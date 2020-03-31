It’s ‘Overblown’ Say One in Eight Canadians. And More Top Links

We do this Monday through Friday in the early afternoon, so check in daily. Please suggest your own links in the comments.

What pandemic threat? This poll reveals...

COVID-19 Carelessness: Which Canadians Say Pandemic Threat Is ‘Overblown’? And How Are They Behaving in Turn?

(Angus Reid Institute)

Hello, go away.

“How the absurd and dangerous entitlement of settlers put a fly-in northern First Nation at great risk,” says Tyee reporter Moira Wyton.

A Couple Drove 5,000 KM to Yukon to Escape Coronavirus. Locals Were Furious

(Vice)

How will COVID-19 affect the wealth divide?

“The real estate industry is predicting housing inequality is going to get worse post-coronavirus, hurray!” bleakly intones Tyee regular contributor Geoff Dembicki.

Seven Ways Coronavirus Will Reshape the Housing Market

(Rentonomics)

What it’s like...

“Today is Trans Visibility Day, but the barriers for trans people trying to access hormones — and the medical supplies to take them, like needles and rubbing alcohol — are all but invisible to everyone else during this pandemic,” notes Tyee reporter Katie Hyslop.

What Social Isolation Feels Like for Trans Folks

(Xtra magazine)

Playwright and AIDS activist Larry Kramer shares...

For many gay men of a certain age, the coronavirus stirs memories — and inspiration. Take Larry Kramer, who in the 1980s fought like hell to get literally anyone in his New York circle to take the AIDS threat seriously. Now he's writing a play about living through various plagues. ‘It’s been so long that I have been losing friends that it becomes surreal.’” shares Tyee editor-in-chief Robyn Smith.

Larry Kramer, AIDS Warrior, Takes on Another Plague

(New York Times)

Some relative successes offer...

LESSONS FROM OTHER COUNTRIES RIGHT NOW.

“What can B.C. and Canada learn from the successes — and failures — of the first countries to face COVID-19?” poses Tyee senior editor Paul Willcocks.

Understanding What Works: How Some Countries Are Beating Back the Coronavirus

(STAT)

Amidst the flood of statistics...

“We're beginning to understand the gravity of the loss,” says Tyee’s Smith, of this man’s experience losing his partner to COVID-19.

‘Anything Good I Could Say about This Would Be a Lie.’

(Washington Post)

No doubt you are wondering...

Tyee regular contributor Melody Ma is a podcast aficionado. She sent recommendations including this one about Chloroquine. “Is it the miracle drug against COVID-19 like Trump said? Dig into the history and science behind this anti-malarial drug, and why people are already hoarding it for themselves.”

Coronavirus: Will Chloroquine Save Us?

(Science Vs podcast from Gimlet)

Deep in the vital supply chain...

Ma sent this, too, saying, “Farmworkers are critical to the grocery supply chain, because they manually pick the vegetables and fruits for the rest of us to eat. But their horrible living conditions and lack of adequate water for personal hygiene could leave them highly susceptible to catching the coronavirus.”

Food and Farmworkers

(Planet Money podcast from NPR)

This is how governments are...

And thanks Melody Ma for this one too. "Though Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore were able to initially contain the spread of the virus by using their learnings from the SARS epidemic, they are now hit with a potential second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks. Some Asian countries are also employing unique digital surveillance tactics to combat the spread."

Asia's Second Wave

(Today, Explained podcast from Vox)

Five Things to Know about Life with Closed Schools read more

Pandemic or no,

“Even in weeks of darkness, the absurdity of it all provides moments of hilarious relief,” shares Tyee’s Hyslop. (Oh, you’re going to want to read to the end.)

Astrophysicist Gets Magnets Stuck Up Nose while Inventing Coronavirus Device

(The Guardian)

