year-old, were stabbed by a suspect who said he thought they were Chinese and infecting people with COVID-19,” says Tyee reporter Chris Cheung.

Stabbing Attack on Asian Family Deemed Coronavirus Hate crime, FBI Says

(Global News)

The class divide is even more life and death...

Tyee reporter Moira Wyton cites this excerpt: “‘The coronavirus is terrible for all, but more terrible for America’s underclass, now redefined not just as the poor and marginalized, but those who are deemed ‘essential’ — not to heal the sick but mostly to enable the rest of us to successfully shelter in place.’ And reminds: If you able to stay at home, it is because a minimum-wage worker is going to work.”

‘Essential’ Workers Are Dying

(Slate magazine)

Four benchmarks for...

“A good framework for thinking about how this crisis might end,” finds Tyee contributor Geoff Dembicki.

How Will We Know When It’s Time to Reopen the Nation?

(New York Times)

The response to COVID-19 teaches...

“Rebecca Solnit reminds us that disasters are an opportunity to "see with new clarity the systems — political, economic, social, ecological — in which we are immersed as they change around us. We see what’s strong, what’s weak, what’s corrupt, what matters and what doesn’t,” notes Tyee editor-in-chief Robyn Smith.

'The Impossible Has already Happened': What Coronavirus Can Teach us about Hope

(The Guardian)

He had a pretty good job...

“A former CEO of Radio Shack is now an ER doctor on the front lines of the pandemic. Yes, really.” From Tyee’s Hyslop.

Heroes of the Pandemic: Former CEO of RadioShack Now an ER Doctor on Frontlines of COVID-19 Fight

(National Post)

Which brings us to today’s pandemic-inspired question...

“We don't have to be Pollyannas to cope with the tragedies unfolding around us. Looking for meaning instead of happiness could help us heal in the long run,” says The Tyee’s Wyton.

On Coronavirus Lockdown? Look for Meaning, Not Happiness

(The New York Times)

Take care, be a good citizen , and keep checking in on The Tyee’s own coverage. We’re posting new stories throughout the day.

