Coronavirus Curated: Top Links for March 18

Coronavirus Curated runs Monday through Friday, bringing you useful articles and sites recommended by members of The Tyee team. If you want to suggest a link, put it in the comments section below, please.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners Say Hello to Our New Health Reporter: Moira Wyton She’s eager to start sharing important stories about the state of well-being in BC. Get to know her.

We are finding this site, among others, useful.

COVID-19 in Canada

(Virihealth)

The best visualizer of how the virus spreads we’ve found…

BEHAVIOR MAKES A HUGE DIFFERENCE.

“This may be the most life-saving use of mesmerizing bouncing balls devised. Share this with your friends and family who don’t quite get how exponential transmission works,” says Tyee editor David Beers.

Why outbreaks like coronavirus spread exponentially, and how to “flatten the curve”

(Washington Post)

“Headline says it all, and it does not appear to just apply to the U.S. and their bumbling COVID-19 response thus far,” says Tyee reporter Katie Hyslop.

Scientists warn we may need to live with social distancing for a year or more

(Vox)

Flattening the Coronavirus curve is going to bankrupt a lot of people and businesses if drastic and immediate action isn’t taken. A Tyee commenter likes these ideas.

9 Things Canadian Governments Can Do to Avoid a “Social Distancing” Economic Tragedy

(Medium)

“Or in this case richer,” says Tyee writer Geoff Dembicki.

Zoom founder’s net worth rises $2 billion in 2020, thanks to social distancing

(Fortune)

“Big Brother housemates in Germany are unaware of the ongoing pandemic. Who would have thought that one of mankind’s most embarrassing entertainment inventions would turn out to be an accidental yet fascinating social experiment on social distancing and self -isolation? I can’t even imagine the bliss of not knowing,” says Tyee assistant editor Olamide Olaniyan.

No news is good news: Big Brother guests unaware of pandemic

(The Guardian)

Coronavirus Curated: Top Links for March 17 read more

“There are people obsessed with forecasting Canada’s number of cases, looking to Italy and the U.S. for comparison. Instead, I’m wondering how life might change after we pass peak infection,” says Tyee reporter Christopher Cheung. “Here’s an intimate glimpse of post-lockdown Shanghai as experienced by three residents: suspicion about who might be infected, delays in construction and schooling being taken online, with reduced homework as to not overstress students.”

24 Hours in Post-Lockdown Shanghai

(Sixth Tone)

Take care, be a good citizen, and keep checking in on The Tyee’s own coverage. We’re posting new stories throughout the day.