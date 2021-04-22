We value: Our readers.
Our independence. Our region.
The power of real journalism.
We're reader supported.
Get our newsletter free.
Help pay for our reporting.
Culture
  |  
Art
  |  
Urban Planning + Architecture

BC Binning’s Masterpiece, Hiding in Plain Sight

ARTIFACT: How to find and ‘read’ the stunning tile mosaic created by the legendary artist in 1958.

Eve Lazarus Today | TheTyee.ca

Eve Lazarus is a Vancouver author who hosts and produces the Cold Case Canada podcast. Her nine books include the B.C. bestsellers Vancouver Exposed, Murder by Milkshake and Cold Case Vancouver.
BCBinningMural.jpg
BC Binning’s mural at Shoppers Drug Mart in downtown Vancouver, photographed last year by Eve Lazarus.

[Editor’s note: This is republished with permission from author Eve Lazarus’s excellent book ‘Vancouver Exposed: Searching for the City’s Hidden History,’ and appeared as well on her blog, ‘Every Place Has a Story: A blog about history, heritage buildings and murder.’]

Next time you’re in downtown Vancouver and have a mascara emergency or need some aspirin, drop into the Shoppers Drug Mart at Granville and Dunsmuir. Once you hit the cosmetics area, you might just forget what you came in for, because opposite the front entrance and right above the gift cards is one of the hidden wonders of the city — a stunning tile mosaic created by legendary artist B.C. Binning in 1958.

Although it’s probably best not to, if you go up to the second floor, you can actually touch one of the 200,000 pieces of Venetian glass that make up this massive mural that dominates the entire length of the wall.

Binning, an artist who taught architecture, was commissioned by the Imperial Bank of Canada to celebrate the province’s booming resource-based economy, from hydroelectricity and forestry to shipping and agriculture, with a “key” to help interpret it.

851px version of BCBinningMuralKey.jpg
The key to understanding BC Binning’s mural. Image courtesy of Jason Vanderhill, Illustrated Vancouver.

Binning spent more than three months in Venice overseeing its preparation, climbing a ladder a few times each day to look down at the growing tile and marble mosaic for the overall effect. When the greens weren’t as vibrant as he expected, he had the tiles changed.

When the mosaic was finished — all 500 square feet of it — it was shipped to Canada in 12 boxes, to be reassembled on the wall like a giant jigsaw puzzle.

McCarter Nairne (the architects behind the Marine Building, Devonshire Hotel and Georgia Medical and Dental Building), designed the mid-century building which featured terrazzo floors, polished granite and marble columns. [Tyee]

Share this article

The Tyee is supported by readers like you

Join us and grow independent media in Canada

Facts matter. Get The Tyee's in-depth journalism delivered to your inbox for free.

Tyee Commenting Guidelines

Comments that violate guidelines risk being deleted, and violations may result in a temporary or permanent user ban. Maintain the spirit of good conversation to stay in the discussion.
*Please note The Tyee is not a forum for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, denying its existence or minimizing its risk to public health.

Do:

  • Be thoughtful about how your words may affect the communities you are addressing. Language matters
  • Challenge arguments, not commenters
  • Flag trolls and guideline violations
  • Treat all with respect and curiosity, learn from differences of opinion
  • Verify facts, debunk rumours, point out logical fallacies
  • Add context and background
  • Note typos and reporting blind spots
  • Stay on topic

Do not:

  • Use sexist, classist, racist, homophobic or transphobic language
  • Ridicule, misgender, bully, threaten, name call, troll or wish harm on others
  • Personally attack authors or contributors
  • Spread misinformation or perpetuate conspiracies
  • Libel, defame or publish falsehoods
  • Attempt to guess other commenters’ real-life identities
  • Post links without providing context

LATEST STORIES

The Barometer

Tyee Poll: Do You Think a Non-Essential Travel Ban Should Be Enforced in BC?

Take this week's poll