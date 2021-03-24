Things Had Gotten Cloudy. So I Got Cataract Surgery

It didn’t really hurt when the surgeon cut open my eye. There was pressure and a slight prickling sensation. But even if my brain was maintaining that everything was fine, just be cool, my body knew something strange was happening. It wanted to buck and rear like a wild horse.

“Don’t move. Look at the light,” said the surgeon.

I did, staring fixedly into the overhead surgical lamp that morphed into two demonic eyes, ringed round with an intense shade of turquoise. That’s weird, said a little voice in my head.

“Don’t MOVE!” said the surgeon, and I didn’t. I concentrated on not panicking, on not peeing my pants, while the turquoise orbs strobed and swirled overhead.

I’d developed a cataract in my right eye. It happens to a great many people. As one gets older or if you suffer an injury, the lens becomes cloudy and dark. The world becomes a blurrier, foggier place, as though you see everything through a begrimed and murky window.

It happened slowly, the loss of sight in my right eye. So slowly I didn’t even really notice at first. I hadn’t been to see the optometrist for a couple of years, had been putting it off and making do with my old glasses. It wasn’t until I went for an eye exam to update my prescription, and the optometrist asked me to cover my left eye and read the chart with my right, that it was clear something was wrong. What had been merely fuzzy before turned into grey smear.

“Can you read the top line?” the optometrist asked. I couldn’t.

Vision is one of those things that you take for granted, and when it starts to fade everything gets dimmer, sadder and harder. When I sat down to draw, an activity that offered comfort and escape during the pandemic, I had to be inches from the paper, bending over to train my good eye on the page. My sister laughed when she saw me: “You’ve really got your nose up that drawing’s ass.”

To see the details of anything I had to close my bad right eye and rely heavily on the left. But the stalwart little soldier staggered on, doing its best to carry the show. Peering at the keyboard like old Mr. Magoo felt both sad and darkly funny, but there were days when I just put my head in my hands, a sludge of frustration and despair rising like muddy water.

“You’re essentially blind in your right eye,” the bored-sounding eye surgeon told me at my pre-operation appointment.

I left his office feeling like everything was slowly falling apart. All the systems that used to hum along, like the mechanisms in a Swiss watch, now seem to grind and catch and occasionally just stop outright. In this visually oriented world, you need to your eyes to do almost everything.

Seeing and thinking are intimately tied together, so much so that the hoary old statement about eyes being “windows to the soul” is actually kind of true. Eckhard Hess, who pioneered the science of pupillometrics, asserted that thoughts and emotions are revealed through the eye.

His book The Tell-Tale Eye posited the idea of the eye as a portal into the internal operations of the mind. “Really, since the eye is very, very intimately a part of the brain, embryologically and anatomically, it is almost the same as if there was a piece of the brain sticking out, behaving and all the world is there to be able to see it,” he said in a 1969 interview.

So when your eyes stop working, what happens to the brain? There’s a fascinating body of work dedicated to the study of how these organs both support and undermine each other.

Hess’s work was later taken up by psychologist Daniel Kahneman. In his book Thinking, Fast and Slow, Kahneman discusses the invisible gorilla, one of the more famous experiments that revealed the different systems at work in the brain with regards to vision.

In brief, the experiment involved people being asked to watch a short film and count the number of passes of a basketball between players, while in the background a person in a gorilla suit wanders into view, thumps their chest and wanders back out again. Most people do not see the gorilla.

The brain has a limited capacity for attention, and when confronted with a complex task it can miss even the biggest and hairiest of visual cues.

One of Kahneman’s blunter statements about the way the brain and eye function together, or don’t, resonated with me: “We can be blind to the obvious, and we are also blind to our blindness.” I wondered how easy it is to miss things. How many gorillas have come and gone while I focused on the daily demands of ordinary life?

The good news is that cataracts, unlike more serious eye issues and blindness, can be undone and vision restored. And maybe with it a greater degree of attention, perhaps?

Everyone I know who’s had the operation told me it wasn’t a big deal — one-day surgery, you’re in and you’re out. Others at the Eye Care Centre seemed strangely upbeat. One old guy asked, “Is this your first time?” He was having his second eye done and had the routine down, punching out the lens in his glasses so the newly repaired eye could see clearly. Like any normal scaredy cat, the idea of someone cutting open my eye induced a fair amount of 2 a.m. panic sessions. Images of razors and eyeballs followed me into my dreams.

I went home from the procedure with instructions to put three different kinds of drops in my eyes four times per day, as well as a warning not to bend over or lift anything heavy for a week. I had to wear a cyborg contraption over my eye at night in case I accidentally punched myself in the face while sleeping. I guess it could happen.

Also, no eye makeup for two weeks. “That’s hard for an ’80s girl,” my sister remarked.

Indeed, I don’t remember the last time I went without eyeliner and mascara for weeks on end, probably not since I was 14-years-old. Without their daily armour and camouflage, my eyes looked both older and younger at the same time, vulnerable and naked. I didn’t like it.

I texted my sister. “I miss eyeliner.”

“I bet you do,” she texted back.

After the first day, I immediately overdid it by drawing for a few hours. I wanted to see if colours were more intense. They were. (And I wanted to see if drawing was any easier. It wasn’t.)

Still, there were moments of vivid joy that turned into drawings of pigs wreathed in flowers. After a few hours of staring hard at the page, my head was aching and my eye hurt.

It was strange to stop looking at anything for a while — no TV, no computer, no iPhone. All I could do at first was close my eyes and look into the darkness. After a while of that, something peeped out of the neural foliage. Call it imagination without outside prompts, a vision quest of sorts. Images began to barrel out like water from a runaway firehose.

Even without exterior input the brain is a deeply curious thing, and it finds ways to entertain itself. This cavorting in the mind’s eye stayed with me, even after I got up and resumed doing normal stuff.

After a few days I realized with a degree of startlement that I see better without my glasses. It was like that scene in Spider-Man, the 2002 version with Tobey Maguire, when he awakens after his spidey transformation and puts on his nerd specs only to realize he doesn’t need them anymore.

Suddenly, the world was crystal clear, as cut and defined as plate glass. It was almost surreal, or maybe more correctly ultra-real. An infinity of detail in every tree branch, every patch of grass. Is this what the world really looks like? Holy smokes, I have missed a lot.

On a recent evening walk I watched the crows flying high overhead, heading home to their nightly roosting spot. I realized that if I shut my left eye and looked only with my right eye, I could see the individual feathers of crow’s wing, splayed open like a palm and fingers. It was beautiful.