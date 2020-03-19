Coronavirus Curated: Top Links for March 19

Here’s today’s list of useful articles and sites, gathered by the Tyee team Monday through Friday. We welcome your suggested links, too — put them in the comments section of this article.

This handy guide on what to scrub, when and with what is recommended by Tyee commenter RickW.

Cleaning Routines to Keep Your Home Virus-free

(Houzz.com)

As we scan for a turn of the tide…

MAYBE SOME GOOD NEWS FROM CHINA.

“A glimmer of hope?” asks Tyee senior editor Paul Willcocks. “China reports no new local cases of COVID-19 for the first time since the outbreak began.”

China Hits a Coronavirus Milestone: No New Local Infections

(New York Times)

“The province with the oldest population on average is really cracking down,” notes Tyee reporter Katie Hyslop.

NL Announces Strict Measures, Including Jail Time, to Halt the Spread of COVID-19

(CTV)

The Chinese government has everyone log into a network to report their status, supposedly allowing those who don’t pose risks to roam while others not. It’s far from perfect. Thanks for this, Tyee commenter Hakuin.

QR Codes and the Coronavirus

(Abacus)

Shares in the firm that developed favipiravir have surged after praise by Chinese official. Noted by Tyee reporter Katie Hyslop.

Japanese flu drug ‘clearly effective’ in treating coronavirus, says China

(The Guardian)

This easily understood graphic was shared with us by Tyee reader Deirdre Kelly.

Why COVID-19 is worse than the flu, in one chart

(Vox)

“As the virus eclipses each and every news cycle,” says Tyee reporter Moira Wyton, “this piece reminded me we can't ignore how it is also exacerbating injustices we've long known about.”

With Masks at the Ready, ICE Agents Make Arrests on First Day of California Coronavirus Crackdown

(Los Angeles Times)

“All your essential COVID-19 information, wrapped up in one catchy tune,” says Tyee reporter Amanda Follet Hosgood.

Do I have the COVID Virus (Music Credit to “If I Had a Million Dollars” by the Barenaked Ladies)

(YouTube, Jason J.W. Grant)

Take care, be a good citizen , and keep checking in on The Tyee’s own coverage. We’re posting new stories throughout the day.

