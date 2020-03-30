The Blood of Survivors May Save Lives

We do this Monday through Friday, so check in daily. Please suggest your own links in the comments.

You have the antibodies, so...

SURVIVORS COULD HELP BY GIVING BLOOD.

“Not a cure but perhaps a solution?” poses Tyee health reporter Moira Wyton.

America Needs Plasma from COVID-19 Survivors Now

(The Atlantic)

We can’t eliminate all risk but...

HOW TO SHOP SAFELY.

Here’s a helpful piece about reducing the risk of picking up the virus from touching surfaces,” says Tyee publisher Jeanette Ageson.

Don’t Panic about Shopping, Getting Delivery or Accepting Packages

(The Washington Post)

A range of scenarios for...

“Experts say things will go back to normal when enough of the population becomes resistant to COVID-19, stopping its spread from person to person. But how long will that be? Here are four possible timelines — start placing your bets. The longest: up to 18 months,” says Tyee reporter Chris Cheung.

The Four Possible Timelines for Life Returning to Normal

(The Atlantic)

You will relate...

“This is the latest instalment in a bi-weekly column called ‘Two in Five’ about the number of Americans who would struggle to find $400 if hit by an emergency. It’s relatable to anyone who has experienced precarious employment, made all the more terrifying by the prospect of little to no social support,” says Tyee chief copy editor Tara Campbell.

Coronavirus: A Financial Emergency that Turns Treading Water into Drowning

(The Guardian)

You keep asking, What were they thinking?

“Read this Isaac Chotiner interview to see a contrarian argument about the coronavirus — which has informed the Trump White House’s response to it — fall apart in real time,” says Tyee editorial assistant Ola Olaniyan.

The Contrarian Coronavirus Theory That Informed the Trump Administration

(The New Yorker)

Amidst a global health crisis...

Must reading, advises Tyee contributing editor Andrew Nikiforuk.

Coronavirus Overview: How Political Ideology and Governmental Incompetence Can Kill You

(Bulletin of Atomic Scientists)

Pandemics test us, so...

“You're self-isolating with a partner. Here's how to use the time to strengthen your relationship, not wreck it,” notes Tyee senior editor Paul Willcocks.

How Not to Tank Your Relationship in Quarantine

(The Atlantic)

Let a resident of Rome describe...

A helpful guide, says Tyee’s Nikiforuk.

A Letter to the UK from Italy: This Is What We Know about Your Future

(The Guardian)

Grads worry...

“Graduation anxiety can be paralyzing even under normal circumstances, and now employment options for soon-to-be-graduates are few and dwindling,” notes Tyee’s Wyton.

For Graduating Students, High Anxiety as COVID-19 Decimates Job Market

(The Globe and Mail)

Tories decide no, but...

“Two weeks after a COVID-19 pandemic is declared, the Conservative Party of Canada finally concedes leadership race cannot go on like this. Candidate Peter McKay, however, disagrees,” notes Tyee reporter Katie Hyslop.

Conservative Leadership Committee Suspends Race amid COVID-19 Crisis

(CBC)

In Nerds We Trust read more

Almost a century old...

Reporter Wyton shares this with a big dollop of emoji hearts.

99-year-old West Vancouver Man Recovers from COVID-19.

(CBC)

