Who’s Running for Mayor in Vancouver

In January, Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson decided not to seek re-election. Without the incumbent running for office, the city’s mayoral race is wide open for the first time in years with veterans and newcomers alike joining what has quickly become one of the most anticipated — and unpredictable — civic elections in recent memory.

Announcements, Events & more from Tyee and select partners Announcing the Merv Adey Memorial Fellowship An opportunity for new journalists to examine BC's historic referendum on electoral reform.

So far, nine candidates have declared their candidacy for the election set for Oct. 20.

With the traditional rivalries between the governing Vision Vancouver, the NPA and COPE, party divisions have led political analysts to speculate that a candidate needs only to capture 20 per cent of the vote in order to win. All bets are off though if Adriane Carr, the city’s sole Green Party councillor, throws her hat into the ring. If she does, one poll estimated the popular politician could draw as much as 35 per cent of the vote.

Carr is apparently holding off on entering the race until she gains the support of Vision Vancouver, COPE and OneCity, in addition to the backing she’s already gained from the Greens. That’s why she isn’t part of this list — yet.

Another name brought up as a possible mayoral candidate is UBC academic and urban planner Patrick Condon, who is also a contributor to The Tyee. Like Carr, he has not announced a formal entry into the race.

And as this story was being written, news broke that tech entrepreneur Taleeb Noormohamed, who had been campaigning for the Vision Vancouver nomination, dropped out of the race May 31 due to a “cardiac event.”

COPE, Vancouver’s traditional left-wing party (which Vision splintered from in 2005), has not yet endorsed a candidate for mayor.

The NPA’s mayoral nomination meeting takes place on June 3. Vision chooses its nominee on June 24.

Ian Campbell

Party: Vision Vancouver

Bio: Campbell, 44, is the hereditary chief and a twice-elected councillor with the Squamish Nation. He recently took a leave of absence from his council duties and his position on the board of directors for the MST Development Corporation — which oversees over $1 billion of prime real estate in Metro Vancouver that is jointly owned by the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations — to run for mayor. Campbell’s ties to the development sector have brought his candidacy under scrutiny.

Policy: An opponent of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, Campbell wants to see the city transition to renewable energy. He also wants to secure affordable housing for the city’s most vulnerable populations.

Quote: “We want to be inclusive and participate in regulatory processes, but we also need to balance that to show that First Nations bring something substantive to the table…we’re creating a future, I believe, that is very exciting for transforming the city,” said Campbell to the Vancouver Courier.

Glen Chernen

Party: Non-Partisan Association

Bio: Chernen, 48, who manages his own investments, ran for council in 2014 under the Cedar Party, which billed itself as non-developer funded. The Cedar Party had previously challenged Mayor Gregor Robertson in court over a purported conflict-of-interest; the judge called the lawsuit an abuse of process. Chernen has been criticized for having a shifting ideology.

Policy: Chernen opposes the removal of the city’s downtown viaducts.

Quote: As written on Chernen’s campaign website, “There is a reason why Vancouver City Hall is broken. The elite are in charge.”

John Coupar

Party: Non-Partisan Association

Bio: Coupar, 61, is a two-term Vancouver Park Board commissioner and is the president of Novex Delivery Solutions, a courier company serving the Lower Mainland.

Policy: Coupar wants to speed up permit processes for affordable-housing projects and expand housing options for local workers. Keeping in line with his current role as commissioner, Coupar wants to upgrade city amenities and infrastructure to improve livability.

Quote: “Deferred maintenance & general lack of attention to detail in our city is a highly visible symptom of what is wrong. If you can’t deliver basic services to taxpayers it’s a fail,” wrote Coupar on Twitter earlier this month.

Ken Sim

Party: Non-Partisan Association

Bio: Sim, 47, is an entrepreneur who helped co-found Nurse Next Door, which offers senior home care, and Rosemary Rocksalt, a bagel franchise.

Policy: Sim wants to attract start-ups and keep businesses and highly-skilled workers in the city.

Quote: As written on Sim’s campaign website, “I've spent years supporting causes related to the Downtown Eastside and am disappointed with the lack of progress on issues related to mental health, addiction and homelessness — despite the fact significant money has been spent. I believe it is time we bring real change to help our vulnerable sisters and brothers living in this city.”

Hector Bremner

Party: Independent

Bio: Bremner, 37, was elected as an NPA councillor in a byelection in 2017 and is the vice-president of public affairs for Pace Group, a communications firm. Earlier this month he was denied entrance to the mayoral race as an NPA candidate. In a letter to Bremner, NPA Vancouver president Gregory Baker cited his rejection was based on the councillor being “inherently conflicted” due to his business ties. Bremner called this attack on him a “smear campaign.” He is currently looking at forming his own municipal political party, rumoured to be called YesVancouver.

Policy: Bremner wants to reduce taxes by increasing development, especially on public lands for multi-family housing.

Quote: “The reality is, I don’t work for developers, I’m not a lobbyist and even if I was, there’s nothing actually wrong with that. There’s nothing untoward about my profession or anything I’ve ever done, ” Bremner told the Vancouver Courier.

David Chen

Party: Independent

Bio: Chen is a financial planner and entrepreneur with degrees in psychology. He is the Parent Advisory Committee chairperson at Lord Strathcona Elementary, where his children attend school. Chen is running for mayor with the ProVancouver party.

Policy: Chen supports small-business development. He wants to create accessible housing by enacting rent-control legislation.

Quote: “Time for a new sheriff to come to town and lay down rules for developers to play by. If they don't like it, there are other players who will take that opportunity,” wrote Chen in April on Twitter.

Kennedy Stewart

Party: Independent

Bio: Stewart, 51, is a two-term federal NDP MP for Burnaby-South. He is a political scientist by training, having earned his PhD from the London School of Economics. The Halifax-native was arrested in March at a Kinder Morgan protest rally on Burnaby Mountain. He later pled guilty to a criminal-contempt charge.

Policy: Stewart wants to end big money influence by enacting new conflict-of-interest and lobbying rules.

Quote: “I want people to know that as mayor, I’ve got their back, and I firmly believe housing is a basic human right — not a commodity. Right now, lobbyists have unchecked access to decision-makers and the city’s conflict of interest rules are out-of-date and toothless. That’s got to change,” wrote Stewart in a press release on Facebook.

Shauna Sylvester

Party: Independent

Bio: Sylvester is an SFU professor and previously served on the board of Mountain Equipment Co-op and Vancity Credit Union. She is the founding executive director of the Institute for Media, Policy and Civil Society, an organization working in Canada and in conflict and post-conflict zones across the globe.

Policy: Sylvester wants to advance sustainable initiatives. She supports the empty homes tax and wants to extend the Millennium line to the UBC campus.

Quote: “For climate change in particular I think we’re on the right track in terms of addressing the issue of transitioning to a low energy fuels, I think we have efficiency work to do, we have work to do on the environment, we’ve got to look at our land use planning in relation to transportation,” Sylvester told the National Observer in April.

Wai Young

How Vancouver’s Left Was Split read more

Party: Independent

Bio: Young, 58, served as a Conservative MP for Vancouver South and is currently running for mayor under a new party, Coalition Vancouver. Prior to her career in politics, Young, who was born in Hong Kong, worked as a consultant and small-business owner. She helped found the Canadian Immigrant Settlement Sector Alliance and served as president of the Strathcona Community Centre. She was criticized for a conspiracy theory that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service had information regarding the attack on Air India Flight 182 before a bomb brought it down in 1985. She later backtracked on the claim. She also likened Stephen Harper’s government to Jesus because of its passage of anti-terror legislation.

Policy: Based on her initiatives during her one term as MP, it seems infrastructure will be a major priority.

Quote: "I do not read the newspapers anymore, because most of the facts in there are not factual," said Young in a 2015 speech to the Harvest City Church.