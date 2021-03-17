A Peace Proposal between Cyclists and Motorists

I love electric bikes. Not that I own or plan to buy one — I intend to keep pumping away on my trusty human-powered machine. But when I am wheezing my way up to Prospect Point and some svelte smoothie blows by me like an Alfa-Romeo passing a 1967 Volkswagen bus, I can always mutter, “Must be one of those damn e-bikes.” Always makes me feel better.

These days, those of us who travel the Stanley Park road purely on pedal power are definitely in the slow lane, left behind by motorized vehicles of every variety and wheel count. But that’s about to change — again.

For two-and-a-half months of 2020, cyclists and pedestrians had Stanley Park all to themselves after vehicles were banned as a response to the pandemic. Vehicles were allowed back on one lane as of June 22, with one lane reserved for bikes; then in the fall, the road was restored to full vehicle access.

But even after the reserved bike lane was removed, some of us cyclists stayed on the road, regularly making the asphalt circuit through Vancouver’s crown jewel. Now comes word that last summer’s bikes-only lane on the main road will return. Sometime in late spring or early summer, vehicle traffic on Stanley Park Drive will again be reduced to a single lane with the right lane reserved for bikes.

There has been predictable outrage from motorists. And I confess to mixed feelings myself.

Last year’s car-free park was a revelation to me. I had always ridden on the seawall or the trails, never the road. Once I did, I felt like a lowly deck swab who had sneaked into the captain’s cabin. For someone who lives near the park, it is the perfect brief but invigorating ride. Unlike the seawall, you get the long, gradual climb up to Prospect Point, which affords the satisfaction of something like an actual workout. And you’re not dodging errant pedestrians on a narrow seawall track never designed for heavy bike traffic.

But the unfairness was evident too. Like a lot of happy park pedallers, my current good health and mobility are at least partly a matter of sheer luck. Shutting the park to cars, trucks, and buses would seem to slam the door on a lot of potential visitors.

It also irked me to see how quickly the road turned into a practice track for competitive cyclists. Some days regular punters like me were looking over our shoulders almost as nervously as we would on a freeway. The rise of those e-bikes has blurred the line as well. If being hit by a motorized bicycle wouldn’t be as bad as getting run over by a Dodge Ram, it wouldn’t be any picnic either. These are essentially small electric motorcycles sharing the road our pathetic little human hamster wheels.

Once the cars returned, I found no problem coexisting with them over the winter. It seemed to me there was plenty of room for everybody. Traffic volumes for vehicles both two-wheeled and up will increase during the summer months of course, but that also keeps random idiots from treating the park road as a racecourse.

So when I heard about the return of the lane closure, I was unsure what to think. Having peacefully shared space with cars over the winter, I was not convinced another lane closure was necessary. At the same time, I was aware of an entirely separate dimension to the Stanley Park bike debate — a reliably depressing one. The Stanley Park lane closure has become yet another battleground in the heated war over who owns our streets.

Local media outlets love this stuff. Witness this breathless report: Tire tracks on wedding cake! Delta bride-to-be fears callous cyclists will destroy her special day! Obviously these two-wheeled tyrants care nothing for true love.

Stanley Park’s horse-drawn carriage became another bone of contention. The plodding tourist conveyance was a major traffic irritant once it was sharing a single lane with cars. Last year, the carriage carried a placard on the back reading, “Sorry I’m slow. If you want your second lane back so you can pass me safely contact park board at 311 or pbcommissioners@vancouver.ca.”

According to the Vancouver Park Board, the sign was not up for very long and there’s no way of knowing how many people were inspired by its advice. But there was a more systematic attempt to gather opinions about park traffic. An online survey solicited responses from park users about both the car-free park and the single-lane experiment.

As a voluntary survey, its results were not scientific, although attempts were made to weed out duplicate responses and weigh the findings according to age. Seniors were definitely under-represented among the 10,859 responses. But at the very least the results suggest that many Stanley Park users don’t agree with the standard evening news spin about heavy-handed government interference with pleasant Sunday drives. Restricting vehicle access to Stanley Park was very popular with respondents.

The study asked a lot of questions on different aspects of the park experience. But on the general issues, strong majorities reported an improved experience in the car-free park. There were some complaints about those competitive cyclists — around 11 per cent cited the speedy Lycra-clad ubermensch as a problem — and 43 per cent believed that the one-lane system led to problems with faster and slower cyclists crammed together.

I’ve Ridden in Both Cities, and Amsterdam Is No Model for Vancouver’s Cycling Future read more

Overall, the one-lane option seemed less of a success than the full ban on vehicles, but it was still popular. Forty-eight per cent of respondents said the lane closure led to a better experience; 29 per cent said worse. (Interestingly, five per cent of the respondents said it was both better and worse, suggesting that one in every 20 survey takers were the ghost of Charles Dickens.)

Perhaps my reluctance to see a Stanley Park lane closure is a sort of appeasement. Perhaps it’s defeatism. I do not want to see the battle lines between motorists and cyclists continue to harden. It pains me when I see cyclists barking at every motorist who makes an honest mistake. I know it’s scary out there for those of us who cycle, but it doesn’t help when every driver error is interpreted as active malice. I would like to see less antagonism on our streets.

But I don’t want to give up the fight either. I don’t want to cede ground to those who would deny cyclists the safe civic infrastructure they deserve, infrastructure that will encourage more and more people to discover the many advantages of cycling. Motorist privilege is real, and we need to keep reminding people that, two wheels or four, we all get the same number of votes.

As for the lane closure, in the end I cannot overlook the fact that I ride my bike around Stanley Park far more now than I ever did before the vehicle restrictions were put in place. So I can’t really knock it. I would however be OK with allowing the horse-and-carriage to use the bike lane. After all, we cyclists are used to keeping our eyes open for whatever unexpected shit comes our way.