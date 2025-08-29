Why I Give Blood

We all have weird habits we picked up when the world shut down in 2020. Some of us picked up sourdough baking, others learned how to make a stiff cocktail, others picked up running. Most of us just stood still, watching from our windows as the seasons changed, we got older, and the world became just a bit more fraught. All of us were adrift on a separate sea, tending to our ship, rigging whatever sails we had left, and just trying, day by day, to make it back to shore to see those we knew once more.

Routine became the methodology, small tasks became important and finding whatever way to pass the time and do what we can became paramount not to our own societal survival, but our personal health. Among other things, one routine I picked up during this time was going to the blood clinic on Oak Street. Like clockwork, I would show up on a Saturday at 11 a.m., don a black N95 mask, get checked out and sit for an hour or so to donate two units of platelets and one of plasma.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, I was admittedly a bit busy to remember or schedule a time to donate whole blood regularly. In the months immediately leading up to 2020, I was finishing my last year of undergrad, working several jobs, volunteering a whole lot more and trying to make sense of a traumatic breakup.

Once the world shifted and talk of the “new normal” became commonplace, I became shut in. I grew skeptical of the world and how we got into this mess, thought often of whose lives were changed drastically and dearly missed the ease of a routine.

Being useful was of deep importance for me and being stuck at sea made the days seem futile.

A new routine

My first donation went quite smoothly. I met more new people than I had in months, and of course, talked to everyone I could. The supervising nurse, Mary (name changed) was a veteran at the clinic. Those who know her, know how incredibly kind and thoughtful she is. She provided me with so much assurance and answered every question I had. Mary truly made me feel welcomed into a program that had tremendous mystique.

After my first donation, I began donating monthly, whenever spots opened up. A platelet donor can donate every two weeks, and it wasn’t long until that became my regular routine.

I moved into my master’s program at the University of British Columbia and would spend several hours on Saturdays annotating readings, working on assignments and even taking the odd team project call from the apheresis wing at the Oak Street clinic. Now, I spend my donation sessions answering emails for work and making sure I save a mango juice box for my partner from the clinic.

Donating blood has never been a perfect or inclusionary practice. I would be remiss not to mention the previous discriminatory blood ban against the LGBTQ2S+ community for decades.

Canadian Blood Services apologized in 2024 and changed their screening process to accept donations through a new screening process that instead asks lifestyle questions.

However, for many groups, like those from the African community, long-held stigma, discrimination and medical racism have discouraged Black folks from donating blood.

More recent examples, such as malaria-related restrictions on blood donation and the inconsistent testing of AIDS in Africa in the 1980s, have disproportionately impacted prospective Black blood donors.

Despite the systemic barriers they face, Black blood donors are important and needed. For blood disorders like sickle cell disease, for example, prospective blood donors whose ancestors are from sub-Saharan Africa or the Caribbean may have the blood type combination required for treatment.

I’ve always keenly been aware of the stigma that I face within the medical system as a Black man. I’ve found that I have needed to advocate harder for myself because of my background. However, I feel that donating blood is a very small way that I can reduce the stigma associated with Black folks donating blood.

It’s not the most comfortable action, but undoing past harms often isn’t.

It’s incumbent on us to do better and show up for those communities who need us, in any way we can.

A phone call that clarified things for me

It was a Friday morning in May 2020 when I received a phone call from the platelet program at Canadian Blood Services. The air was turning to summer and sun reminded me of a world before things slowed to a halt.

I had donated a total of nine times prior to hearing the words, “Can you come in and donate platelets? You’re HLA matched with someone at Vancouver General Hospital, and they could really use your donation.”

I didn’t know what that term “HLA matched” meant at the time, but really, what else was I doing at home, in the middle of a global pandemic?

I wanted to see people outside my bubble for the first time in a long time, so I thought, why not?

HLA, or human leukocyte antigen matching, refers to the process by which the platelets from a donor are matched with the unique HLA cells to a recipient. These cells are expressed on almost all cells in the body and are crucial to matching platelets to donors.

Some platelet recipients receive a mix of several donors to meet their need, but this can complicate transfusion in special cases and cause a reaction. This reaction is called platelet alloimmunization, where the recipient’s body will destroy the donated platelets. This works against the intended goal of a platelet donation.

The goal of HLA matching is to mitigate the risk of rejection and ensure that the intended benefits can be provided. When you’re HLA matched, your HLA type and products can directly be matched to someone else, reducing the chances of a transfusion reaction to the recipient.

Matching happens sometimes, but not always, when you donate platelets, cells that comprise one to three per cent of our blood cells and are a critical component of how we clot blood. Those who have low platelets or are undergoing chemotherapy need regular transfusions to help as part of their treatment.

Whole blood can have the platelets drawn out of it, but according to Canadian Blood Services, a single platelet treatment would require six to eight whole blood donors, instead of one plateletpheresis donor.

Those who donate platelets receive phone calls should they have a rare blood type, and many people in Canada might not know that this program exists.

The donor never learns who they’re matched with, and the donation is direct, meaning after 72 hours of testing, the platelets and plasma are given directly to a patient to help them.

Statistically, you’re unlikely to even know this person, as one in 10,000 people have a similar HLA type.

A concrete way of showing up

Gratefully and over time, the world moved on in the months and years following those early days of social distancing. Vaccines were developed. Our knowledge of COVID-19 grew. I continued to donate blood.

Before the pandemic, showing up for my community looked like volunteering on non-profit boards, collaborating on campaigns with friends, or simply lending advice to people who needed it.

Now, showing up looks like wearing a blood pressure band and sometimes hearing the words, “Will, you’re HLA matched today” by one of the nurses.

Some people began donating out of a desire for service and helping someone out, others because they were a blood donation recipient. Many more donate because their loved ones received a unit of blood, platelets or plasma.

I began donating to get out of my lonely pandemic ship and come to port when the world stopped. I’ve continued because it was the easiest thing for me to do to help an unknown someone, somewhere in Canada, who needs help.

I’ve donated blood products over a hundred times since May 2020, and I refuse to imagine a world where I stop. It’s become part of my routine and an act of service that drives me to show up for all of my donation appointments.

People get hurt, the unthinkable happens, and those in our community will be spending time in a hospital bed and need lifesaving blood products to keep them in the fight.

We’re living through an intense time of overlapping crises; our circumstances are asking us to step up for each other in ways we have never done before and do what we can.

So, show up today.