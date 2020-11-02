‘Illicit in Space’: Shadow Play Taps Drug Users’ Experience to Create a New World

The black-painted door looks like the entrance to an empty storefront on East Hastings Street. But inside, a group of activists and performers are testing out ways to bring a story to life using light, shadow and projected images.

For four years, the community-based shadow theatre troupe Illicit Projects has been telling the stories of people who use drugs in their own words.

Past performances have focused on the tragedy of the overdose crisis and the hypocrisy of politicians and the criminal justice system when it comes to Canadian drug laws.

This year’s show, Illicit in Space, is more satirical and whimsical as performers leave a flawed Earth behind to imagine a different world on Mars — in a spaceship made out of the Woodward’s "W."

“The idea was that we could use Mars as a metaphor for how we change this Earth and how we change this planet,” said David Mendes, a Downtown Eastside resident and the producer of the show.

When it comes to harm reduction policies activists have fought for, like safe drug consumption sites and safe supply, “it might as well have been on another planet because it’s never been done before,” Mendes explained.

The show always tackles what’s happening in the Downtown Eastside, so this year’s show will take on the worsening overdose crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and what a post-colonial world without racism would look like.

Using shadow play techniques and projections means the show creators can explore fantastical worlds without spending money on expensive sets, using projected video and images that appear against a screen.

Illicit Projects started out of the now-closed Drug Users Resource Centre, a space in the Downtown Eastside where drug users created their own community and interventions like a managed alcohol program. The centre closed in 2017, when Vancouver Coastal Health shifted funding to other service agencies.

The annual process of writing the Illicit production involves multiple sessions where ideas are workshopped and stories refined. The show has gotten help from theatre veterans like actress and director Renae Morriseau and David Diamond, artistic director for Theatre for Living. Illicit Projects has also gotten mentorship from Mind of a Snail, a shadow puppet troupe.

Participating in the show has been life-changing for many of the writers and performers, Mendes said.

“Most of us were not doing a lot and this show, after the first year, it brought an amazing amount of self-esteem to all the cast members,” Mendes said.

“By the next year, we were all employed in harm reduction — we were working at an overdose prevention site or Spikes on Bikes or whatever it was. People were reconnecting with their families, they were walking down the street with their head held high.”

Roles in Illicit in Space reflect the real roles performers have in the Downtown Eastside community. For instance, Jim MacLeod, who works with bees at a community garden, plays the spaceship’s botanist. Meriah Main, a nurse who founded a non-profit called SPIRIT that provides medical treatment to people in the neighbourhood, plays a medic.

The show allows people to say things they wouldn’t say otherwise, and it also provides a bridge to help people from outside the Downtown Eastside understand the point of view of people who use drugs. After the show, performers hold a discussion session with the audience.

“People that really disagree with us are in the audience, but they get into a dialogue with us,” Mendes said.

“So even if they’re arguing with us about it at least we’re talking about drug policy, drug culture and stigma and things of that nature. Quite often the conversations get very personal.”

'Illicit in Space' will be livestreamed as part of the Heart of the City Festival starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6