Coronavirus Curated: Top Links for March 25

We do this Monday through Friday in the early afternoon, so check in daily. Please suggest your own links in the comments.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners The Tyee Is Seeking Its Next Emerging Indigenous Reporting Fellow We’re offering a three-month paid position through our partnership Journalists for Human Rights. Please share.

Brace ourselves...

"If there was a magic wand that freezes people in place six feet apart for 14 days, the pandemic would be over. But there is no magic wand,” says Tyee columnist Melody Ma. “This is why the New York Times science and health reporter believes it's already too late for the U.S. (and likely Canada) to halt the spread of the virus. New York City and many other metropolises will become the next Wuhans."

Why the American Approach Is Failing

(The Daily podcast from the New York Times)

This U.S. site lets you...

INTERACT WITH A DATA-DRIVEN PLEA TO ACT.

“Go here to track the progress of the coronavirus in each U.S. state and you can project where it’s going given different responses. Mesmerizingly grim.” From Tyee founding editor David Beers.

Covid Act Now

Charles has it, so...

“A different kind of celebrity case,” observes Tyee reporter Chris Cheung.

Prince Charles Has Coronavirus and Is Self-Isolating in Scotland

(The Guardian)

Like a box of poison chocolates...

“This Washington state couple both had the virus. He had a slight cough. She felt near death. A look at one experience with COVID-19.” From Tyee senior editor Paul Willcocks.

One Couple, Two Coronavirus Cases and Wildly Different Symptoms

(Crosscut)

As people with Lupus have a right to say...

“Lupus patients, who are already at risk if they catch COVID-19, are losing access to the meds because of... COVD-19 (and Donald Trump).” Relayed by Tyee reporter Katie Hyslop.

Lupus Patients Can’t Get Crucial Medication after President Trump Pushes Unproven Coronavirus Treatment

(ProPublica)

Arizona Man Dies after Attempting to Take Trump Coronavirus 'Cure'

(The Guardian)

The other virulent threat...

WE MUST PREVENT AN EPIDEMIC OF RACISM.

“Without fail, fear breeds hate, hate breeds violence,” notes reporter Hyslop.

Spit On, Yelled At, Attacked: Chinese-Americans Fear for Their Safety (The New York Times)

As pandemic potential grew...

“In China, ‘the government has always been careless and they suppressed dissent.... Because of this, they lost the golden opportunity to control the virus.'” Shared by Tyee’s Willcocks.

Life on Lockdown in China

(The New Yorker)

As we turn inwards...

Also from Willcocks: “Pandemics are a global threat. But we're still dealing with them at the national level, writes Gwynne Dyer. That's not good enough.”

Waiting for the Pandemic

(The Walrus)

Critics of capitalism explore...

“Here’s a socialist perspective on the coronavirus and its economic effects,” says Tyee’s Beers.

The Bio-Economic Pandemic and the Western Working Classes

(Socialist Project)

Five Things to Know about Life with Closed Schools read more

Thanks to heroic efforts...

“Masks are scarce, craft breweries are making hand sanitizer, toilet paper aisles are empty. But that KD supply is not drying up!” Tyee’s Hyslop is glad to see.

'Serving Your Country': Inside the Push to Keep Kraft Dinner on the Shelves amid Coronavirus Panic Buying

(The Guardian)

Take care, be a good citizen , and keep checking in on The Tyee’s own coverage. We’re posting new stories throughout the day.

And if you haven’t subscribed to The Tyee’s free daily email, it’s easy to do, and a great way to keep up with our increased coverage.