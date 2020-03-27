Coronavirus Curated: Top Links for March 27

We do this Monday through Friday, so check in daily. Please suggest your own links in the comments.

Even beating South Korea…

“One can feel overwhelmed looking at charts and wondering which province is testing aggressively enough and how our strategy stacks up to countries who have been hard hit,” notes Tyee outreach manager Emma Cooper. “This article points out that B.C. leads Canada in testing for COVID-19 with 3,500 tests conducted daily, which is more than South Korea's rate per capita at its peak.”

British Columbia is testing for COVID-19 faster than South Korea did

(South China Morning Post)

Worried about ‘irregular migrants’…

“As if Trudeau didn’t have enough demanding his attention, he’s trying to convince the Trump administration not to politically weaponize the world’s longest non-militarized border,” says Tyee founding editor David Beers.

Trudeau: Canada-U.S. Border Should Stay Free of Troops

(Politico)

Because the testing data is so thin…

NEW YORK’S REALITY COULD BE EVEN WORSE.

“Disturbing read on how testing shortages may be distorting death numbers in New York, one of the viruses' largest strongholds,” says Tyee reporter Moira Wyton.

Doctors And Nurses Say More People Are Dying Of COVID-19 In The US Than We Know

(Buzzfeed News)

When this nightmarish ‘break’ is over…

WHAT IS WORK GOING TO LOOK LIKE?

“COVID-19 is altering the way we work forever. But will that hurt workers, or help them?” asks Tyee senior editor Paul Willcocks.

The Coronavirus Is Changing How We Work — Possibly Permanently

(The Conversation)

As ‘ghost hotels’ clear out, looks like...

AIRBNB, YOUR BOOM IS CANCELLED.

“I wonder what a post-COVID-19 world will mean for gentrification machines and housing crisis amplifiers like Airbnb?” wonders Tyee reporter Katie Hyslop.

After Years of Hoarding Places to Live, Airbnb Hosts Are Panicking

(Vice)

Denmark says it’s spending massively because...

‘WE ARE FREEZING THE ECONOMY.’

“Governments of countries battling the coronavirus are rolling out various stimulus and support packages to businesses and workers. Denmark's plan? Subsidize 75 per cent of employees’ salaries to avoid mass layoffs.” Shared by Tyee publisher Jeanette Ageson

Denmark’s Idea Could Help the World Avoid a Great Depression

(The Atlantic)

Locked away and in the dark...

HOW THE CORONAVIRUS IS AFFECTING PRISONERS.

“Inmates set to be released soon don't know how they can apply for early release the ministry has promised, and have no idea what the world will be like when and if they get out,” notes Tyee’s Wyton.

Thunder Bay Inmates, Union Leaders Question Institution’s Safety after Lack of Coronavirus Information

(The Globe and Mail)

It’s ok to feel really sad...

GO AHEAD, LET IT OUT.

The Tyee’s Cooper shares: “The grief Grand Poobah, David Kessler, on the stages of processing: 'There’s denial, which we say a lot of early on: This virus won’t affect us. There’s anger: You’re making me stay home and taking away my activities. There’s bargaining: Okay, if I social distance for two weeks everything will be better, right? There’s sadness: I don’t know when this will end. And finally there’s acceptance. This is happening; I have to figure out how to proceed.’ It is helpful and hopeful to read this short article where he talks about deriving meaning from this situation. It also helps me understand that people who seem less bothered by the pandemic might simply be still in the denial.”

That Discomfort You’re Feeling Is Grief

(Harvard Business Review)

Knowledge and wisdom rooted in history...

WHAT INDIGENOUS DOCTORS ARE ADVISING.

“The doctors in this story point out that ‘Indigenous communities have a shared history of colonialism and intergenerational trauma that can make COVID-19 more stressful,’” notes Tyee’s Beers.

‘Stay calm and Move Forward’: Indigenous Doctors on Strength, Resilience in the Face of Pandemics

(APTN News)

Um, Mom and Dad...

YA KNOW, FAKE STUFF IS KIND OF LIKE A VIRUS!

“Remember last December when everyone thought the Queen was dead because of WhatsApp? The platform's power is fuelling all sorts of fake news and unscientific advice about COVID-19,” says the Tyee’s Cheung.

Coronavirus: Why Are Your Parents Sending You So Much Fake News?

(The Guardian, podcast)

