Meet Jillian Christmas, Poet-in-Residence and Seeker of Delight

At the same time that the humans at the heart of arts and culture work can be undervalued, the money accrued for capital projects like new buildings is staggering. This divide has always caused a bit of cognitive dissonance.

The visual arts seem particularly prone to assigning more importance to objects and artwork than people. But really the Vancouver Art Gallery can and should occupy a central place in the city’s framework — not only as a cultural site, but, more importantly, as one of community.

If you want to get a sense of how things can radically shift within the body of an organization, you need only look at how folks react to Jillian Christmas, the VAG’s first poet-in-residence.

During the afternoon I spent with her in the gallery, the sheer number of people who stopped for a quick chat was both funny and incredibly sweet. These interactions were ordinary exchanges about unlocking doors, accessing different rooms, normal chit-chat. But it was the tone that was most striking: the immediate joy and ease that Christmas creates, even in the smallest interactions, was palpable.

In an announcement on Jan. 4, Vancouver Art Gallery CEO and executive director Anthony Kiendl summed up the poet-in-residence’s role this way: “Art through the lens of poetry will inspire vibrant conversations and engagement, adding a new layer of depth and understanding to our exhibits and enhancing our shared understanding of what an art gallery can be.”

That all sounds perfectly pleasant in theory, but in practice, the work is relational, reciprocal and grounded in Christmas’s efforts at making positive change in the culture of a civic institution. From security guards to curators, Christmas talks to everyone in her efforts to create a place where every person affiliated with the gallery feels not only welcome but an integral part of the organization.

Security guards are some of Christmas’s favourite people at the VAG. They have a unique perspective, she explains. They spend their days alongside the artwork in the gallery, and they have a curious window on the people who visit. They can hear them speaking and witness their reactions to different exhibitions. Highly visible but also invisible, security guards occupy a sort of interstitial territory; this appreciation of their integral role is emblematic of Christmas’s approach — open, generous and deeply human.

Christmas has had a long, varied career in the city. In addition to founding the alternative literary arts fest Verses Festival of Words, she was a curator for the Vancouver Writers Fest and won multiple awards for her work as a spoken-word artist. Her inaugural poetry collection, The Gospel of Breaking, was published in 2020, garnering both critical and audience acclaim. Christmas is also part of the upcoming and annual One Book One SFU event on Feb. 15, wherein the university community will celebrate Catherine Hernandez’s 2023 novel The Story of Us.

Days of delight

As a queer, Afro-Caribbean Canadian artist, educator, community organizer and all-round cool human, Christmas speaks regularly to young audiences. Of her many different jobs and roles, she says the one she likes the most is “Auntie.”

Seeing Christmas in action with a group of Vancouver high school students was something of a revelation. Anyone who has ever dealt much with teenagers knows that they can be a challenging demographic to engage, to put it mildly. I had to stifle a laugh while sitting in on a recent workshop at the gallery with a group of younger people who, when faced with questions about a recent show from senior staff, resolutely said nothing in response. Oh, teenagers. Never change!

But when Christmas stepped to the front of the room, things shifted. She has an easy, funny way with people that makes authentic room for genuine conversation and interaction. The effect she has is interesting: people, of whatever age, feel welcome to share their thoughts and ideas. In inviting the assembled teens to write poetic reactions to the artwork in the gallery, some genuinely lovely pieces of writing emerged.

In residence at the art gallery since last fall, Christmas holds regular office hours, working closely with other staff to plan events and activities. The original period of her residency was meant to run November 2023 through February 2024, but it was extended to accommodate the spillover from some projects that required a bit more time.

On Feb. 16, A Day of Delight is planned, part of Christmas’s overall approach at the gallery; her residency is titled Toward Delight. Christmas summed up her approach in an earlier statement: “Poetry has always been a conduit for shared understanding and a mirror reflecting our collective experiences.” It’s the collective part that is most critical, bringing people together, in a kind of solidarity that is welcoming, fun and, yes, delightful.

Christmas is a big thinker and an even bigger talker. During our conversation, we covered such varied topics as our respective mothers, the challenges of working in festivals and non-profit arts organizations, the role of money in the visual arts world and the importance of taking time for rest and rejuvenation.

One subject that surfaced often was how to change the culture of larger institutions. The Vancouver Art Gallery might be one of the most interesting examples of how this happens. Anyone who has worked in arts and culture is well aware of the money, labour and ongoing supplemental work that go into sustaining organizations like the Vancouver Art Gallery. Making any kind of substantive change can seem a little like turning the Queen Mary: a slow, often painfully gradual process.

But in her relatively brief time at the gallery, Christmas has started to bring about some change. She is particularly excited by the coming generation — those teenagers and younger adults who seem to have a better approach to work-life balance than the people who preceded them.

RELATED STORIES

Inside the Vancouver Art Gallery’s New Moves

On the radical work of taking care

For Christmas, change is about “building resilient networks, and taking care where we can.” But more importantly, “it is also about making people feel that they are entitled to this space, that they have every right to be here.”

In making this abundant and clear, the poet has instituted concrete ways of bringing the human element back into more immediate focus throughout the gallery.

At the entrance of the Vancouver Art Gallery’s administrative offices, Christmas set up an altar entitled “Good Grief.” It's covered with a variety of objects including dried flowers and notepaper, and people are invited to write out their individual sources of sorrow and place them into the body of the altar. The intent is to give a public focal point to emotions that are more frequently experienced behind closed doors.

At the end of the process, all of the written statements of sadness and suffering will be set free. Pacific Northwest pollinator seeds will be combined with the pulped paper from the notes and planted atop the gallery. At some point in the future, all this assembled grief will take a different form, flowering into something new.

The grief altar is indicative of Christmas’s approach, bringing in different means of animating a space that allows for deeper, more profound engagement. In opening up the often private experience of grief to a wider public through shared experiences, something encompassing can take place.

As she explains, “prompts for my writing are often about asking deeper questions. Taking the time to ponder and explore these questions is an important part of my work.... It is the engine that moves me.” But doing deep emotional work requires time and care, two things that are often in thin supply. As she says, “industrial states don’t include that softness and time-taking.”

With support from fellow poets and artists Anjalica Solomon and Kung Jaadee (Roberta Kennedy), Christmas recently hosted a winter solstice event in one of the gallery’s rooms. Part of the intent of this event was “transforming the space for ceremony and softness.” As she says, one of the participants in the evening didn’t notice the room’s former, more formal aspects until the event was over. “This is a courtroom!” they exclaimed.

Inside the Vancouver Art Gallery’s New Moves read more

Christmas is only one person. But one person can plant seeds, water them with encouragement and support, and create a bounteous new thing. This might sound a wee bit optimistic, but I think there is a shift underway in how work is viewed in the cultural sector. Like Christmas, I worked for pennies on the dollar in a great many jobs across the course of my life, all in the name of supporting the arts. It is heartening to see this paradigm begin to shift, if even a little.

Sometimes the smallest things resonate the most loudly. While talking about her experiences at the art gallery, Christmas shows me her journal, a densely packed book overflowing with pattern, colour and hand-fashioned pockets, filled with slips of poetry. It is not only an embodiment of Christmas’s own ethos and practice, but also a physical manifestation of the capacity of art and image-making to carry the weightiest of human emotions: grief, pain, regret, but also joy, laughter and beauty.

Delight is exactly the right word for this explosion of creative ideas. A blossoming for the future of the gallery and the people it serves.