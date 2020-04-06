The Real Reason Toilet Paper Is Scarce. And More Top Links

We scour the web for you Monday through Friday in the early afternoon for the best pandemic-related articles, so check in daily. Please suggest your own links in the comments.

“Women are still underpaid and undervalued in Canadian medicine, but half of the provincial health officers leading their region's COVID-19 response plans, are women,” notes Tyee reporter Katie Hyslop.

Scientists are trying to figure out…

WHAT’S UP WITH COVID-19 IMMUNITY?

“Scientists are grappling with a key question that will help determine how long COVID-19 is with us. Are people who have been infected immune? And if they are, how long will that last?” shares Tyee senior editor Paul Willcocks.

“‘One can scarcely imagine a more nightmarish scenario than a novel virus spreading among a high-risk group such as seniors,’ writes André Picard. And care homes in Canada, understaffed by people treated as second-class workers, are a disaster in waiting,” shares Willcocks.

“Privacy, be damned? The big digital platforms are using data on your location to help officials quantify the effects of social distancing measures,” notes Tyee health reporter Moira Wyton.

“We shouldn't expect much different here in Canada, where systemic racism is more invisible to white people, but very much present in our health-care system,” observes Tyee reporter Katie Hyslop.

Hyslop adds: “COVID-19 is harsher on seniors than any other age group, but in the American South, where the pre-existing conditions caused by poverty and racism — like diabetes, heart disease and cancer — run rampant, almost half of the deaths are people under 70.”

“Turns out we may not be surrounded by toilet paper hoarders after all,” muses Tyee’s Hyslop.

Wyton: “Fascinating read. Paradise might be one of the worst places to be stuck right now. But they went there long after the pandemic’s dangers were known, and are now essentially holding all the staff hostage.”

“Wondering what’s getting missed as COVID-19 dominates media coverage? The pushing through of a pipeline, for one,” notes Tyee reporter Amanda Follett Hosgood.

Moira Wyton shares the first two, Paul Willcocks the next two, and Tyee editor-in-chief Robyn Smith winds up with a reality check on parenting in the pandemic:

Falling in Love During Coronavirus? Do as Jane Austen Did read more

