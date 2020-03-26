Coronavirus Curated: Top Links for March 26

We do this Monday through Friday in the early afternoon, so check in daily. Please suggest your own links in the comments.

The full lesson from China is...

LOCK DOWN, FOR SURE, BUT ALSO TEST AND ISOLATE.

Tyee contributing editor Andrew Nikiforuk shares this lesson that general lockdowns aren’t enough without systematic testing and quarantining of carriers.

China’s Progress against Coronavirus Used Draconian Tactics Not Deployed in the West

(Wall Street Journal)

Of all the world’s nations...

THE US MAY PROVE THE WORST CASE.

“Ed Yong’s excellent long read in the Atlantic (not behind a paywall) even got a Twitter plug from Obama himself,” says Tyee contributing editor Crawford Kilian.

How the Pandemic Will End

(The Atlantic)

Here’s why schools closed in BC...

“The death of Dez-Ann Romain, a Brooklyn high-school principal who many considered a personal hero, has become a rallying cry for earlier and stricter school closures in places yet to be as hard hit as New York,” notes Tyee reporter Moira Wyton.

Brooklyn High School Principal, 36, Dies from Coronavirus

(New York Times)

His lonely passing was...

“The life of Bill Hampson, who was the first to die in a downtown Vancouver care home from COVID-19 at 93.” Recommended by Tyee reporter Chris Cheung.

‘We Just Don’t Get It’: His Father Just Died of Coronavirus, Now He’s Angry

(The Toronto Star)

How humans have been...

“Why protecting the global environment may be key to stopping the next pandemic,” flags Tyee senior editor Paul Willcocks.

Destroyed Habitat Creates the Perfect Conditions for Coronavirus to Emerge

(Scientific American)

Of course you’re worried...

HERE’S HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR MINDSET.

“If you're not anxious right now,” says The Tyee’s Willcocks, “you're not paying attention. Here's how to deal with those worries — and perhaps make positive change in your life.”

Coronavirus: Six Ways of Turning Anxiety into Positive Mental Health Habits

(The Conversation)

BC’s sign language star is gaining fame...

“Nigel Howard has developed a cult following for his wildly expressive American Sign Language interpretations of daily briefings by Adrian Dix and Bonnie Henry,” says Tyee’s Willcocks.

Vancouver Sign-language Interpreter Takes It to Next Level, Gains Following During Crisis

(Vancouver Sun)

In offering this tribute to her ailing father...

“You might have heard about a new care home that's been hit with 55 cases of COVID-19, Haro Park Centre in Vancouver's West End. Garry Monckton, who's 78, blind and has dementia, is one of those who've tested positive. And though he might not be able to see his daughter when she visits, he can hear her when she plays the trumpet for him outside.” Shared by Tyee’s Cheung.

Daughter of COVID-19 Patient Plays Trumpet outside Vancouver Care Home for Father

(Vancouver Courier)

Meanwhile, on another battle front...

“The climate crisis hasn't stopped,” notes Tyee reporter Wyton, “but the pandemic is making those on the frontline of climate research scramble to keep their work alive.”

‘We Can Make This Work’: Ecologists Get Creative to Keep Research Projects Alive amid Coronavirus Travel Bans

(The Narwhal)

Thanks to support from our patron and readers...

‘Total annihilation’: Coronavirus May Just Be the End for Many Alt-weeklies

(Nieman Lab)

