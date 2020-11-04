A Playlist for Election Anxiety

I can’t stand to look at the news right now. Social media is equally unbearable. In this hour of uncertainty and darkness, the only thing that helps is music. It doesn’t matter what it is — pop, opera, rap, ballads, mashups, anything to remind oneself that life and art goes on.

The votes are still being counted in the U.S. and, who knows, maybe decency will win the day. But the fact that so many cast their ballot for cruelty, racism and violence is a blunt and inescapable fact. This is the hardest part to take in, although even the briefest perusal of American history provides ample evidence of this aspect of its national character.

In the face of this, what hope does music offer? A lot actually. Hope, succour, resolve and a reminder that humans can be better.

Art is still here, reaffirming the idea that people have lived through all kinds of horrendous things and then wrote songs about it. In the leadup to the U.S. election, a number of musicians — Lady Gaga, Patti Smith, Beyoncé and Eminem — stepped into the fray, donating their work, endorsing candidates, taking a stand.

Perhaps none was more affecting than Tracy Chapman’s recent performance of “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution."

Whether these efforts made a difference doesn’t matter. The songs will go on, and long after 2020 is but a dark smear in our collective memory, people will probably still be singing them.

If you need a playlist for what feels like end of days, here’s what’s on heavy rotation at my house. If the election results are good news, songs of celebration are waiting to bear a body up and beyond. If it’s bad, we might as well go down singing.

“Wooden Ships”

An oldie but a goodie. There’s always a way to come together, especially over some purple berries. Although Crosby, Stills and Nash went their separate ways, their song endured. The narrative serves a couple of different interpretations, not only as a Vietnam-era protest song and anti-war ballad, but more profoundly of what happens when two sides destroy everything in all-out catastrophic war. The lyrics actually refer to a nuclear holocaust that has left only a few survivors. When the differing sides come across each other in the aftermath, the question: “Can you tell me, please, who won?” is never answered. A fact that feels deeply appropriate to the moment.

“Monster Hospital”

With its central chorus of “I fought the war, but the war won,” Metric’s punchy little number is a rebellious two-step with surprising depth. The reference to Bobby Fuller, who sang “I Fought the Law” and died under mysterious circumstances, is a reminder that getting political has unforeseen consequences. Metric’s update of Fuller’s song was released during the Bush re-election victory in 2004. The band decamped from the U.S. to Canada on the day of the election. In addition to its pointed content, “Monster Hospital” is a tight, aggressive combo of crunchy guitars and shouty lyrics, something to scream along to to make yourself feel better or at least let out some raging anxiety.

“City Hall”

If you need a little microcosm of what happens when buffoons try to lead, I give you Tenacious D’s take down of the political process in “City Hall.” After riling up the citizens to riot — “We have 'em screaming in the streets, we have 'em tippin’ over shit and breakin’ fuckin’ windows of small businesses, and settin’ fuckin’ fires!” — Rage Cage (Kyle Gass) and JB (Jack Black) try to lead as two kings. Things don’t work out too well. After issuing a few decrees that look good on paper, such as no more rich or poor people, they soon fall to infighting and power struggles wreck up all their good intentions. A little lite poisoning and well, you know what happens after that — everyone is “Rock ‘em Sock ‘em Robots.”

“Killing in the Name”

Fittingly enough, Rage Against the Machine’s infamous debut album came out 28 years ago on Nov. 3, 1992. In terms of pure righteous fury, it’s rarely been equalled. Anthemic and full of glorious defiance and swear words (17 uses of the word fuck alone!), but also a reminder that the U.S. has been fighting the same battles for a very long time, whether it’s the Ku Klux Klan or the police taking on the role once held by slavery overseers. The song was released a few months after the L.A. riots and the police beating of Rodney King. It also became a cheery Christmas song in the U.K., curiously enough.

"My Chinchilla"

For those of you who don’t remember, Cub was Vancouver’s super girl group of the ’90s. Their album Betti-Cola was packed with sharp pop songs. “My Chinchilla” was one of the sharpest and shortest. I think this song is about a nice furry little creature that you can pet to feel better about the fact that Satan sucks? Anyway, the line about waking up and having all your troubles fall out the window always makes me feel better.

“Hold Yr Terror Close”

Just about any song from The Go! Team’s 2004 album Thunder, Lighting, Strike will do just fine to distract and uplift from difficult times. The record strikes the absolute correct balance between kick-ass mashups, ‘70s TV theme songs and cheerleader chants. “Junior Kickstart” or “Huddle Formation” with its embedded Black Panther’s anthem work well, but in this particular moment a little ditty about learning to live with fear, “Hold Yr Terror Close” seems especially on key.

“Reagan”

Long before he stumped for Bernie Sanders, Atlanta rapper Killer Mike cut his political teeth writing pointed cogent songs about the American experience. “Reagan” is a particularly incisive takedown of the realities of being a young black man during the ‘80s war on drugs era. Other artists have tackled the prison industrial complex in the U.S., but none more succinctly than Killer Mike, who folds in his own experiences with the larger political picture. In a matter of a few lines, he reveals the real effect of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: “Involuntary servitude and slavery it prohibits.... That’s why they giving drug offenders time in double digits.”

“Money Changes Everything”

Cyndi Lauper’s shout out about the emotional costs of poverty and relationships is still right on the money, almost 40 years after its initial release. It’s easy to expand from the personal to the political with this song. Dirty old money, the root of all evil, can destroy almost anything — love, integrity and the electoral process itself.

Wagner’s Ring Cycle

This might seem an odd choice given the composer’s association with fascism, but Wagner was always good at endings. Nothing quite beats the crack of sound that sends the thunder rumbling and tumbling away at the end of Das Rheingold and brings on the rising chorus of the Rainbow Bridge. It is a winding, curling, sinuous musical moment that proffers a glorious new world. As the Gods traipse across the bridge into Valhalla the sheer piercing beauty is enough to make your head explode.

It’s the final chord that ends it all, a single bright spear of sound that vaults upwards, slipping earthly bonds and arcing ever higher, until it vanishes, leaving only the lingering ripples like water slowly coming to stillness. It’s the Erlösungsmotif — the redemption motif that only comes about through sacrifice. It’s a good reminder that every empire, be it Gods or men, must fall.

Add your own anxiety tracks in the comment thread below.